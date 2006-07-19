|Account: 1138409
|Name: paul bortell
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 20, 03:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7640420
|2006.07.19 02:00
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7642005
|2006.07.19 02:27
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2493
|1.2484
|1.2433
|2006.07.19 12:30
|1.2463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|7668899
|2006.07.19 08:22
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8276
|1.8318
|1.8258
|2006.07.19 08:31
|1.8258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.40
|7675903
|2006.07.19 09:12
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8283
|1.8325
|1.8265
|2006.07.19 12:10
|1.8265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.40
|7680762
|2006.07.19 09:57
|buy
|0.45
|gbpusd
|1.8302
|1.8260
|1.8320
|2006.07.19 12:12
|1.8260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-189.00
|7695688
|2006.07.19 12:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2464
|1.2422
|1.2482
|2006.07.19 12:42
|1.2482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7701022
|2006.07.19 12:40
|sell
|0.49
|gbpusd
|1.8246
|1.8288
|1.8228
|2006.07.19 14:00
|1.8288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-205.80
|7702551
|2006.07.19 12:43
|buy
|0.49
|eurusd
|1.2483
|1.2441
|1.2501
|2006.07.19 14:00
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.20
|7713549
|2006.07.19 14:00
|buy
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8294
|1.8252
|1.8312
|2006.07.19 14:00
|1.8312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.40
|7713772
|2006.07.19 14:00
|buy
|0.49
|gbpusd
|1.8320
|1.8278
|1.8338
|2006.07.19 14:06
|1.8338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.20
|7713889
|2006.07.19 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2516
|1.2571
|1.2456
|2006.07.19 14:09
|1.2571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-275.00
|7714657
|2006.07.19 14:00
|buy
|0.46
|eurusd
|1.2519
|1.2477
|1.2537
|2006.07.19 14:01
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.80
|7716232
|2006.07.19 14:01
|buy
|0.47
|eurusd
|1.2542
|1.2497
|1.2557
|2006.07.19 14:08
|1.2557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.50
|7720668
|2006.07.19 14:06
|buy
|0.49
|gbpusd
|1.8342
|1.8300
|1.8360
|2006.07.19 14:08
|1.8360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.20
|7722132
|2006.07.19 14:08
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8363
|1.8321
|1.8381
|2006.07.19 14:11
|1.8381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7722711
|2006.07.19 14:08
|buy
|0.47
|eurusd
|1.2560
|1.2518
|1.2578
|2006.07.19 16:48
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.60
|7723549
|2006.07.19 14:09
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2569
|1.2565
|1.2509
|2006.07.19 15:20
|1.2565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|7725121
|2006.07.19 14:11
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8384
|1.8342
|1.8402
|2006.07.19 16:54
|1.8402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7750084
|2006.07.19 16:48
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2580
|1.2538
|1.2598
|2006.07.19 17:27
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7751048
|2006.07.19 16:54
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8406
|1.8364
|1.8424
|2006.07.19 16:59
|1.8424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7753484
|2006.07.19 16:59
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8425
|1.8383
|1.8443
|2006.07.20 01:17
|1.8443
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|90.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|801.90
|Closed P/L:
|795.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7757322
|2006.07.19 17:27
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2600
|1.2558
|1.2618
|1.2609
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.43
|45.00
|7771145
|2006.07.19 20:16
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2592
|1.2596
|1.2652
|1.2609
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.43
|85.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.86
|130.00
|Floating P/L:
|103.14
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|795.30
|Floating P/L:
|103.14
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|10 795.30
|Equity:
|10 898.44
|Free Margin:
|9 898.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 465.10
|Gross Loss:
|669.80
|Total Net Profit:
|795.30
|Profit Factor:
|2.19
|Expected Payoff:
|39.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|16.20
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|275.00 (2.6%)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (85.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (15.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|150.00
|loss trade:
|-275.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|86.18
|loss trade:
|-223.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (548.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-275.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|548.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-275.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1