Gimex Group

Account: 32429 Name: Εβγενθι Currency: USD 2006 July 28, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13939982006.07.19 13:33balanceDeposit10 000.00
13940222006.07.19 13:38buy0.50eurusd1.24891.25231.25492006.07.19 16:031.25230.000.000.00170.00
13940552006.07.19 13:44buy0.50gbpusd1.82701.83081.83302006.07.19 16:011.83300.000.000.00210.00
13942072006.07.19 14:09buy0.50usdjpy117.56117.65118.162006.07.19 14:44117.650.000.000.0038.25
13947812006.07.19 14:30buy0.50euraud1.67521.67901.68122006.07.19 14:551.68120.000.000.00222.39
13977952006.07.19 16:00buy0.50usdjpy117.51116.96118.112006.07.19 16:09116.960.000.000.00-235.14
13979582006.07.19 16:01sell0.50gbpusd1.83281.83831.82682006.07.19 16:091.83830.000.000.00-192.50
13980222006.07.19 16:01buy0.50usdchf1.25601.25051.26202006.07.19 16:071.25050.000.000.00-219.91
13981992006.07.19 16:03sell0.50eurusd1.25231.25781.24632006.07.19 16:301.25780.000.000.00-275.00
13987112006.07.19 16:07buy0.50usdchf1.25121.24571.25722006.07.19 19:281.24570.000.000.00-220.76
13989162006.07.19 16:09sell0.50gbpusd1.83761.84311.83162006.07.19 18:591.84310.000.000.00-192.50
13990132006.07.19 16:09buy0.50usdjpy116.99116.99117.592006.07.19 17:40116.990.000.000.000.00
14007592006.07.19 16:30sell0.50eurusd1.25731.25661.25132006.07.19 17:171.25660.000.000.0035.00
14025142006.07.19 17:03buy0.50euraud1.68001.67421.68572006.07.20 05:521.68060.000.00-16.3322.50
14085182006.07.19 20:49sell0.50usdjpy116.85116.84116.252006.07.20 05:53116.770.000.00-18.8734.26
14085752006.07.19 21:00sell0.50usdchf1.24701.25251.24102006.07.20 05:521.24680.000.00-16.588.02
14087862006.07.19 22:40buy0.40gbpusd1.84221.84511.84792006.07.20 04:211.84510.000.000.2581.20
14088312006.07.19 22:48buy0.40eurusd1.25911.25981.26512006.07.20 05:521.26110.000.00-8.5280.00
14105052006.07.20 07:46sell0.50usdchf1.24671.24441.24102006.07.20 14:461.24440.000.000.0092.41
14105132006.07.20 07:52buy0.50gbpusd1.84391.84551.84992006.07.20 10:361.84550.000.000.0056.00
14106002006.07.20 08:08buy0.50eurusd1.26011.26271.26612006.07.20 14:461.26270.000.000.00130.00
14107722006.07.20 08:36sell0.50usdjpy116.74116.40116.142006.07.21 10:07116.140.000.00-6.28258.31
14139802006.07.20 15:01sell1.00usdchf1.24381.24151.23782006.07.21 09:351.24150.000.00-11.10185.24
14140782006.07.20 15:19buy1.00eurusd1.26281.26321.26882006.07.20 16:381.26320.000.000.0040.00
14141782006.07.20 15:29buy1.00gbpusd1.84881.84961.85482006.07.20 16:371.84960.000.000.0056.00
14142412006.07.20 15:38buy0.80euraud1.68151.68521.68752006.07.21 05:431.68750.000.00-8.70359.62
14143372006.07.20 15:51sell0.80eurchf1.57181.57731.56582006.07.26 17:571.57730.000.00-21.34-352.05
14153052006.07.20 18:03buy0.50eurusd1.26331.26571.26932006.07.21 11:471.26570.000.00-3.55120.00
14153632006.07.20 18:18buy0.40gbpusd1.84901.84931.85502006.07.20 20:391.84930.000.000.008.40
14191722006.07.21 07:54buy0.50gbpusd1.84821.85081.85422006.07.21 09:151.85420.000.000.00210.00
14192762006.07.21 08:11buy0.50euraud1.68621.68071.69222006.07.21 15:411.68070.000.000.00-207.13
14219682006.07.21 12:00sell0.50usdjpy116.25116.06115.652006.07.21 15:38116.060.000.000.0081.85
14229562006.07.21 13:42sell0.50usdchf1.23981.23941.23382006.07.21 15:381.23940.000.000.0016.14
14237242006.07.21 15:38sell1.00usdchf1.23901.23821.23302006.07.24 02:011.23820.000.00-11.1564.61
14237482006.07.21 15:39buy1.00eurusd1.26721.26851.27322006.07.24 02:011.26850.000.00-7.10130.00
14237572006.07.21 15:39sell1.00usdjpy116.03116.58115.432006.07.24 02:52116.580.000.00-12.66-471.78
14237822006.07.21 15:40buy1.00gbpusd1.85671.85791.86272006.07.21 17:291.85790.000.000.0084.00
14248352006.07.21 18:00sell0.50euraud1.68401.68951.67802006.07.24 00:431.68950.000.004.67-206.97
14249252006.07.21 18:34buy0.50gbpusd1.85731.85761.86332006.07.24 02:031.85760.000.000.1110.50
14294572006.07.24 07:59buy0.50usdjpy116.47116.64117.072006.07.24 11:17116.640.000.000.0072.87
14302152006.07.24 09:17sell0.50euraud1.68311.68091.67712006.07.24 10:561.68090.000.000.0082.68
14310242006.07.24 10:57sell0.50gbpusd1.85161.85071.84562006.07.24 20:531.85070.000.000.0031.50
14314832006.07.24 12:10buy0.50usdjpy116.66116.72117.262006.07.24 22:15116.720.000.000.0025.70
14318352006.07.24 13:28sell0.50eurusd1.26291.26281.25692006.07.25 05:171.26280.000.002.755.00
14328642006.07.24 16:51sell0.50euraud1.67701.67511.67102006.07.24 22:541.67510.000.000.0071.70
14372932006.07.25 07:00sell0.50gbpusd1.84781.85331.84182006.07.25 08:241.85330.000.000.00-192.50
14372962006.07.25 07:00sell0.50eurusd1.26361.26001.25762006.07.25 17:321.25760.000.000.00300.00
14372982006.07.25 07:01sell0.50euraud1.67351.67341.66752006.07.25 17:041.67340.000.000.003.78
14373212006.07.25 07:17buy0.50usdjpy116.67117.05117.272006.07.25 17:38117.270.000.000.00255.82
14373782006.07.25 07:19buy0.50usdchf1.24571.24951.25172006.07.25 17:201.25170.000.000.00239.67
14381132006.07.25 08:24sell0.50gbpusd1.85351.85141.84752006.07.25 10:051.85140.000.000.0073.50
14393872006.07.25 10:23buy0.50gbpusd1.85021.85071.85622006.07.25 16:001.85070.000.000.0017.50
14416032006.07.25 16:06buy0.50gbpusd1.84991.84411.85562006.07.25 17:101.84410.000.000.00-203.00
14447062006.07.25 19:28sell0.50euraud1.67081.66781.66482006.07.26 03:311.66780.000.004.67113.21
14449442006.07.25 20:32sell0.50eurusd1.25781.26331.25182006.07.26 18:011.26330.000.002.75-275.00
14449652006.07.25 20:41buy0.50usdjpy117.23116.68117.832006.07.26 10:17116.680.000.005.59-235.69
14450132006.07.25 20:58buy0.50usdchf1.25261.24711.25862006.07.26 18:291.24710.000.004.75-220.51
14464852006.07.26 07:04sell0.50gbpusd1.84251.84181.83652006.07.26 08:351.84180.000.000.0024.50
14472672006.07.26 09:14sell0.50gbpusd1.84211.84141.83642006.07.26 10:011.84140.000.000.0024.50
14484242006.07.26 12:02sell0.50usdjpy116.88116.50116.282006.07.26 20:25116.280.000.000.00258.00
14486652006.07.26 12:41sell0.50euraud1.66101.66681.65532006.07.26 19:421.66680.000.000.00-220.52
14488732006.07.26 13:32sell0.50gbpusd1.84141.84691.83542006.07.26 16:151.84690.000.000.00-192.50
14519342006.07.26 19:42sell0.50euraud1.66561.67111.65962006.07.26 23:011.67110.000.000.00-209.46
14553192006.07.27 08:23buy0.50eurchf1.57701.57151.58302006.07.27 15:521.57150.000.000.00-223.18
14553722006.07.27 08:33buy0.50euraud1.67111.66561.67712006.07.27 11:161.66560.000.000.00-210.13
14570892006.07.27 12:24sell0.50euraud1.66771.66751.66172006.07.27 17:401.66750.000.000.007.64
14596162006.07.27 16:08buy0.50eurusd1.27361.26811.27962006.07.27 20:311.26810.000.000.00-275.00
14597142006.07.27 16:17sell0.50usdjpy115.62115.58115.022006.07.28 09:25115.580.000.00-6.3517.30
14597762006.07.27 16:18sell0.50usdchf1.23521.24071.22922006.07.28 10:121.24070.000.00-5.57-221.65
14602782006.07.27 18:01sell0.50euraud1.66731.66561.66132006.07.28 02:331.66560.000.004.7264.82
14604682006.07.27 18:56buy0.40gbpusd1.86211.85661.86812006.07.27 20:201.85660.000.000.00-154.00
14609642006.07.27 20:20buy0.40gbpusd1.85661.85801.86262006.07.28 10:121.85800.000.000.0839.20
14626842006.07.28 07:48sell0.40eurusd1.26931.26841.26332006.07.28 14:301.26840.000.000.0036.00
14632272006.07.28 09:25sell0.40usdjpy115.53115.51114.932006.07.28 11:54115.510.000.000.006.93
14634092006.07.28 10:14buy0.40gbpusd1.85781.85961.86382006.07.28 12:061.85960.000.000.0050.40
14639552006.07.28 12:09sell0.40usdjpy115.53115.20114.932006.07.28 14:48114.930.000.000.00208.82
14640462006.07.28 12:39buy0.40gbpusd1.85831.86191.86432006.07.28 14:341.86430.000.000.00168.00
  0.00 0.00 -123.76 -403.14
Closed P/L: -526.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14627342006.07.28 07:59sell0.40euraud1.66501.67051.6590 1.66440.000.003.8018.41
14630402006.07.28 09:01sell0.40eurchf1.57221.57771.5662 1.57320.000.00-2.70-32.45
14657652006.07.28 15:00sell0.80eurusd1.27211.27761.2661 1.27640.000.004.40-344.00
14657642006.07.28 15:00sell1.00gbpusd1.86401.86951.8580 1.86370.000.00-2.1021.00
14657682006.07.28 15:00buy0.80usdchf1.23591.23041.2419 1.23220.000.007.72-240.22
14657612006.07.28 15:00buy1.00usdjpy115.07114.52115.67 114.640.000.0011.42-375.09
  0.00 0.00 22.54 -952.35
 Floating P/L: -929.81
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -526.90 Floating P/L: -929.81 Margin: 1 284.50
Balance: 9 473.10 Equity: 8 543.29 Free Margin: 7 258.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 910.35 Gross Loss: 5 437.25 Total Net Profit: -526.90
Profit Factor: 0.90 Expected Payoff: -6.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 997.05 Maximal Drawdown: 2 418.10 (21.17%) Relative Drawdown: 21.17% (2 418.10)
 
Total Trades: 76 Short Positions (won %): 38 (65.79%) Long Positions (won %): 38 (71.05%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 52 (68.42%) Loss trades (% of total): 24 (31.58%)
Largest profit trade: 350.92 loss trade: -484.44
Average profit trade: 94.43 loss trade: -226.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (1 605.90) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 504.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 605.90 (15) consecutive loss (count): -1 504.52 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2