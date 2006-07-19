|Account: 32429
|Name: Εβγενθι
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 28, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1393998
|2006.07.19 13:33
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1394022
|2006.07.19 13:38
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2489
|1.2523
|1.2549
|2006.07.19 16:03
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|1394055
|2006.07.19 13:44
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8270
|1.8308
|1.8330
|2006.07.19 16:01
|1.8330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|1394207
|2006.07.19 14:09
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.56
|117.65
|118.16
|2006.07.19 14:44
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.25
|1394781
|2006.07.19 14:30
|buy
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6752
|1.6790
|1.6812
|2006.07.19 14:55
|1.6812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|222.39
|1397795
|2006.07.19 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.51
|116.96
|118.11
|2006.07.19 16:09
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-235.14
|1397958
|2006.07.19 16:01
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8328
|1.8383
|1.8268
|2006.07.19 16:09
|1.8383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-192.50
|1398022
|2006.07.19 16:01
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2560
|1.2505
|1.2620
|2006.07.19 16:07
|1.2505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.91
|1398199
|2006.07.19 16:03
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2523
|1.2578
|1.2463
|2006.07.19 16:30
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-275.00
|1398711
|2006.07.19 16:07
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2512
|1.2457
|1.2572
|2006.07.19 19:28
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.76
|1398916
|2006.07.19 16:09
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8376
|1.8431
|1.8316
|2006.07.19 18:59
|1.8431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-192.50
|1399013
|2006.07.19 16:09
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.99
|116.99
|117.59
|2006.07.19 17:40
|116.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1400759
|2006.07.19 16:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2573
|1.2566
|1.2513
|2006.07.19 17:17
|1.2566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|1402514
|2006.07.19 17:03
|buy
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6800
|1.6742
|1.6857
|2006.07.20 05:52
|1.6806
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.33
|22.50
|1408518
|2006.07.19 20:49
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.85
|116.84
|116.25
|2006.07.20 05:53
|116.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.87
|34.26
|1408575
|2006.07.19 21:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2470
|1.2525
|1.2410
|2006.07.20 05:52
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.58
|8.02
|1408786
|2006.07.19 22:40
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8422
|1.8451
|1.8479
|2006.07.20 04:21
|1.8451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|81.20
|1408831
|2006.07.19 22:48
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2591
|1.2598
|1.2651
|2006.07.20 05:52
|1.2611
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.52
|80.00
|1410505
|2006.07.20 07:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2467
|1.2444
|1.2410
|2006.07.20 14:46
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.41
|1410513
|2006.07.20 07:52
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8439
|1.8455
|1.8499
|2006.07.20 10:36
|1.8455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|1410600
|2006.07.20 08:08
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2601
|1.2627
|1.2661
|2006.07.20 14:46
|1.2627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|1410772
|2006.07.20 08:36
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.74
|116.40
|116.14
|2006.07.21 10:07
|116.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.28
|258.31
|1413980
|2006.07.20 15:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2438
|1.2415
|1.2378
|2006.07.21 09:35
|1.2415
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.10
|185.24
|1414078
|2006.07.20 15:19
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2628
|1.2632
|1.2688
|2006.07.20 16:38
|1.2632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1414178
|2006.07.20 15:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8488
|1.8496
|1.8548
|2006.07.20 16:37
|1.8496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|1414241
|2006.07.20 15:38
|buy
|0.80
|euraud
|1.6815
|1.6852
|1.6875
|2006.07.21 05:43
|1.6875
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.70
|359.62
|1414337
|2006.07.20 15:51
|sell
|0.80
|eurchf
|1.5718
|1.5773
|1.5658
|2006.07.26 17:57
|1.5773
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.34
|-352.05
|1415305
|2006.07.20 18:03
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2633
|1.2657
|1.2693
|2006.07.21 11:47
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.55
|120.00
|1415363
|2006.07.20 18:18
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8490
|1.8493
|1.8550
|2006.07.20 20:39
|1.8493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|1419172
|2006.07.21 07:54
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8482
|1.8508
|1.8542
|2006.07.21 09:15
|1.8542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|1419276
|2006.07.21 08:11
|buy
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6862
|1.6807
|1.6922
|2006.07.21 15:41
|1.6807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-207.13
|1421968
|2006.07.21 12:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.25
|116.06
|115.65
|2006.07.21 15:38
|116.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.85
|1422956
|2006.07.21 13:42
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2398
|1.2394
|1.2338
|2006.07.21 15:38
|1.2394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.14
|1423724
|2006.07.21 15:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2390
|1.2382
|1.2330
|2006.07.24 02:01
|1.2382
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.15
|64.61
|1423748
|2006.07.21 15:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2672
|1.2685
|1.2732
|2006.07.24 02:01
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.10
|130.00
|1423757
|2006.07.21 15:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.03
|116.58
|115.43
|2006.07.24 02:52
|116.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.66
|-471.78
|1423782
|2006.07.21 15:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8567
|1.8579
|1.8627
|2006.07.21 17:29
|1.8579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|1424835
|2006.07.21 18:00
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6840
|1.6895
|1.6780
|2006.07.24 00:43
|1.6895
|0.00
|0.00
|4.67
|-206.97
|1424925
|2006.07.21 18:34
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8573
|1.8576
|1.8633
|2006.07.24 02:03
|1.8576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|10.50
|1429457
|2006.07.24 07:59
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.47
|116.64
|117.07
|2006.07.24 11:17
|116.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.87
|1430215
|2006.07.24 09:17
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6831
|1.6809
|1.6771
|2006.07.24 10:56
|1.6809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.68
|1431024
|2006.07.24 10:57
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8516
|1.8507
|1.8456
|2006.07.24 20:53
|1.8507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|1431483
|2006.07.24 12:10
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.66
|116.72
|117.26
|2006.07.24 22:15
|116.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.70
|1431835
|2006.07.24 13:28
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2629
|1.2628
|1.2569
|2006.07.25 05:17
|1.2628
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|5.00
|1432864
|2006.07.24 16:51
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6770
|1.6751
|1.6710
|2006.07.24 22:54
|1.6751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.70
|1437293
|2006.07.25 07:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8478
|1.8533
|1.8418
|2006.07.25 08:24
|1.8533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-192.50
|1437296
|2006.07.25 07:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2636
|1.2600
|1.2576
|2006.07.25 17:32
|1.2576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|1437298
|2006.07.25 07:01
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6735
|1.6734
|1.6675
|2006.07.25 17:04
|1.6734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|1437321
|2006.07.25 07:17
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.67
|117.05
|117.27
|2006.07.25 17:38
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|255.82
|1437378
|2006.07.25 07:19
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2457
|1.2495
|1.2517
|2006.07.25 17:20
|1.2517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|239.67
|1438113
|2006.07.25 08:24
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8535
|1.8514
|1.8475
|2006.07.25 10:05
|1.8514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.50
|1439387
|2006.07.25 10:23
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8502
|1.8507
|1.8562
|2006.07.25 16:00
|1.8507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|1441603
|2006.07.25 16:06
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8499
|1.8441
|1.8556
|2006.07.25 17:10
|1.8441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-203.00
|1444706
|2006.07.25 19:28
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6708
|1.6678
|1.6648
|2006.07.26 03:31
|1.6678
|0.00
|0.00
|4.67
|113.21
|1444944
|2006.07.25 20:32
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2578
|1.2633
|1.2518
|2006.07.26 18:01
|1.2633
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|-275.00
|1444965
|2006.07.25 20:41
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.23
|116.68
|117.83
|2006.07.26 10:17
|116.68
|0.00
|0.00
|5.59
|-235.69
|1445013
|2006.07.25 20:58
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2526
|1.2471
|1.2586
|2006.07.26 18:29
|1.2471
|0.00
|0.00
|4.75
|-220.51
|1446485
|2006.07.26 07:04
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8425
|1.8418
|1.8365
|2006.07.26 08:35
|1.8418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.50
|1447267
|2006.07.26 09:14
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8421
|1.8414
|1.8364
|2006.07.26 10:01
|1.8414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.50
|1448424
|2006.07.26 12:02
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.88
|116.50
|116.28
|2006.07.26 20:25
|116.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|258.00
|1448665
|2006.07.26 12:41
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6610
|1.6668
|1.6553
|2006.07.26 19:42
|1.6668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.52
|1448873
|2006.07.26 13:32
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8414
|1.8469
|1.8354
|2006.07.26 16:15
|1.8469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-192.50
|1451934
|2006.07.26 19:42
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6656
|1.6711
|1.6596
|2006.07.26 23:01
|1.6711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.46
|1455319
|2006.07.27 08:23
|buy
|0.50
|eurchf
|1.5770
|1.5715
|1.5830
|2006.07.27 15:52
|1.5715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.18
|1455372
|2006.07.27 08:33
|buy
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6711
|1.6656
|1.6771
|2006.07.27 11:16
|1.6656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.13
|1457089
|2006.07.27 12:24
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6677
|1.6675
|1.6617
|2006.07.27 17:40
|1.6675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.64
|1459616
|2006.07.27 16:08
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2736
|1.2681
|1.2796
|2006.07.27 20:31
|1.2681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-275.00
|1459714
|2006.07.27 16:17
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.62
|115.58
|115.02
|2006.07.28 09:25
|115.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.35
|17.30
|1459776
|2006.07.27 16:18
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2352
|1.2407
|1.2292
|2006.07.28 10:12
|1.2407
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.57
|-221.65
|1460278
|2006.07.27 18:01
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6673
|1.6656
|1.6613
|2006.07.28 02:33
|1.6656
|0.00
|0.00
|4.72
|64.82
|1460468
|2006.07.27 18:56
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8621
|1.8566
|1.8681
|2006.07.27 20:20
|1.8566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-154.00
|1460964
|2006.07.27 20:20
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8566
|1.8580
|1.8626
|2006.07.28 10:12
|1.8580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|39.20
|1462684
|2006.07.28 07:48
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2693
|1.2684
|1.2633
|2006.07.28 14:30
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1463227
|2006.07.28 09:25
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.53
|115.51
|114.93
|2006.07.28 11:54
|115.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.93
|1463409
|2006.07.28 10:14
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8578
|1.8596
|1.8638
|2006.07.28 12:06
|1.8596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1463955
|2006.07.28 12:09
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.53
|115.20
|114.93
|2006.07.28 14:48
|114.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.82
|1464046
|2006.07.28 12:39
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8583
|1.8619
|1.8643
|2006.07.28 14:34
|1.8643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-123.76
|-403.14
|Closed P/L:
|-526.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1462734
|2006.07.28 07:59
|sell
|0.40
|euraud
|1.6650
|1.6705
|1.6590
|1.6644
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|18.41
|1463040
|2006.07.28 09:01
|sell
|0.40
|eurchf
|1.5722
|1.5777
|1.5662
|1.5732
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|-32.45
|1465765
|2006.07.28 15:00
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2721
|1.2776
|1.2661
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|-344.00
|1465764
|2006.07.28 15:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8640
|1.8695
|1.8580
|1.8637
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|21.00
|1465768
|2006.07.28 15:00
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2359
|1.2304
|1.2419
|1.2322
|0.00
|0.00
|7.72
|-240.22
|1465761
|2006.07.28 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.07
|114.52
|115.67
|114.64
|0.00
|0.00
|11.42
|-375.09
|0.00
|0.00
|22.54
|-952.35
|Floating P/L:
|-929.81
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-526.90
|Floating P/L:
|-929.81
|Margin:
|1 284.50
|Balance:
|9 473.10
|Equity:
|8 543.29
|Free Margin:
|7 258.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 910.35
|Gross Loss:
|5 437.25
|Total Net Profit:
|-526.90
|Profit Factor:
|0.90
|Expected Payoff:
|-6.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|997.05
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 418.10 (21.17%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|21.17% (2 418.10)
|Total Trades:
|76
|Short Positions (won %):
|38 (65.79%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|38 (71.05%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|52 (68.42%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|24 (31.58%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|350.92
|loss trade:
|-484.44
|Average
|profit trade:
|94.43
|loss trade:
|-226.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (1 605.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-1 504.52)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 605.90 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 504.52 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2