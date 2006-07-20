|Account: 32429
|Name: Εβγενθι
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 21, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1410772
|2006.07.20 08:36
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.74
|116.40
|116.14
|2006.07.21 10:07
|116.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.28
|258.31
|1413980
|2006.07.20 15:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2438
|1.2415
|1.2378
|2006.07.21 09:35
|1.2415
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.10
|185.24
|1414078
|2006.07.20 15:19
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2628
|1.2632
|1.2688
|2006.07.20 16:38
|1.2632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1414178
|2006.07.20 15:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8488
|1.8496
|1.8548
|2006.07.20 16:37
|1.8496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|1414241
|2006.07.20 15:38
|buy
|0.80
|euraud
|1.6815
|1.6852
|1.6875
|2006.07.21 05:43
|1.6875
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.70
|359.62
|1415305
|2006.07.20 18:03
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2633
|1.2657
|1.2693
|2006.07.21 11:47
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.55
|120.00
|1415363
|2006.07.20 18:18
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8490
|1.8493
|1.8550
|2006.07.20 20:39
|1.8493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|1419172
|2006.07.21 07:54
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8482
|1.8508
|1.8542
|2006.07.21 09:15
|1.8542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|1419276
|2006.07.21 08:11
|buy
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6862
|1.6807
|1.6922
|2006.07.21 15:41
|1.6807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-207.13
|1421968
|2006.07.21 12:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|116.25
|116.06
|115.65
|2006.07.21 15:38
|116.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.85
|1422956
|2006.07.21 13:42
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2398
|1.2394
|1.2338
|2006.07.21 15:38
|1.2394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.14
|1423782
|2006.07.21 15:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8567
|1.8579
|1.8627
|2006.07.21 17:29
|1.8579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.63
|1 212.43
|Closed P/L:
|1 182.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1414337
|2006.07.20 15:51
|sell
|0.80
|eurchf
|1.5718
|1.5773
|1.5658
|1.5700
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.34
|116.41
|1423724
|2006.07.21 15:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2390
|1.2384
|1.2330
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.68
|1423748
|2006.07.21 15:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2672
|1.2675
|1.2732
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|1423757
|2006.07.21 15:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.03
|116.58
|115.43
|116.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.30
|1424835
|2006.07.21 18:00
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6840
|1.6895
|1.6780
|1.6858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.79
|1424925
|2006.07.21 18:34
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8573
|1.8574
|1.8633
|1.8585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.34
|326.00
|Floating P/L:
|320.66
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 182.80
|Floating P/L:
|320.66
|Margin:
|1 390.52
|Balance:
|10 966.97
|Equity:
|11 287.63
|Free Margin:
|9 897.11
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 389.93
|Gross Loss:
|207.13
|Total Net Profit:
|1 182.80
|Profit Factor:
|6.71
|Expected Payoff:
|98.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|207.13 (1.87%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.87% (207.13)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|350.92
|loss trade:
|-207.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|126.36
|loss trade:
|-207.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (1 305.93)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-207.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 305.93 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-207.13 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1