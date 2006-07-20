Gimex Group

Account: 32429 Name: Εβγενθι Currency: USD 2006 July 21, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14107722006.07.20 08:36sell0.50usdjpy116.74116.40116.142006.07.21 10:07116.140.000.00-6.28258.31
14139802006.07.20 15:01sell1.00usdchf1.24381.24151.23782006.07.21 09:351.24150.000.00-11.10185.24
14140782006.07.20 15:19buy1.00eurusd1.26281.26321.26882006.07.20 16:381.26320.000.000.0040.00
14141782006.07.20 15:29buy1.00gbpusd1.84881.84961.85482006.07.20 16:371.84960.000.000.0056.00
14142412006.07.20 15:38buy0.80euraud1.68151.68521.68752006.07.21 05:431.68750.000.00-8.70359.62
14153052006.07.20 18:03buy0.50eurusd1.26331.26571.26932006.07.21 11:471.26570.000.00-3.55120.00
14153632006.07.20 18:18buy0.40gbpusd1.84901.84931.85502006.07.20 20:391.84930.000.000.008.40
14191722006.07.21 07:54buy0.50gbpusd1.84821.85081.85422006.07.21 09:151.85420.000.000.00210.00
14192762006.07.21 08:11buy0.50euraud1.68621.68071.69222006.07.21 15:411.68070.000.000.00-207.13
14219682006.07.21 12:00sell0.50usdjpy116.25116.06115.652006.07.21 15:38116.060.000.000.0081.85
14229562006.07.21 13:42sell0.50usdchf1.23981.23941.23382006.07.21 15:381.23940.000.000.0016.14
14237822006.07.21 15:40buy1.00gbpusd1.85671.85791.86272006.07.21 17:291.85790.000.000.0084.00
  0.00 0.00 -29.63 1 212.43
Closed P/L: 1 182.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14143372006.07.20 15:51sell0.80eurchf1.57181.57731.5658 1.57000.000.00-5.34116.41
14237242006.07.21 15:38sell1.00usdchf1.23901.23841.2330 1.23700.000.000.00161.68
14237482006.07.21 15:39buy1.00eurusd1.26721.26751.2732 1.26940.000.000.00220.00
14237572006.07.21 15:39sell1.00usdjpy116.03116.58115.43 116.200.000.000.00-146.30
14248352006.07.21 18:00sell0.50euraud1.68401.68951.6780 1.68580.000.000.00-67.79
14249252006.07.21 18:34buy0.50gbpusd1.85731.85741.8633 1.85850.000.000.0042.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.34 326.00
 Floating P/L: 320.66
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 182.80 Floating P/L: 320.66 Margin: 1 390.52
Balance: 10 966.97 Equity: 11 287.63 Free Margin: 9 897.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 389.93 Gross Loss: 207.13 Total Net Profit: 1 182.80
Profit Factor: 6.71 Expected Payoff: 98.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 207.13 (1.87%) Relative Drawdown: 1.87% (207.13)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (91.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (8.33%)
Largest profit trade: 350.92 loss trade: -207.13
Average profit trade: 126.36 loss trade: -207.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (1 305.93) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-207.13)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 305.93 (10) consecutive loss (count): -207.13 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1