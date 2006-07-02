FXDirectDealer

Account: 418159 Name: Philip Currency: USD 2006 July 7, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13371332006.07.02 20:39balanceDeposit10 000.00
13584902006.07.04 14:00buy0.10audusd0.74560.74060.75162006.07.05 17:280.74060.000.000.00-50.00
13734222006.07.05 14:00buy0.10audusd0.74520.74020.75122006.07.05 17:340.74020.000.000.00-50.00
13891422006.07.06 14:02buy0.10audusd0.74200.73700.74802006.07.07 10:000.74800.000.000.0060.00
13520982006.07.03 19:00buy0.10chfjpy93.8493.3494.242006.07.04 19:0093.430.000.000.16-35.79
13612862006.07.04 19:00sell0.10chfjpy93.4393.9393.032006.07.05 01:0093.930.000.00-0.32-43.49
13795382006.07.05 19:00sell0.10chfjpy93.7194.2193.312006.07.07 13:1493.310.000.00-1.2834.91
13964942006.07.06 19:00sell0.10chfjpy93.5994.0993.192006.07.07 19:0693.190.000.00-0.3235.13
13537912006.07.03 22:02sell0.10eurjpy146.79147.69146.192006.07.04 22:00146.770.000.00-1.411.75
13620722006.07.04 22:00buy0.10eurjpy146.77145.87147.372006.07.06 15:34147.370.000.004.5452.02
13804432006.07.05 22:00buy0.10eurjpy147.33146.43147.932006.07.06 22:00147.130.000.003.40-17.37
13978612006.07.06 22:00sell0.10eurjpy147.13148.03146.532006.07.07 13:10146.530.000.00-1.4152.32
13607452006.07.04 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.27991.28691.27492006.07.05 12:051.27490.000.000.9850.00
13787972006.07.05 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.27171.27871.26672006.07.06 18:001.27540.000.002.94-37.00
13956242006.07.06 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.27541.26841.28042006.07.07 15:291.28040.000.00-1.2650.00
13584552006.07.04 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy211.36210.56212.262006.07.05 01:23212.260.000.003.8778.18
13733972006.07.05 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy212.16211.36213.062006.07.06 17:26211.360.000.0011.54-69.61
13581602006.07.04 13:00buy0.10gbpusd1.84581.84081.85282006.07.05 10:451.84080.000.00-0.96-50.00
13727742006.07.05 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.84361.84861.83662006.07.05 16:211.83660.000.000.0070.00
13885482006.07.06 13:00buy0.10gbpusd1.83521.83021.84222006.07.07 13:521.84220.000.00-0.9670.00
14035472006.07.07 13:01buy0.10gbpusd1.84111.83611.84812006.07.07 15:301.84810.000.000.0070.00
13529422006.07.03 20:00sell0.10nzdusd0.60630.61430.59932006.07.06 20:010.60440.000.00-1.3619.00
13616722006.07.04 20:00sell0.10nzdusd0.60840.61640.60142006.07.06 20:010.60440.000.00-1.0940.00
13798902006.07.05 20:03sell0.10nzdusd0.60410.61210.59712006.07.06 20:010.60440.000.00-0.82-3.00
13971022006.07.06 20:01buy0.10nzdusd0.60440.59640.61142006.07.07 15:380.61140.000.000.1570.00
13600602006.07.04 17:00sell0.10usdcad1.10931.11431.10432006.07.05 09:011.10430.000.00-0.6945.28
13774982006.07.05 17:00buy0.10usdcad1.10911.10411.11412006.07.06 10:241.11410.000.000.4844.88
13939242006.07.06 17:00sell0.10usdcad1.11061.11561.10562006.07.07 15:221.11560.000.00-2.07-44.81
13581562006.07.04 13:00buy0.10usdchf1.22471.21571.23472006.07.05 13:001.22720.000.001.0120.37
13727732006.07.05 13:00sell0.10usdchf1.22721.23621.21722006.07.06 13:001.23270.000.00-3.56-44.62
13885512006.07.06 13:00buy0.10usdchf1.23271.22371.24272006.07.07 15:301.22370.000.001.01-73.59
14035112006.07.07 13:00buy0.10usdchf1.22811.21911.23812006.07.07 15:301.21910.000.000.00-73.83
13521122006.07.03 19:00buy0.10usdjpy114.94114.34115.842006.07.06 19:00115.160.000.006.8119.10
13613132006.07.04 19:02buy0.10usdjpy114.57113.97115.472006.07.05 16:47115.470.000.001.3677.94
13795522006.07.05 19:00buy0.10usdjpy115.68115.08116.582006.07.06 17:08115.080.000.004.09-52.14
13964802006.07.06 19:00sell0.10usdjpy115.16115.76114.262006.07.07 15:30114.260.000.00-1.5578.77
  0.00 0.00 23.28 394.40
Closed P/L: 417.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14107542006.07.07 17:00buy0.10usdcad1.11211.10711.1171 1.11420.000.000.4818.85
14117362006.07.07 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.28221.27521.2872 1.28120.000.00-1.26-10.00
14123572006.07.07 19:00sell0.10usdjpy113.96114.56113.06 113.970.000.00-1.55-0.88
  0.00 0.00 -2.33 7.97
 Floating P/L: 5.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 417.68 Floating P/L: 5.64 Margin: 328.22
Balance: 10 417.68 Equity: 10 423.32 Free Margin: 10 097.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 047.52 Gross Loss: 629.84 Total Net Profit: 417.68
Profit Factor: 1.66 Expected Payoff: 11.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 79.10 Maximal Drawdown (%): 186.44 (1.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 15 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (55.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 82.05 loss trade: -73.83
Average profit trade: 49.88 loss trade: -44.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (221.66) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-140.18)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 221.66 (4) consecutive loss (count): -140.18 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1