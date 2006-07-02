|Account: 418159
|Name: Philip
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 7, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1337133
|2006.07.02 20:39
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1358490
|2006.07.04 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7456
|0.7406
|0.7516
|2006.07.05 17:28
|0.7406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1373422
|2006.07.05 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7452
|0.7402
|0.7512
|2006.07.05 17:34
|0.7402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1389142
|2006.07.06 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7420
|0.7370
|0.7480
|2006.07.07 10:00
|0.7480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1352098
|2006.07.03 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|93.84
|93.34
|94.24
|2006.07.04 19:00
|93.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-35.79
|1361286
|2006.07.04 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|93.43
|93.93
|93.03
|2006.07.05 01:00
|93.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-43.49
|1379538
|2006.07.05 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|93.71
|94.21
|93.31
|2006.07.07 13:14
|93.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|34.91
|1396494
|2006.07.06 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|93.59
|94.09
|93.19
|2006.07.07 19:06
|93.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|35.13
|1353791
|2006.07.03 22:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.79
|147.69
|146.19
|2006.07.04 22:00
|146.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.41
|1.75
|1362072
|2006.07.04 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.77
|145.87
|147.37
|2006.07.06 15:34
|147.37
|0.00
|0.00
|4.54
|52.02
|1380443
|2006.07.05 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.33
|146.43
|147.93
|2006.07.06 22:00
|147.13
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|-17.37
|1397861
|2006.07.06 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.13
|148.03
|146.53
|2006.07.07 13:10
|146.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.41
|52.32
|1360745
|2006.07.04 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2799
|1.2869
|1.2749
|2006.07.05 12:05
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|50.00
|1378797
|2006.07.05 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2787
|1.2667
|2006.07.06 18:00
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|-37.00
|1395624
|2006.07.06 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2754
|1.2684
|1.2804
|2006.07.07 15:29
|1.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|50.00
|1358455
|2006.07.04 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|211.36
|210.56
|212.26
|2006.07.05 01:23
|212.26
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|78.18
|1373397
|2006.07.05 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|212.16
|211.36
|213.06
|2006.07.06 17:26
|211.36
|0.00
|0.00
|11.54
|-69.61
|1358160
|2006.07.04 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8458
|1.8408
|1.8528
|2006.07.05 10:45
|1.8408
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-50.00
|1372774
|2006.07.05 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8436
|1.8486
|1.8366
|2006.07.05 16:21
|1.8366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1388548
|2006.07.06 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8352
|1.8302
|1.8422
|2006.07.07 13:52
|1.8422
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|70.00
|1403547
|2006.07.07 13:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8411
|1.8361
|1.8481
|2006.07.07 15:30
|1.8481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1352942
|2006.07.03 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6063
|0.6143
|0.5993
|2006.07.06 20:01
|0.6044
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|19.00
|1361672
|2006.07.04 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6084
|0.6164
|0.6014
|2006.07.06 20:01
|0.6044
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|40.00
|1379890
|2006.07.05 20:03
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6041
|0.6121
|0.5971
|2006.07.06 20:01
|0.6044
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|-3.00
|1397102
|2006.07.06 20:01
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6044
|0.5964
|0.6114
|2006.07.07 15:38
|0.6114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|70.00
|1360060
|2006.07.04 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1093
|1.1143
|1.1043
|2006.07.05 09:01
|1.1043
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|45.28
|1377498
|2006.07.05 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1091
|1.1041
|1.1141
|2006.07.06 10:24
|1.1141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|44.88
|1393924
|2006.07.06 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1106
|1.1156
|1.1056
|2006.07.07 15:22
|1.1156
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|-44.81
|1358156
|2006.07.04 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2247
|1.2157
|1.2347
|2006.07.05 13:00
|1.2272
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|20.37
|1372773
|2006.07.05 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2272
|1.2362
|1.2172
|2006.07.06 13:00
|1.2327
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.56
|-44.62
|1388551
|2006.07.06 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2327
|1.2237
|1.2427
|2006.07.07 15:30
|1.2237
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|-73.59
|1403511
|2006.07.07 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2281
|1.2191
|1.2381
|2006.07.07 15:30
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.83
|1352112
|2006.07.03 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.94
|114.34
|115.84
|2006.07.06 19:00
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|6.81
|19.10
|1361313
|2006.07.04 19:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.57
|113.97
|115.47
|2006.07.05 16:47
|115.47
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|77.94
|1379552
|2006.07.05 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.68
|115.08
|116.58
|2006.07.06 17:08
|115.08
|0.00
|0.00
|4.09
|-52.14
|1396480
|2006.07.06 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.16
|115.76
|114.26
|2006.07.07 15:30
|114.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|78.77
|0.00
|0.00
|23.28
|394.40
|Closed P/L:
|417.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1410754
|2006.07.07 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1121
|1.1071
|1.1171
|1.1142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|18.85
|1411736
|2006.07.07 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2822
|1.2752
|1.2872
|1.2812
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|-10.00
|1412357
|2006.07.07 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.96
|114.56
|113.06
|113.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|-0.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.33
|7.97
|Floating P/L:
|5.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|417.68
|Floating P/L:
|5.64
|Margin:
|328.22
|Balance:
|10 417.68
|Equity:
|10 423.32
|Free Margin:
|10 097.43
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 047.52
|Gross Loss:
|629.84
|Total Net Profit:
|417.68
|Profit Factor:
|1.66
|Expected Payoff:
|11.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|79.10
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|186.44 (1.8%)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (55.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|82.05
|loss trade:
|-73.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|49.88
|loss trade:
|-44.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (221.66)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-140.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|221.66 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-140.18 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1