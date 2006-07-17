|Account: 421934
|Name: Philip
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 21, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1521426
|2006.07.17 00:18
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1596981
|2006.07.19 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7448
|0.7498
|0.7388
|2006.07.19 20:45
|0.7498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1548449
|2006.07.17 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|93.82
|94.32
|93.42
|2006.07.18 19:00
|93.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|3.40
|1579550
|2006.07.18 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|93.78
|93.28
|94.18
|2006.07.21 09:36
|94.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|34.25
|1608885
|2006.07.19 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|93.74
|93.24
|94.14
|2006.07.21 09:35
|94.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|34.23
|1550572
|2006.07.17 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.76
|147.66
|146.16
|2006.07.18 22:00
|146.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|-5.96
|1582564
|2006.07.18 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.83
|145.93
|147.43
|2006.07.20 13:54
|147.43
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|51.39
|1612004
|2006.07.19 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.24
|146.34
|147.84
|2006.07.20 15:25
|147.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2.91
|51.31
|1577586
|2006.07.18 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2489
|1.2559
|1.2439
|2006.07.19 17:08
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|-70.00
|1607442
|2006.07.19 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2567
|1.2497
|1.2617
|2006.07.20 04:14
|1.2617
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.47
|50.00
|1568048
|2006.07.18 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|213.80
|213.00
|214.70
|2006.07.19 10:19
|214.70
|0.00
|0.00
|3.66
|76.64
|1596957
|2006.07.19 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|215.13
|214.33
|216.03
|2006.07.20 14:39
|216.03
|0.00
|0.00
|11.06
|77.07
|1537804
|2006.07.17 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8202
|1.8252
|1.8132
|2006.07.18 11:30
|1.8252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|-50.00
|1565636
|2006.07.18 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8255
|1.8205
|1.8325
|2006.07.18 16:22
|1.8325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1595830
|2006.07.19 13:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8291
|1.8241
|1.8361
|2006.07.19 15:30
|1.8241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1622900
|2006.07.20 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8459
|1.8409
|1.8529
|2006.07.21 10:14
|1.8529
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|70.00
|1549023
|2006.07.17 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6217
|0.6137
|0.6287
|2006.07.18 20:00
|0.6245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|28.00
|1574999
|2006.07.18 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1336
|1.1386
|1.1286
|2006.07.19 10:53
|1.1386
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-43.91
|1603137
|2006.07.19 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1386
|1.1336
|1.1436
|2006.07.19 17:10
|1.1336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.11
|1629098
|2006.07.20 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1340
|1.1290
|1.1390
|2006.07.20 21:15
|1.1290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.30
|1548471
|2006.07.17 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.08
|116.48
|117.98
|2006.07.19 19:00
|117.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|-0.85
|1579522
|2006.07.18 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.46
|116.86
|118.36
|2006.07.19 17:11
|116.86
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|-51.34
|1608895
|2006.07.19 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.07
|117.67
|116.17
|2006.07.21 11:04
|116.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.68
|77.47
|1631995
|2006.07.20 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.82
|117.42
|115.92
|2006.07.21 15:08
|115.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|77.64
|0.00
|0.00
|14.20
|290.93
|Closed P/L:
|305.13
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1624263
|2006.07.20 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7507
|0.7457
|0.7567
|0.7521
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|14.00
|1634668
|2006.07.20 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|147.68
|146.78
|148.28
|147.49
|0.00
|0.00
|1.84
|-16.35
|1631083
|2006.07.20 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2649
|1.2579
|1.2699
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.45
|49.00
|1653522
|2006.07.21 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2687
|1.2617
|1.2737
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|11.00
|1647452
|2006.07.21 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8551
|1.8501
|1.8621
|1.8589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|38.00
|1610103
|2006.07.19 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6241
|0.6161
|0.6311
|0.6238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|-3.00
|1633073
|2006.07.20 20:01
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6234
|0.6154
|0.6304
|0.6238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|4.00
|1654689
|2006.07.21 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.36
|116.96
|115.46
|116.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|13.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.18
|110.42
|Floating P/L:
|107.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|305.13
|Floating P/L:
|107.24
|Margin:
|865.08
|Balance:
|10 305.13
|Equity:
|10 412.37
|Free Margin:
|9 547.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|714.07
|Gross Loss:
|408.94
|Total Net Profit:
|305.13
|Profit Factor:
|1.75
|Expected Payoff:
|13.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|181.29
|Maximal Drawdown:
|305.96 (3.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.02% (305.96)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (37.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (73.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (60.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (39.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|88.13
|loss trade:
|-69.01
|Average
|profit trade:
|51.01
|loss trade:
|-45.44
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (286.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-257.77)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|286.58 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-257.77 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2