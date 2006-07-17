FXDirectDealer

Account: 421934 Name: Philip Currency: USD 2006 July 21, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15214262006.07.17 00:18balanceDeposit10 000.00
15969812006.07.19 14:00sell0.10audusd0.74480.74980.73882006.07.19 20:450.74980.000.000.00-50.00
15484492006.07.17 19:00sell0.10chfjpy93.8294.3293.422006.07.18 19:0093.780.000.00-0.313.40
15795502006.07.18 19:00buy0.10chfjpy93.7893.2894.182006.07.21 09:3694.180.000.000.5834.25
16088852006.07.19 19:00buy0.10chfjpy93.7493.2494.142006.07.21 09:3594.140.000.000.4634.23
15505722006.07.17 22:00sell0.10eurjpy146.76147.66146.162006.07.18 22:00146.830.000.00-1.38-5.96
15825642006.07.18 22:00buy0.10eurjpy146.83145.93147.432006.07.20 13:54147.430.000.003.8751.39
16120042006.07.19 22:00buy0.10eurjpy147.24146.34147.842006.07.20 15:25147.840.000.002.9151.31
15775862006.07.18 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.24891.25591.24392006.07.19 17:081.25590.000.000.99-70.00
16074422006.07.19 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.25671.24971.26172006.07.20 04:141.26170.000.00-3.4750.00
15680482006.07.18 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy213.80213.00214.702006.07.19 10:19214.700.000.003.6676.64
15969572006.07.19 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy215.13214.33216.032006.07.20 14:39216.030.000.0011.0677.07
15378042006.07.17 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.82021.82521.81322006.07.18 11:301.82520.000.000.47-50.00
15656362006.07.18 13:00buy0.10gbpusd1.82551.82051.83252006.07.18 16:221.83250.000.000.0070.00
15958302006.07.19 13:01buy0.10gbpusd1.82911.82411.83612006.07.19 15:301.82410.000.000.00-50.00
16229002006.07.20 13:00buy0.10gbpusd1.84591.84091.85292006.07.21 10:141.85290.000.00-0.9270.00
15490232006.07.17 20:00buy0.10nzdusd0.62170.61370.62872006.07.18 20:000.62450.000.000.1528.00
15749992006.07.18 17:00sell0.10usdcad1.13361.13861.12862006.07.19 10:531.13860.000.00-0.70-43.91
16031372006.07.19 17:00buy0.10usdcad1.13861.13361.14362006.07.19 17:101.13360.000.000.00-44.11
16290982006.07.20 17:00buy0.10usdcad1.13401.12901.13902006.07.20 21:151.12900.000.000.00-44.30
15484712006.07.17 19:00buy0.10usdjpy117.08116.48117.982006.07.19 19:00117.070.000.002.66-0.85
15795222006.07.18 19:00buy0.10usdjpy117.46116.86118.362006.07.19 17:11116.860.000.001.30-51.34
16088952006.07.19 19:00sell0.10usdjpy117.07117.67116.172006.07.21 11:04116.170.000.00-5.6877.47
16319952006.07.20 19:00sell0.10usdjpy116.82117.42115.922006.07.21 15:08115.920.000.00-1.4577.64
  0.00 0.00 14.20 290.93
Closed P/L: 305.13
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16242632006.07.20 14:00buy0.10audusd0.75070.74570.7567 0.75210.000.00-0.0414.00
16346682006.07.20 22:00buy0.10eurjpy147.68146.78148.28 147.490.000.001.84-16.35
16310832006.07.20 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.26491.25791.2699 1.26980.000.00-2.4549.00
16535222006.07.21 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.26871.26171.2737 1.26980.000.00-1.2311.00
16474522006.07.21 13:00buy0.10gbpusd1.85511.85011.8621 1.85890.000.00-0.9338.00
16101032006.07.19 20:00buy0.10nzdusd0.62410.61610.6311 0.62380.000.000.80-3.00
16330732006.07.20 20:01buy0.10nzdusd0.62340.61540.6304 0.62380.000.000.284.00
16546892006.07.21 19:00sell0.10usdjpy116.36116.96115.46 116.200.000.00-1.4513.77
  0.00 0.00 -3.18 110.42
 Floating P/L: 107.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 305.13 Floating P/L: 107.24 Margin: 865.08
Balance: 10 305.13 Equity: 10 412.37 Free Margin: 9 547.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 714.07 Gross Loss: 408.94 Total Net Profit: 305.13
Profit Factor: 1.75 Expected Payoff: 13.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 181.29 Maximal Drawdown: 305.96 (3.02%) Relative Drawdown: 3.02% (305.96)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 8 (37.50%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (73.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (60.87%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (39.13%)
Largest profit trade: 88.13 loss trade: -69.01
Average profit trade: 51.01 loss trade: -45.44
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (286.58) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-257.77)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 286.58 (5) consecutive loss (count): -257.77 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2