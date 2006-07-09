|Account: 419945
|Name: Philip
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 14, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1413811
|2006.07.09 19:40
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1447369
|2006.07.11 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7498
|0.7448
|0.7558
|2006.07.13 10:04
|0.7558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1466770
|2006.07.12 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7541
|0.7491
|0.7601
|2006.07.14 09:20
|0.7491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1487837
|2006.07.13 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7536
|0.7486
|0.7596
|2006.07.14 09:24
|0.7486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1433989
|2006.07.10 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|92.65
|93.15
|92.25
|2006.07.11 19:00
|92.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-25.40
|1454088
|2006.07.11 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|92.94
|92.44
|93.34
|2006.07.12 11:21
|93.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|34.90
|1475528
|2006.07.12 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|93.54
|93.04
|93.94
|2006.07.14 04:17
|93.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|34.58
|1495434
|2006.07.13 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|93.70
|93.20
|94.10
|2006.07.14 04:39
|94.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|34.52
|1435622
|2006.07.10 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.34
|144.44
|145.94
|2006.07.12 00:24
|145.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2.27
|52.51
|1456524
|2006.07.11 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|145.78
|144.88
|146.38
|2006.07.12 14:13
|146.38
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|52.19
|1476849
|2006.07.12 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.74
|145.84
|147.34
|2006.07.13 22:00
|146.37
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|-32.10
|1452909
|2006.07.11 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2752
|1.2682
|1.2802
|2006.07.12 17:04
|1.2682
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.25
|-70.00
|1474669
|2006.07.12 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2687
|1.2757
|1.2637
|2006.07.14 16:52
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|3.91
|50.00
|1494015
|2006.07.13 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2693
|1.2763
|1.2643
|2006.07.14 16:51
|1.2643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|50.00
|1447334
|2006.07.11 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|210.43
|209.63
|211.33
|2006.07.12 10:53
|211.33
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|78.65
|1466727
|2006.07.12 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|211.82
|211.02
|212.72
|2006.07.13 22:06
|212.72
|0.00
|0.00
|11.54
|78.03
|1487791
|2006.07.13 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|212.28
|211.48
|213.18
|2006.07.14 04:40
|213.18
|0.00
|0.00
|3.86
|77.65
|1425988
|2006.07.10 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8434
|1.8484
|1.8364
|2006.07.12 13:00
|1.8450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|-16.00
|1446658
|2006.07.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8381
|1.8431
|1.8311
|2006.07.11 16:26
|1.8431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1486679
|2006.07.13 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8397
|1.8347
|1.8467
|2006.07.13 17:12
|1.8467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1509725
|2006.07.14 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8407
|1.8357
|1.8477
|2006.07.14 16:52
|1.8357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1434867
|2006.07.10 20:01
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6100
|0.6180
|0.6030
|2006.07.11 20:02
|0.6165
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-65.00
|1454835
|2006.07.11 20:02
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6165
|0.6085
|0.6235
|2006.07.12 20:00
|0.6146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-19.00
|1452019
|2006.07.11 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1327
|1.1277
|1.1377
|2006.07.12 17:03
|1.1377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|43.95
|1472620
|2006.07.12 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1373
|1.1323
|1.1423
|2006.07.13 10:56
|1.1323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|-44.16
|1492173
|2006.07.13 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1317
|1.1367
|1.1267
|2006.07.14 15:47
|1.1267
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|44.38
|1433973
|2006.07.10 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.99
|113.39
|114.89
|2006.07.12 13:31
|114.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2.72
|78.34
|1454103
|2006.07.11 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.18
|113.58
|115.08
|2006.07.12 14:16
|115.08
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|78.21
|1475521
|2006.07.12 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.45
|114.85
|116.35
|2006.07.14 16:55
|116.35
|0.00
|0.00
|5.45
|77.35
|1495426
|2006.07.13 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.46
|114.86
|116.36
|2006.07.14 16:55
|116.36
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|77.35
|0.00
|0.00
|40.97
|600.95
|Closed P/L:
|641.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1497405
|2006.07.13 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.37
|147.27
|145.77
|147.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|-56.77
|1517799
|2006.07.14 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2636
|1.2706
|1.2586
|1.2648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1476108
|2006.07.12 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6146
|0.6226
|0.6076
|0.6211
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|-65.00
|1495986
|2006.07.13 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6187
|0.6267
|0.6117
|0.6211
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-24.00
|1516280
|2006.07.14 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1298
|1.1348
|1.1248
|1.1289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.97
|1446665
|2006.07.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2304
|1.2404
|1.2214
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.94
|-35.63
|1465447
|2006.07.12 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2293
|1.2393
|1.2203
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.75
|-44.54
|1486672
|2006.07.13 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2303
|1.2403
|1.2213
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|-36.44
|1509736
|2006.07.14 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2325
|1.2225
|1.2415
|1.2345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|1518537
|2006.07.14 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.34
|115.74
|117.24
|116.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.67
|-258.81
|Floating P/L:
|-273.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|641.92
|Floating P/L:
|-273.48
|Margin:
|776.66
|Balance:
|10 641.92
|Equity:
|10 368.44
|Free Margin:
|9 591.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 110.43
|Gross Loss:
|468.51
|Total Net Profit:
|641.92
|Profit Factor:
|2.37
|Expected Payoff:
|22.14
|Absolute Drawdown:
|140.99
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|140.99 (1.4%)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (42.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (68.18%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (62.07%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (37.93%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|89.57
|loss trade:
|-71.25
|Average
|profit trade:
|61.69
|loss trade:
|-42.59
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (258.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-140.99)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|258.39 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-140.99 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2