North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 223419 Name: Vladimir Petrov Currency: USD 2006 July 26, 02:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
39016972006.07.16 13:35balanceDeposit50 000.00
40015592006.07.20 13:54buy1.00gbpusd1.84860.00000.00002006.07.20 14:131.84910.000.000.0050.00
40022342006.07.20 14:14buy1.00gbpusd1.84960.00000.00002006.07.20 14:251.84970.000.000.0010.00
40045862006.07.20 15:35sell1.00gbpusd1.84990.00000.00002006.07.21 01:311.84880.000.001.00110.00
40037452006.07.20 15:13buy1.00gbpusd1.85120.00000.00002006.07.21 13:031.85450.000.00-3.00330.00
40288842006.07.21 13:22buy1.00gbpusd1.85670.00000.00002006.07.21 13:341.85690.000.000.0020.00
40296432006.07.21 13:34buy1.00gbpusd1.85740.00000.00002006.07.21 15:221.85770.000.000.0030.00
40344322006.07.21 16:25buy10.00gbpusd1.85890.00000.00002006.07.24 01:061.85900.000.00-30.00100.00
40493602006.07.24 09:08buy10.00gbpusd1.85310.00000.00002006.07.24 09:311.85160.000.000.00-1 500.00
40500682006.07.24 09:31sell10.00gbpusd1.85161.85160.00002006.07.24 11:321.85090.000.000.00700.00
40544712006.07.24 11:33buy10.00gbpusd1.85120.00000.00002006.07.24 12:011.85150.000.000.00300.00
40560072006.07.24 12:21buy10.00gbpusd1.85210.00000.00002006.07.24 12:361.85220.000.000.00100.00
40565552006.07.24 12:36sell10.00gbpusd1.85230.00000.00002006.07.24 15:211.85510.000.000.00-2 800.00
40567772006.07.24 12:45buy10.00gbpusd1.85280.00000.00002006.07.24 15:231.85480.000.000.002 000.00
40602212006.07.24 15:29sell10.00gbpusd1.85430.00000.00002006.07.24 16:281.85280.000.000.001 500.00
40617642006.07.24 16:28buy10.00gbpusd1.85260.00000.00002006.07.24 16:361.85240.000.000.00-200.00
40619832006.07.24 16:36sell10.00gbpusd1.85250.00000.00002006.07.24 17:571.85020.000.000.002 300.00
40643492006.07.24 17:58sell10.00gbpusd1.84980.00000.00002006.07.24 18:111.84940.000.000.00400.00
40647302006.07.24 18:11sell10.00gbpusd1.84890.00000.00002006.07.25 04:141.84600.000.0010.002 900.00
40657832006.07.24 19:08buy10.00gbpusd1.84970.00000.00002006.07.25 09:421.85260.000.00-30.002 900.00
40643732006.07.24 17:59buy10.00gbpusd1.85080.00000.00002006.07.25 09:421.85250.000.00-30.001 700.00
40799402006.07.25 09:44sell10.00gbpusd1.85250.00000.00002006.07.25 11:251.85010.000.000.002 400.00
40839822006.07.25 11:33buy10.00gbpusd1.84970.00000.00002006.07.25 12:571.85060.000.000.00900.00
40834862006.07.25 11:25sell10.00gbpusd1.84980.00000.00002006.07.25 17:131.84840.000.000.001 400.00
40963162006.07.25 17:14sell10.00gbpusd1.84780.00000.00002006.07.25 17:341.84610.000.000.001 700.00
  0.00 0.00 -82.00 17 350.00
Closed P/L: 17 268.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40601052006.07.24 15:24buy10.00gbpusd1.85540.00000.0000 1.84120.000.00-60.00-14 200.00
40625072006.07.24 16:45buy10.00gbpusd1.85310.00000.0000 1.84120.000.00-60.00-11 900.00
40859062006.07.25 12:57buy10.00gbpusd1.85100.00000.0000 1.84120.000.00-30.00-9 800.00
40962802006.07.25 17:13buy10.00gbpusd1.84840.00000.0000 1.84120.000.00-30.00-7 200.00
41143362006.07.26 02:25buy10.00gbpusd1.84120.00000.0000 1.84120.000.000.000.00
41143482006.07.26 02:27sell10.00gbpusd1.84040.00000.0000 1.84160.000.000.00-1 200.00
  0.00 0.00 -180.00 -44 300.00
 Floating P/L: -44 480.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 17 268.00 Floating P/L: -44 480.00 Margin: 22 179.00
Balance: 71 678.00 Equity: 27 198.00 Free Margin: 5 019.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 21 768.00 Gross Loss: 4 500.00 Total Net Profit: 17 268.00
Profit Factor: 4.84 Expected Payoff: 719.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 582.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3 200.00 (5.82%) Relative Drawdown: 5.82% (3 200.00)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 2 910.00 loss trade: -2 800.00
Average profit trade: 1 036.57 loss trade: -1 500.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (16 550.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-2 800.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 16 550.00 (9) consecutive loss (count): -2 800.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1