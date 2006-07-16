|Account: 223419
|Name: Vladimir Petrov
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 26, 02:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3901697
|2006.07.16 13:35
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|4001559
|2006.07.20 13:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8486
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.20 14:13
|1.8491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|4002234
|2006.07.20 14:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8496
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.20 14:25
|1.8497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4004586
|2006.07.20 15:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8499
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.21 01:31
|1.8488
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|110.00
|4003745
|2006.07.20 15:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8512
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.21 13:03
|1.8545
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|330.00
|4028884
|2006.07.21 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8567
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.21 13:34
|1.8569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4029643
|2006.07.21 13:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8574
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.21 15:22
|1.8577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4034432
|2006.07.21 16:25
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8589
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 01:06
|1.8590
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|100.00
|4049360
|2006.07.24 09:08
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8531
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 09:31
|1.8516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 500.00
|4050068
|2006.07.24 09:31
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8516
|1.8516
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 11:32
|1.8509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|4054471
|2006.07.24 11:33
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8512
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 12:01
|1.8515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|4056007
|2006.07.24 12:21
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8521
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 12:36
|1.8522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|4056555
|2006.07.24 12:36
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 15:21
|1.8551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 800.00
|4056777
|2006.07.24 12:45
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 15:23
|1.8548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 000.00
|4060221
|2006.07.24 15:29
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 16:28
|1.8528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 500.00
|4061764
|2006.07.24 16:28
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8526
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 16:36
|1.8524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|4061983
|2006.07.24 16:36
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 17:57
|1.8502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 300.00
|4064349
|2006.07.24 17:58
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8498
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.24 18:11
|1.8494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4064730
|2006.07.24 18:11
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8489
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.25 04:14
|1.8460
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2 900.00
|4065783
|2006.07.24 19:08
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8497
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.25 09:42
|1.8526
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|2 900.00
|4064373
|2006.07.24 17:59
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8508
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.25 09:42
|1.8525
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1 700.00
|4079940
|2006.07.25 09:44
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.25 11:25
|1.8501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 400.00
|4083982
|2006.07.25 11:33
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8497
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.25 12:57
|1.8506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|900.00
|4083486
|2006.07.25 11:25
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8498
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.25 17:13
|1.8484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 400.00
|4096316
|2006.07.25 17:14
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8478
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.25 17:34
|1.8461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 700.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.00
|17 350.00
|Closed P/L:
|17 268.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4060105
|2006.07.24 15:24
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8554
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8412
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|-14 200.00
|4062507
|2006.07.24 16:45
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8531
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8412
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|-11 900.00
|4085906
|2006.07.25 12:57
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8510
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8412
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|-9 800.00
|4096280
|2006.07.25 17:13
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8484
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8412
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|-7 200.00
|4114336
|2006.07.26 02:25
|buy
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8412
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4114348
|2006.07.26 02:27
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.8404
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|-44 300.00
|Floating P/L:
|-44 480.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|17 268.00
|Floating P/L:
|-44 480.00
|Margin:
|22 179.00
|Balance:
|71 678.00
|Equity:
|27 198.00
|Free Margin:
|5 019.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|21 768.00
|Gross Loss:
|4 500.00
|Total Net Profit:
|17 268.00
|Profit Factor:
|4.84
|Expected Payoff:
|719.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 582.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 200.00 (5.82%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.82% (3 200.00)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 910.00
|loss trade:
|-2 800.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 036.57
|loss trade:
|-1 500.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (16 550.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-2 800.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|16 550.00 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 800.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1