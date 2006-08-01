|Account: 1151330
|Name: Nick Faifar
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 1, 17:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8680565
|2006.07.31 22:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8682
|0.0000
|1.8692
|2006.08.01 01:10
|1.8681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|8681268
|2006.07.31 23:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8679
|0.0000
|1.8689
|2006.08.01 01:10
|1.8681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|8684069
|2006.08.01 00:26
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8675
|0.0000
|1.8685
|2006.08.01 01:10
|1.8682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|8684641
|2006.08.01 00:35
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8671
|0.0000
|1.8681
|2006.08.01 01:10
|1.8681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|8686645
|2006.08.01 01:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8683
|0.0000
|1.8693
|2006.08.01 08:34
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|8686791
|2006.08.01 01:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8679
|0.0000
|1.8689
|2006.08.01 08:33
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|8687177
|2006.08.01 01:32
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8675
|0.0000
|1.8685
|2006.08.01 08:33
|1.8669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|8687653
|2006.08.01 01:41
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8671
|0.0000
|1.8681
|2006.08.01 08:33
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|8687827
|2006.08.01 01:41
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8667
|0.0000
|1.8677
|2006.08.01 08:33
|1.8669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8687941
|2006.08.01 01:41
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.8663
|0.0000
|1.8673
|2006.08.01 08:33
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|8688019
|2006.08.01 01:41
|buy
|1.80
|gbpusd
|1.8659
|0.0000
|1.8669
|2006.08.01 08:33
|1.8669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|8717670
|2006.08.01 08:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8667
|0.0000
|1.8677
|2006.08.01 10:03
|1.8660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|8718127
|2006.08.01 09:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8663
|0.0000
|1.8673
|2006.08.01 10:03
|1.8661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|8718626
|2006.08.01 09:20
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8659
|0.0000
|1.8669
|2006.08.01 10:03
|1.8662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|8719040
|2006.08.01 09:39
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8655
|0.0000
|1.8665
|2006.08.01 10:03
|1.8662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|8719398
|2006.08.01 09:43
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8651
|0.0000
|1.8661
|2006.08.01 10:03
|1.8661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|8720885
|2006.08.01 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8665
|0.0000
|1.8675
|2006.08.01 10:45
|1.8672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|8721096
|2006.08.01 10:05
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8661
|0.0000
|1.8671
|2006.08.01 10:45
|1.8671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|8727720
|2006.08.01 12:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8667
|0.0000
|1.8677
|2006.08.01 12:30
|1.8673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|8728276
|2006.08.01 12:14
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8663
|0.0000
|1.8673
|2006.08.01 12:30
|1.8673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|8732869
|2006.08.01 12:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8665
|0.0000
|1.8675
|2006.08.01 13:15
|1.8655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|8733097
|2006.08.01 12:37
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8661
|0.0000
|1.8671
|2006.08.01 13:14
|1.8654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|8733296
|2006.08.01 12:37
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8658
|0.0000
|1.8668
|2006.08.01 13:14
|1.8653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|8733896
|2006.08.01 12:38
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8654
|0.0000
|1.8664
|2006.08.01 13:14
|1.8652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|8734774
|2006.08.01 12:42
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8650
|0.0000
|1.8660
|2006.08.01 13:14
|1.8651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|8734942
|2006.08.01 12:42
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.8645
|0.0000
|1.8655
|2006.08.01 13:14
|1.8652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|8735045
|2006.08.01 12:42
|buy
|1.80
|gbpusd
|1.8641
|0.0000
|1.8651
|2006.08.01 13:14
|1.8651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|8740551
|2006.08.01 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8656
|0.0000
|1.8646
|2006.08.01 14:00
|1.8663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|8741203
|2006.08.01 13:25
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8660
|0.0000
|1.8650
|2006.08.01 14:00
|1.8664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|8741347
|2006.08.01 13:26
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8664
|0.0000
|1.8654
|2006.08.01 14:00
|1.8665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|8741958
|2006.08.01 13:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8668
|0.0000
|1.8658
|2006.08.01 14:00
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|8742030
|2006.08.01 13:30
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8672
|0.0000
|1.8662
|2006.08.01 14:00
|1.8670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|8743214
|2006.08.01 13:47
|sell
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.8676
|0.0000
|1.8666
|2006.08.01 14:00
|1.8669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|8743274
|2006.08.01 13:47
|sell
|1.80
|gbpusd
|1.8680
|0.0000
|1.8670
|2006.08.01 14:00
|1.8670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|8747192
|2006.08.01 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8655
|0.0000
|1.8645
|2006.08.01 14:16
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|8747225
|2006.08.01 14:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8659
|0.0000
|1.8649
|2006.08.01 14:16
|1.8665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|8747287
|2006.08.01 14:04
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8662
|0.0000
|1.8652
|2006.08.01 14:16
|1.8664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|8747883
|2006.08.01 14:06
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8667
|0.0000
|1.8657
|2006.08.01 14:16
|1.8665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|8749258
|2006.08.01 14:14
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8672
|0.0000
|1.8662
|2006.08.01 14:16
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|8749328
|2006.08.01 14:14
|sell
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.8676
|0.0000
|1.8666
|2006.08.01 14:16
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|8750609
|2006.08.01 14:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8656
|0.0000
|1.8646
|2006.08.01 14:19
|1.8654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|8750906
|2006.08.01 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8660
|0.0000
|1.8650
|2006.08.01 14:19
|1.8653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|8751028
|2006.08.01 14:18
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8664
|0.0000
|1.8654
|2006.08.01 14:19
|1.8654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|8751528
|2006.08.01 14:19
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8649
|0.0000
|1.8639
|2006.08.01 14:27
|1.8650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|8751598
|2006.08.01 14:19
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8654
|0.0000
|1.8644
|2006.08.01 14:27
|1.8651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|8752463
|2006.08.01 14:22
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8658
|0.0000
|1.8648
|2006.08.01 14:27
|1.8651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|8752869
|2006.08.01 14:24
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8661
|0.0000
|1.8651
|2006.08.01 14:27
|1.8651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 192.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 192.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8753475
|2006.08.01 14:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8647
|0.0000
|1.8637
|1.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|8753523
|2006.08.01 14:27
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8651
|0.0000
|1.8641
|1.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-196.00
|8754068
|2006.08.01 14:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8655
|0.0000
|1.8645
|1.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-282.00
|8754764
|2006.08.01 14:37
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8659
|0.0000
|1.8649
|1.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-450.00
|8754934
|2006.08.01 14:38
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8662
|0.0000
|1.8652
|1.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-696.00
|8755202
|2006.08.01 14:39
|sell
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.8666
|0.0000
|1.8656
|1.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-996.00
|8757134
|2006.08.01 14:59
|sell
|1.80
|gbpusd
|1.8670
|0.0000
|1.8660
|1.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 422.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 144.00
|Floating P/L:
|-4 144.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 192.00
|Floating P/L:
|-4 144.00
|Margin:
|4 900.00
|Balance:
|8 013.16
|Equity:
|3 869.16
|Free Margin:
|-1 030.84
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 371.00
|Gross Loss:
|179.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 192.00
|Profit Factor:
|7.66
|Expected Payoff:
|25.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|70.00 (1.0%)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (65.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (59.26%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (61.70%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (38.30%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|180.00
|loss trade:
|-22.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|47.28
|loss trade:
|-9.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (325.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-70.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|325.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-70.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3