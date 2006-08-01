Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1151330 Name: Nick Faifar Currency: USD 2006 August 1, 17:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
86805652006.07.31 22:59buy0.10gbpusd1.86820.00001.86922006.08.01 01:101.86810.000.000.00-1.00
86812682006.07.31 23:15buy0.20gbpusd1.86790.00001.86892006.08.01 01:101.86810.000.000.004.00
86840692006.08.01 00:26buy0.30gbpusd1.86750.00001.86852006.08.01 01:101.86820.000.000.0021.00
86846412006.08.01 00:35buy0.50gbpusd1.86710.00001.86812006.08.01 01:101.86810.000.000.0050.00
86866452006.08.01 01:10buy0.10gbpusd1.86830.00001.86932006.08.01 08:341.86680.000.000.00-15.00
86867912006.08.01 01:15buy0.20gbpusd1.86790.00001.86892006.08.01 08:331.86680.000.000.00-22.00
86871772006.08.01 01:32buy0.30gbpusd1.86750.00001.86852006.08.01 08:331.86690.000.000.00-18.00
86876532006.08.01 01:41buy0.50gbpusd1.86710.00001.86812006.08.01 08:331.86680.000.000.00-15.00
86878272006.08.01 01:41buy0.80gbpusd1.86670.00001.86772006.08.01 08:331.86690.000.000.0016.00
86879412006.08.01 01:41buy1.20gbpusd1.86630.00001.86732006.08.01 08:331.86680.000.000.0060.00
86880192006.08.01 01:41buy1.80gbpusd1.86590.00001.86692006.08.01 08:331.86690.000.000.00180.00
87176702006.08.01 08:59buy0.10gbpusd1.86670.00001.86772006.08.01 10:031.86600.000.000.00-7.00
87181272006.08.01 09:04buy0.20gbpusd1.86630.00001.86732006.08.01 10:031.86610.000.000.00-4.00
87186262006.08.01 09:20buy0.30gbpusd1.86590.00001.86692006.08.01 10:031.86620.000.000.009.00
87190402006.08.01 09:39buy0.50gbpusd1.86550.00001.86652006.08.01 10:031.86620.000.000.0035.00
87193982006.08.01 09:43buy0.80gbpusd1.86510.00001.86612006.08.01 10:031.86610.000.000.0080.00
87208852006.08.01 10:03buy0.10gbpusd1.86650.00001.86752006.08.01 10:451.86720.000.000.007.00
87210962006.08.01 10:05buy0.20gbpusd1.86610.00001.86712006.08.01 10:451.86710.000.000.0020.00
87277202006.08.01 12:06buy0.10gbpusd1.86670.00001.86772006.08.01 12:301.86730.000.000.006.00
87282762006.08.01 12:14buy0.20gbpusd1.86630.00001.86732006.08.01 12:301.86730.000.000.0020.00
87328692006.08.01 12:37buy0.10gbpusd1.86650.00001.86752006.08.01 13:151.86550.000.000.00-10.00
87330972006.08.01 12:37buy0.20gbpusd1.86610.00001.86712006.08.01 13:141.86540.000.000.00-14.00
87332962006.08.01 12:37buy0.30gbpusd1.86580.00001.86682006.08.01 13:141.86530.000.000.00-15.00
87338962006.08.01 12:38buy0.50gbpusd1.86540.00001.86642006.08.01 13:141.86520.000.000.00-10.00
87347742006.08.01 12:42buy0.80gbpusd1.86500.00001.86602006.08.01 13:141.86510.000.000.008.00
87349422006.08.01 12:42buy1.20gbpusd1.86450.00001.86552006.08.01 13:141.86520.000.000.0084.00
87350452006.08.01 12:42buy1.80gbpusd1.86410.00001.86512006.08.01 13:141.86510.000.000.00180.00
87405512006.08.01 13:15sell0.10gbpusd1.86560.00001.86462006.08.01 14:001.86630.000.000.00-7.00
87412032006.08.01 13:25sell0.20gbpusd1.86600.00001.86502006.08.01 14:001.86640.000.000.00-8.00
87413472006.08.01 13:26sell0.30gbpusd1.86640.00001.86542006.08.01 14:001.86650.000.000.00-3.00
87419582006.08.01 13:30sell0.50gbpusd1.86680.00001.86582006.08.01 14:001.86660.000.000.0010.00
87420302006.08.01 13:30sell0.80gbpusd1.86720.00001.86622006.08.01 14:001.86700.000.000.0016.00
87432142006.08.01 13:47sell1.20gbpusd1.86760.00001.86662006.08.01 14:001.86690.000.000.0084.00
87432742006.08.01 13:47sell1.80gbpusd1.86800.00001.86702006.08.01 14:001.86700.000.000.00180.00
87471922006.08.01 14:03sell0.10gbpusd1.86550.00001.86452006.08.01 14:161.86660.000.000.00-11.00
87472252006.08.01 14:03sell0.20gbpusd1.86590.00001.86492006.08.01 14:161.86650.000.000.00-12.00
87472872006.08.01 14:04sell0.30gbpusd1.86620.00001.86522006.08.01 14:161.86640.000.000.00-6.00
87478832006.08.01 14:06sell0.50gbpusd1.86670.00001.86572006.08.01 14:161.86650.000.000.0010.00
87492582006.08.01 14:14sell0.80gbpusd1.86720.00001.86622006.08.01 14:161.86660.000.000.0048.00
87493282006.08.01 14:14sell1.20gbpusd1.86760.00001.86662006.08.01 14:161.86660.000.000.00120.00
87506092006.08.01 14:18sell0.10gbpusd1.86560.00001.86462006.08.01 14:191.86540.000.000.002.00
87509062006.08.01 14:18sell0.20gbpusd1.86600.00001.86502006.08.01 14:191.86530.000.000.0014.00
87510282006.08.01 14:18sell0.30gbpusd1.86640.00001.86542006.08.01 14:191.86540.000.000.0030.00
87515282006.08.01 14:19sell0.10gbpusd1.86490.00001.86392006.08.01 14:271.86500.000.000.00-1.00
87515982006.08.01 14:19sell0.20gbpusd1.86540.00001.86442006.08.01 14:271.86510.000.000.006.00
87524632006.08.01 14:22sell0.30gbpusd1.86580.00001.86482006.08.01 14:271.86510.000.000.0021.00
87528692006.08.01 14:24sell0.50gbpusd1.86610.00001.86512006.08.01 14:271.86510.000.000.0050.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 192.00
Closed P/L: 1 192.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
87534752006.08.01 14:27sell0.10gbpusd1.86470.00001.8637 1.87490.000.000.00-102.00
87535232006.08.01 14:27sell0.20gbpusd1.86510.00001.8641 1.87490.000.000.00-196.00
87540682006.08.01 14:30sell0.30gbpusd1.86550.00001.8645 1.87490.000.000.00-282.00
87547642006.08.01 14:37sell0.50gbpusd1.86590.00001.8649 1.87490.000.000.00-450.00
87549342006.08.01 14:38sell0.80gbpusd1.86620.00001.8652 1.87490.000.000.00-696.00
87552022006.08.01 14:39sell1.20gbpusd1.86660.00001.8656 1.87490.000.000.00-996.00
87571342006.08.01 14:59sell1.80gbpusd1.86700.00001.8660 1.87490.000.000.00-1 422.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -4 144.00
 Floating P/L: -4 144.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 192.00 Floating P/L: -4 144.00 Margin: 4 900.00
Balance: 8 013.16 Equity: 3 869.16 Free Margin: -1 030.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 371.00 Gross Loss: 179.00 Total Net Profit: 1 192.00
Profit Factor: 7.66 Expected Payoff: 25.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 70.00 (1.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 20 (65.00%) Long Positions (won %): 27 (59.26%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (61.70%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (38.30%)
Largest profit trade: 180.00 loss trade: -22.00
Average profit trade: 47.28 loss trade: -9.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (325.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-70.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 325.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): -70.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3