MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 406682 Name: DK Currency: USD 2006 August 2, 11:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40880432006.07.31 05:59balanceDeposit10 000.00
40880562006.07.31 06:02buy0.20usdchf1.23210.00000.00002006.07.31 08:061.23260.000.000.008.11
 123456ES
40880572006.07.31 06:02sell0.20eurchf1.57230.00000.00002006.07.31 07:181.57220.000.000.001.63
 123456ES
40880582006.07.31 06:02buy0.20usdcad1.13060.00000.00002006.08.02 10:571.12930.000.000.82-23.02
 123456ES
40880592006.07.31 06:03sell0.20audusd0.76620.00000.00002006.07.31 07:250.76630.000.000.00-2.00
 123456ES
40880602006.07.31 06:03buy0.20eurgbp0.68470.00000.00002006.08.02 10:570.68250.000.00-2.92-82.49
 123456ES
40880662006.07.31 06:05sell0.20euraud1.66470.00000.00002006.07.31 08:091.66570.000.000.00-15.33
 123456ES
40880712006.07.31 06:08sell0.20gbpusd1.86500.00000.00002006.07.31 07:351.86500.000.000.000.00
 123456ES
40880722006.07.31 06:10buy0.20eurusd1.27700.00000.00002006.07.31 13:551.27750.000.000.0010.00
 123456ES
40882132006.07.31 07:18sell0.20eurchf1.57200.00000.00002006.07.31 11:581.57210.000.000.00-1.62
 123456ES
40882762006.07.31 07:33sell0.20audusd0.76560.00000.00002006.07.31 11:500.76550.000.000.002.00
 123456ES
40882872006.07.31 07:37sell0.20gbpusd1.86450.00000.00002006.07.31 07:581.86430.000.000.004.00
 123456ES
40883342006.07.31 07:59sell0.20gbpusd1.86390.00000.00002006.07.31 08:321.86390.000.000.000.00
 123456ES
40883842006.07.31 08:10buy0.20usdchf1.23350.00000.00002006.07.31 08:331.23390.000.000.006.48
 123456ES
40884102006.07.31 08:19sell0.20euraud1.66350.00000.00002006.07.31 08:201.66450.000.000.00-15.34
 123456ES
40884152006.07.31 08:20sell0.20euraud1.66310.00000.00002006.07.31 08:331.66400.000.000.00-13.80
 123456ES
40884872006.07.31 08:36sell0.20euraud1.66280.00000.00002006.07.31 09:471.66380.000.000.00-15.34
 123456ES
40884892006.07.31 08:36sell0.20gbpusd1.86280.00000.00002006.08.02 10:571.87530.000.000.88-250.00
 123456ES
40884932006.07.31 08:38buy0.20usdchf1.23410.00000.00002006.07.31 09:521.23460.000.000.008.10
 123456ES
40887322006.07.31 09:54sell0.20euraud1.66130.00000.00002006.08.02 10:571.67490.000.003.52-208.11
 123456ES
40887422006.07.31 09:57sell0.20usdchf1.23420.00000.00002006.07.31 09:581.23420.000.000.000.00
 123456ES
40887522006.07.31 09:58sell0.20usdchf1.23360.00000.00002006.07.31 10:071.23360.000.000.000.00
 123456ES
40888032006.07.31 10:07sell0.20usdchf1.23300.00000.00002006.07.31 10:281.23310.000.000.00-1.62
 123456ES
40888752006.07.31 10:28sell0.20usdchf1.23270.00000.00002006.07.31 11:411.23270.000.000.000.00
 123456ES
40890992006.07.31 11:45sell0.20usdchf1.23230.00000.00002006.07.31 11:571.23230.000.000.000.00
 123456ES
40891132006.07.31 11:53buy0.20audusd0.76570.00000.00002006.07.31 13:530.76620.000.000.0010.00
 123456ES
40891202006.07.31 12:00sell0.20eurchf1.57160.00000.00002006.07.31 13:291.57150.000.000.001.63
 123456ES
40891222006.07.31 12:00sell0.20usdchf1.23190.00000.00002006.07.31 13:311.23200.000.000.00-1.62
 123456ES
40893042006.07.31 13:34buy0.20eurchf1.57200.00000.00002006.08.02 10:571.57210.000.001.531.62
 123456ES
40893102006.07.31 13:36sell0.20usdchf1.23150.00000.00002006.07.31 13:391.23140.000.000.001.62
 123456ES
40893852006.07.31 13:50sell0.20usdchf1.23020.00000.00002006.07.31 13:541.23020.000.000.000.00
 123456ES
40894502006.07.31 13:56buy0.20audusd0.76680.00000.00002006.08.02 10:570.76470.000.000.16-42.00
 123456ES
40894642006.07.31 13:58sell0.20eurusd1.27670.00000.00002006.07.31 14:011.27650.000.000.004.00
 123456ES
40894652006.07.31 13:58buy0.20usdchf1.23080.00000.00002006.07.31 16:181.23130.000.000.008.12
 123456ES
40894982006.07.31 14:02sell0.20eurusd1.27640.00000.00002006.07.31 14:521.27620.000.000.004.00
 123456ES
40897172006.07.31 14:52sell0.20eurusd1.27550.00000.00002006.08.01 03:581.27450.000.001.4420.00
 123456ES
40903292006.07.31 16:18buy0.20usdchf1.23160.00000.00002006.08.02 10:571.22800.000.004.01-58.63
 123456ES
40919582006.08.01 04:01sell0.20eurusd1.27410.00000.00002006.08.01 06:521.27400.000.000.002.00
 123456ES
40922642006.08.01 07:01sell0.20eurusd1.27320.00000.00002006.08.01 07:061.27300.000.000.004.00
 123456ES
40922922006.08.01 07:06sell0.20eurusd1.27270.00000.00002006.08.01 08:461.27250.000.000.004.00
 123456ES
40926092006.08.01 08:48sell0.20eurusd1.27200.00000.00002006.08.02 10:571.28060.000.001.44-172.00
 123456ES
  0.00 0.00 10.88 -801.61
Closed P/L: -790.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -790.73 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 209.27 Equity: 9 209.27 Free Margin: 9 209.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 104.28 Gross Loss: 895.01 Total Net Profit: -790.73
Profit Factor: 0.12 Expected Payoff: -19.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 790.73 Maximal Drawdown: 825.19 (8.22%) Relative Drawdown: 8.22% (825.19)
 
Total Trades: 40 Short Positions (won %): 29 (62.07%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 21.44 loss trade: -249.12
Average profit trade: 4.17 loss trade: -59.67
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (69.18) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-581.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 69.18 (11) consecutive loss (count): -581.91 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2