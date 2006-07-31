MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 406682
|Name: DK
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 2, 11:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4088043
|2006.07.31 05:59
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4088056
|2006.07.31 06:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2321
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 08:06
|1.2326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.11
|
|123456
|ES
|4088057
|2006.07.31 06:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5723
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 07:18
|1.5722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|
|123456
|ES
|4088058
|2006.07.31 06:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 10:57
|1.1293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|-23.02
|
|123456
|ES
|4088059
|2006.07.31 06:03
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 07:25
|0.7663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4088060
|2006.07.31 06:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6847
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 10:57
|0.6825
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.92
|-82.49
|
|123456
|ES
|4088066
|2006.07.31 06:05
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6647
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 08:09
|1.6657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.33
|
|123456
|ES
|4088071
|2006.07.31 06:08
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8650
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 07:35
|1.8650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4088072
|2006.07.31 06:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 13:55
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4088213
|2006.07.31 07:18
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 11:58
|1.5721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|
|123456
|ES
|4088276
|2006.07.31 07:33
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 11:50
|0.7655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4088287
|2006.07.31 07:37
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8645
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 07:58
|1.8643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4088334
|2006.07.31 07:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 08:32
|1.8639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4088384
|2006.07.31 08:10
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2335
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 08:33
|1.2339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|
|123456
|ES
|4088410
|2006.07.31 08:19
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6635
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 08:20
|1.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.34
|
|123456
|ES
|4088415
|2006.07.31 08:20
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 08:33
|1.6640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.80
|
|123456
|ES
|4088487
|2006.07.31 08:36
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 09:47
|1.6638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.34
|
|123456
|ES
|4088489
|2006.07.31 08:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 10:57
|1.8753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-250.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4088493
|2006.07.31 08:38
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2341
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 09:52
|1.2346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|
|123456
|ES
|4088732
|2006.07.31 09:54
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6613
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 10:57
|1.6749
|0.00
|0.00
|3.52
|-208.11
|
|123456
|ES
|4088742
|2006.07.31 09:57
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2342
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 09:58
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4088752
|2006.07.31 09:58
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2336
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 10:07
|1.2336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4088803
|2006.07.31 10:07
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2330
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 10:28
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|
|123456
|ES
|4088875
|2006.07.31 10:28
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2327
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 11:41
|1.2327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4089099
|2006.07.31 11:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2323
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 11:57
|1.2323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4089113
|2006.07.31 11:53
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7657
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 13:53
|0.7662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4089120
|2006.07.31 12:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5716
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 13:29
|1.5715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|
|123456
|ES
|4089122
|2006.07.31 12:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2319
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 13:31
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|
|123456
|ES
|4089304
|2006.07.31 13:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 10:57
|1.5721
|0.00
|0.00
|1.53
|1.62
|
|123456
|ES
|4089310
|2006.07.31 13:36
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2315
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 13:39
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|
|123456
|ES
|4089385
|2006.07.31 13:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2302
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 13:54
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4089450
|2006.07.31 13:56
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 10:57
|0.7647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-42.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4089464
|2006.07.31 13:58
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 14:01
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4089465
|2006.07.31 13:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2308
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 16:18
|1.2313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.12
|
|123456
|ES
|4089498
|2006.07.31 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2764
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 14:52
|1.2762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4089717
|2006.07.31 14:52
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 03:58
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|20.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4090329
|2006.07.31 16:18
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2316
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 10:57
|1.2280
|0.00
|0.00
|4.01
|-58.63
|
|123456
|ES
|4091958
|2006.08.01 04:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 06:52
|1.2740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4092264
|2006.08.01 07:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2732
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 07:06
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4092292
|2006.08.01 07:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2727
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 08:46
|1.2725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|123456
|ES
|4092609
|2006.08.01 08:48
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 10:57
|1.2806
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|-172.00
|
|123456
|ES
|
|0.00
|0.00
|10.88
|-801.61
|Closed P/L:
|-790.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-790.73
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 209.27
|Equity:
|9 209.27
|Free Margin:
|9 209.27
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|104.28
|Gross Loss:
|895.01
|Total Net Profit:
|-790.73
|Profit Factor:
|0.12
|Expected Payoff:
|-19.77
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|790.73
|Maximal Drawdown:
|825.19 (8.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.22% (825.19)
|
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (62.07%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|21.44
|loss trade:
|-249.12
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.17
|loss trade:
|-59.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (69.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-581.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|69.18 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-581.91 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2