North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 236313 Name: Cyberia Currency: USD 2006 August 8, 19:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44081642006.08.08 16:56sell2.20gbpusd1.90671.90971.90572006.08.08 18:241.90570.000.000.00220.00
44036882006.08.08 12:53sell3.00usdjpy115.18115.360.002006.08.08 16:20115.000.000.000.00469.57
44006042006.08.08 10:04buy2.50usdjpy115.08114.950.002006.08.08 12:52115.180.000.000.00217.05
43974902006.08.08 05:51sell3.50usdjpy115.14115.270.002006.08.08 09:01115.270.000.000.00-394.73
43843422006.08.07 16:29sell2.80usdjpy114.98115.110.002006.08.07 16:49114.870.000.000.00268.13
43787872006.08.07 12:45buy2.10eurusd1.28541.28420.00002006.08.07 13:091.28570.000.000.0063.00
43773862006.08.07 11:43sell3.70usdjpy114.69114.820.002006.08.07 12:31114.820.000.000.00-418.88
43655422006.08.04 19:32sell2.40eurusd1.28931.29050.00002006.08.07 05:181.28840.000.004.80216.00
43512692006.08.04 15:53buy0.10usdjpy114.55113.25115.752006.08.04 15:54114.550.000.000.000.00
43512512006.08.04 15:53sell0.10usdjpy114.53115.53113.532006.08.04 15:54114.560.000.000.00-2.62
43512292006.08.04 15:53buy0.10eurusd1.28721.27221.29032006.08.04 15:541.28770.000.000.005.00
43423632006.08.04 12:29sell2.90usdjpy115.40115.530.002006.08.04 12:55115.360.000.000.00100.55
42699952006.08.02 08:52sell1.70usdjpy114.40114.570.002006.08.02 09:01114.390.000.000.0014.86
42661962006.08.02 05:26buy1.70usdjpy114.37114.180.002006.08.02 08:50114.380.000.000.0014.86
42589902006.08.01 19:37buy1.30eurusd1.28081.27890.00002006.08.01 19:421.28100.000.000.0026.00
42586432006.08.01 19:32sell1.30eurusd1.28091.28240.00002006.08.01 19:321.28080.000.000.0013.00
42584932006.08.01 19:29buy1.20eurusd1.28081.27930.00002006.08.01 19:321.28100.000.000.0024.00
42584172006.08.01 19:27buy1.20eurusd1.28091.27940.00002006.08.01 19:271.28100.000.000.0012.00
42582502006.08.01 19:23sell1.20eurusd1.28171.28480.00002006.08.01 19:241.28160.000.000.0012.00
42579232006.08.01 19:18sell2.50usdjpy114.66115.060.002006.08.01 19:23114.650.000.000.0021.81
42578852006.08.01 19:18sell2.50usdjpy114.69115.090.002006.08.01 19:18114.680.000.000.0021.80
42575952006.08.01 19:16sell1.90eurusd1.28101.28310.00002006.08.01 19:181.28090.000.000.0019.00
42573922006.08.01 19:14sell1.80eurusd1.28071.28380.00002006.08.01 19:151.28050.000.000.0036.00
42573232006.08.01 19:12sell1.80eurusd1.28051.28260.00002006.08.01 19:131.28040.000.000.0018.00
42572842006.08.01 19:12sell1.80eurusd1.28061.28270.00002006.08.01 19:121.28050.000.000.0018.00
42572552006.08.01 19:12sell1.70eurusd1.28061.28270.00002006.08.01 19:121.28050.000.000.0017.00
42572022006.08.01 19:11sell2.20usdjpy114.82115.100.002006.08.01 19:12114.810.000.000.0019.16
42570252006.08.01 19:09sell1.60eurusd1.28001.28190.00002006.08.01 19:111.27980.000.000.0032.00
42569252006.08.01 19:09buy2.00usdjpy114.74114.460.002006.08.01 19:09114.750.000.000.0017.43
42565002006.08.01 19:05sell1.60eurusd1.27841.27990.00002006.08.01 19:051.27830.000.000.0016.00
42536752006.08.01 17:59buy2.00usdjpy115.18115.010.002006.08.01 18:12115.190.000.000.0017.36
42534582006.08.01 17:52buy1.50eurusd1.27361.27190.00002006.08.01 17:531.27370.000.000.0015.00
42533512006.08.01 17:49buy1.90usdjpy115.18115.010.002006.08.01 17:50115.190.000.000.0016.49
42530762006.08.01 17:39sell1.40eurusd1.27441.27750.00002006.08.01 17:391.27430.000.000.0014.00
42519872006.08.01 17:18buy1.40eurusd1.27431.27101.27442006.08.01 17:381.27440.000.000.0014.00
42518682006.08.01 17:16buy1.80usdjpy115.06114.890.002006.08.01 17:16115.070.000.000.0015.64
42518402006.08.01 17:16buy1.40eurusd1.27441.27110.00002006.08.01 17:161.27450.000.000.0014.00
42517992006.08.01 17:15buy1.70usdjpy115.08114.350.002006.08.01 17:16115.090.000.000.0014.77
42516662006.08.01 17:14buy1.70usdjpy115.04114.870.002006.08.01 17:15115.050.000.000.0014.78
42513652006.08.01 17:08buy1.60usdjpy115.14114.970.002006.08.01 17:12115.150.000.000.0013.89
42513062006.08.01 17:07buy1.20eurusd1.27401.26970.00002006.08.01 17:071.27410.000.000.0012.00
42512262006.08.01 17:06sell1.20eurusd1.27451.27880.00002006.08.01 17:071.27440.000.000.0012.00
42508382006.08.01 17:02sell1.50usdjpy115.20115.660.002006.08.01 17:06115.190.000.000.0013.02
42496832006.08.01 16:30sell1.20eurusd1.27551.27700.00002006.08.01 16:321.27540.000.000.0012.00
42485132006.08.01 16:01sell1.80eurusd1.27381.27570.00002006.08.01 16:301.27570.000.000.00-342.00
42482582006.08.01 15:55buy2.60eurusd1.27461.27310.00002006.08.01 16:011.27310.000.000.00-390.00
42408662006.08.01 13:02sell2.60eurusd1.27491.27640.00002006.08.01 13:231.27490.000.000.000.00
42398352006.08.01 11:55buy2.50eurusd1.27431.27260.00002006.08.01 12:571.27450.000.000.0050.00
42396752006.08.01 11:49buy2.40eurusd1.27411.27260.00002006.08.01 11:521.27430.000.000.0048.00
42395152006.08.01 11:43sell2.30eurusd1.27431.27580.00002006.08.01 11:481.27410.000.000.0046.00
42386012006.08.01 10:50sell2.90usdjpy114.71114.880.002006.08.01 10:54114.700.000.000.0025.28
42377712006.08.01 10:03sell2.20eurusd1.27341.27490.00002006.08.01 10:091.27330.000.000.0022.00
42375862006.08.01 09:55buy2.20eurusd1.27261.27110.00002006.08.01 09:581.27280.000.000.0044.00
42371592006.08.01 09:41buy2.10eurusd1.27281.27130.00002006.08.01 09:541.27300.000.000.0042.00
42366452006.08.01 09:14buy2.00eurusd1.27321.27170.00002006.08.01 09:151.27330.000.000.0020.00
42364802006.08.01 09:01buy2.00eurusd1.27321.27170.00002006.08.01 09:131.27330.000.000.0020.00
42361402006.08.01 08:43sell0.10usdchf1.23611.23800.00002006.08.01 08:491.23590.000.000.001.62
42356802006.08.01 08:19buy0.10usdjpy114.66114.440.002006.08.01 08:33114.670.000.000.000.87
42355392006.08.01 08:11sell0.10usdjpy114.74114.990.002006.08.01 08:15114.730.000.000.000.87
42355642006.08.01 08:13buy0.10eurusd1.27301.27150.00002006.08.01 08:151.27310.000.000.001.00
42354782006.08.01 08:09sell0.10eurusd1.27321.27470.00002006.08.01 08:111.27300.000.000.002.00
42353702006.08.01 08:06buy0.10eurusd1.27281.27130.00002006.08.01 08:091.27310.000.000.003.00
42351512006.08.01 07:56buy0.10eurusd1.27341.27190.00002006.08.01 07:561.27350.000.000.001.00
42349632006.08.01 07:42sell0.10gbpusd1.86441.86730.00002006.08.01 07:561.86410.000.000.003.00
42348622006.08.01 07:28balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 4.80 893.58
Closed P/L: 898.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 898.38 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 898.38 Equity: 1 898.38 Free Margin: 1 898.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 446.61 Gross Loss: 1 548.23 Total Net Profit: 898.38
Profit Factor: 1.58 Expected Payoff: 14.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 401.36 Maximal Drawdown: 732.00 (55.01%) Relative Drawdown: 55.01% (732.00)
 
Total Trades: 64 Short Positions (won %): 34 (88.24%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (96.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 59 (92.19%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (7.81%)
Largest profit trade: 469.57 loss trade: -418.88
Average profit trade: 41.47 loss trade: -309.65
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 34 (657.42) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-732.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 906.62 (3) consecutive loss (count): -732.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 1