|Account: 236313
|Name: Cyberia
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 8, 19:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4408164
|2006.08.08 16:56
|sell
|2.20
|gbpusd
|1.9067
|1.9097
|1.9057
|2006.08.08 18:24
|1.9057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|4403688
|2006.08.08 12:53
|sell
|3.00
|usdjpy
|115.18
|115.36
|0.00
|2006.08.08 16:20
|115.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|469.57
|4400604
|2006.08.08 10:04
|buy
|2.50
|usdjpy
|115.08
|114.95
|0.00
|2006.08.08 12:52
|115.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|217.05
|4397490
|2006.08.08 05:51
|sell
|3.50
|usdjpy
|115.14
|115.27
|0.00
|2006.08.08 09:01
|115.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-394.73
|4384342
|2006.08.07 16:29
|sell
|2.80
|usdjpy
|114.98
|115.11
|0.00
|2006.08.07 16:49
|114.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|268.13
|4378787
|2006.08.07 12:45
|buy
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.2854
|1.2842
|0.0000
|2006.08.07 13:09
|1.2857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|4377386
|2006.08.07 11:43
|sell
|3.70
|usdjpy
|114.69
|114.82
|0.00
|2006.08.07 12:31
|114.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-418.88
|4365542
|2006.08.04 19:32
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.2893
|1.2905
|0.0000
|2006.08.07 05:18
|1.2884
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|216.00
|4351269
|2006.08.04 15:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.55
|113.25
|115.75
|2006.08.04 15:54
|114.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4351251
|2006.08.04 15:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.53
|115.53
|113.53
|2006.08.04 15:54
|114.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.62
|4351229
|2006.08.04 15:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2872
|1.2722
|1.2903
|2006.08.04 15:54
|1.2877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4342363
|2006.08.04 12:29
|sell
|2.90
|usdjpy
|115.40
|115.53
|0.00
|2006.08.04 12:55
|115.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.55
|4269995
|2006.08.02 08:52
|sell
|1.70
|usdjpy
|114.40
|114.57
|0.00
|2006.08.02 09:01
|114.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.86
|4266196
|2006.08.02 05:26
|buy
|1.70
|usdjpy
|114.37
|114.18
|0.00
|2006.08.02 08:50
|114.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.86
|4258990
|2006.08.01 19:37
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2808
|1.2789
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:42
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4258643
|2006.08.01 19:32
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2809
|1.2824
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:32
|1.2808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|4258493
|2006.08.01 19:29
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2808
|1.2793
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:32
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|4258417
|2006.08.01 19:27
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2809
|1.2794
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:27
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4258250
|2006.08.01 19:23
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2817
|1.2848
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:24
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4257923
|2006.08.01 19:18
|sell
|2.50
|usdjpy
|114.66
|115.06
|0.00
|2006.08.01 19:23
|114.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.81
|4257885
|2006.08.01 19:18
|sell
|2.50
|usdjpy
|114.69
|115.09
|0.00
|2006.08.01 19:18
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.80
|4257595
|2006.08.01 19:16
|sell
|1.90
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2831
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:18
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|4257392
|2006.08.01 19:14
|sell
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.2807
|1.2838
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:15
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|4257323
|2006.08.01 19:12
|sell
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.2805
|1.2826
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:13
|1.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|4257284
|2006.08.01 19:12
|sell
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.2806
|1.2827
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:12
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|4257255
|2006.08.01 19:12
|sell
|1.70
|eurusd
|1.2806
|1.2827
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:12
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|4257202
|2006.08.01 19:11
|sell
|2.20
|usdjpy
|114.82
|115.10
|0.00
|2006.08.01 19:12
|114.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.16
|4257025
|2006.08.01 19:09
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2800
|1.2819
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:11
|1.2798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|4256925
|2006.08.01 19:09
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|114.74
|114.46
|0.00
|2006.08.01 19:09
|114.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.43
|4256500
|2006.08.01 19:05
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2784
|1.2799
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 19:05
|1.2783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|4253675
|2006.08.01 17:59
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|115.18
|115.01
|0.00
|2006.08.01 18:12
|115.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.36
|4253458
|2006.08.01 17:52
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.2736
|1.2719
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 17:53
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|4253351
|2006.08.01 17:49
|buy
|1.90
|usdjpy
|115.18
|115.01
|0.00
|2006.08.01 17:50
|115.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.49
|4253076
|2006.08.01 17:39
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.2744
|1.2775
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 17:39
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|4251987
|2006.08.01 17:18
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.2743
|1.2710
|1.2744
|2006.08.01 17:38
|1.2744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|4251868
|2006.08.01 17:16
|buy
|1.80
|usdjpy
|115.06
|114.89
|0.00
|2006.08.01 17:16
|115.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.64
|4251840
|2006.08.01 17:16
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.2744
|1.2711
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 17:16
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|4251799
|2006.08.01 17:15
|buy
|1.70
|usdjpy
|115.08
|114.35
|0.00
|2006.08.01 17:16
|115.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.77
|4251666
|2006.08.01 17:14
|buy
|1.70
|usdjpy
|115.04
|114.87
|0.00
|2006.08.01 17:15
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.78
|4251365
|2006.08.01 17:08
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|115.14
|114.97
|0.00
|2006.08.01 17:12
|115.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.89
|4251306
|2006.08.01 17:07
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2740
|1.2697
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 17:07
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4251226
|2006.08.01 17:06
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2745
|1.2788
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 17:07
|1.2744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4250838
|2006.08.01 17:02
|sell
|1.50
|usdjpy
|115.20
|115.66
|0.00
|2006.08.01 17:06
|115.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.02
|4249683
|2006.08.01 16:30
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2755
|1.2770
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 16:32
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4248513
|2006.08.01 16:01
|sell
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.2738
|1.2757
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 16:30
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-342.00
|4248258
|2006.08.01 15:55
|buy
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.2746
|1.2731
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 16:01
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|4240866
|2006.08.01 13:02
|sell
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.2749
|1.2764
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 13:23
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4239835
|2006.08.01 11:55
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2743
|1.2726
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 12:57
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|4239675
|2006.08.01 11:49
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.2741
|1.2726
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 11:52
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|4239515
|2006.08.01 11:43
|sell
|2.30
|eurusd
|1.2743
|1.2758
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 11:48
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|4238601
|2006.08.01 10:50
|sell
|2.90
|usdjpy
|114.71
|114.88
|0.00
|2006.08.01 10:54
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.28
|4237771
|2006.08.01 10:03
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2734
|1.2749
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 10:09
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|4237586
|2006.08.01 09:55
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2726
|1.2711
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 09:58
|1.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4237159
|2006.08.01 09:41
|buy
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.2728
|1.2713
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 09:54
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|4236645
|2006.08.01 09:14
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2717
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 09:15
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4236480
|2006.08.01 09:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2717
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 09:13
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4236140
|2006.08.01 08:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2380
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 08:49
|1.2359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|4235680
|2006.08.01 08:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.66
|114.44
|0.00
|2006.08.01 08:33
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|4235539
|2006.08.01 08:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.74
|114.99
|0.00
|2006.08.01 08:15
|114.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|4235564
|2006.08.01 08:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2730
|1.2715
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 08:15
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|4235478
|2006.08.01 08:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2747
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 08:11
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|4235370
|2006.08.01 08:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2728
|1.2713
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 08:09
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4235151
|2006.08.01 07:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2734
|1.2719
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 07:56
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|4234963
|2006.08.01 07:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8644
|1.8673
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 07:56
|1.8641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4234862
|2006.08.01 07:28
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|893.58
|Closed P/L:
|898.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|898.38
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 898.38
|Equity:
|1 898.38
|Free Margin:
|1 898.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 446.61
|Gross Loss:
|1 548.23
|Total Net Profit:
|898.38
|Profit Factor:
|1.58
|Expected Payoff:
|14.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|401.36
|Maximal Drawdown:
|732.00 (55.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|55.01% (732.00)
|Total Trades:
|64
|Short Positions (won %):
|34 (88.24%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (96.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|59 (92.19%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (7.81%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|469.57
|loss trade:
|-418.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|41.47
|loss trade:
|-309.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|34 (657.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-732.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|906.62 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-732.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|1