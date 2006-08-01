North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 236313 Name: Cyberia Currency: USD 2006 August 1, 12:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42398352006.08.01 11:55buy2.50eurusd1.27431.27260.00002006.08.01 12:571.27450.000.000.0050.00
42396752006.08.01 11:49buy2.40eurusd1.27411.27260.00002006.08.01 11:521.27430.000.000.0048.00
42395152006.08.01 11:43sell2.30eurusd1.27431.27580.00002006.08.01 11:481.27410.000.000.0046.00
42386012006.08.01 10:50sell2.90usdjpy114.71114.880.002006.08.01 10:54114.700.000.000.0025.28
42377712006.08.01 10:03sell2.20eurusd1.27341.27490.00002006.08.01 10:091.27330.000.000.0022.00
42375862006.08.01 09:55buy2.20eurusd1.27261.27110.00002006.08.01 09:581.27280.000.000.0044.00
42371592006.08.01 09:41buy2.10eurusd1.27281.27130.00002006.08.01 09:541.27300.000.000.0042.00
42366452006.08.01 09:14buy2.00eurusd1.27321.27170.00002006.08.01 09:151.27330.000.000.0020.00
42364802006.08.01 09:01buy2.00eurusd1.27321.27170.00002006.08.01 09:131.27330.000.000.0020.00
42361402006.08.01 08:43sell0.10usdchf1.23611.23800.00002006.08.01 08:491.23590.000.000.001.62
42356802006.08.01 08:19buy0.10usdjpy114.66114.440.002006.08.01 08:33114.670.000.000.000.87
42355392006.08.01 08:11sell0.10usdjpy114.74114.990.002006.08.01 08:15114.730.000.000.000.87
42355642006.08.01 08:13buy0.10eurusd1.27301.27150.00002006.08.01 08:151.27310.000.000.001.00
42354782006.08.01 08:09sell0.10eurusd1.27321.27470.00002006.08.01 08:111.27300.000.000.002.00
42353702006.08.01 08:06buy0.10eurusd1.27281.27130.00002006.08.01 08:091.27310.000.000.003.00
42351512006.08.01 07:56buy0.10eurusd1.27341.27190.00002006.08.01 07:561.27350.000.000.001.00
42349632006.08.01 07:42sell0.10gbpusd1.86441.86730.00002006.08.01 07:561.86410.000.000.003.00
42348622006.08.01 07:28balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 330.64
Closed P/L: 330.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 330.64 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 330.64 Equity: 1 330.64 Free Margin: 1 330.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 330.64 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 330.64
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 19.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 19.45 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (330.64) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 330.64 (17) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 17 consecutive losses: 0