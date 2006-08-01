|Account: 236313
|Name: Cyberia
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 1, 12:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4239835
|2006.08.01 11:55
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2743
|1.2726
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 12:57
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|4239675
|2006.08.01 11:49
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.2741
|1.2726
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 11:52
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|4239515
|2006.08.01 11:43
|sell
|2.30
|eurusd
|1.2743
|1.2758
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 11:48
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|4238601
|2006.08.01 10:50
|sell
|2.90
|usdjpy
|114.71
|114.88
|0.00
|2006.08.01 10:54
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.28
|4237771
|2006.08.01 10:03
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2734
|1.2749
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 10:09
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|4237586
|2006.08.01 09:55
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2726
|1.2711
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 09:58
|1.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4237159
|2006.08.01 09:41
|buy
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.2728
|1.2713
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 09:54
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|4236645
|2006.08.01 09:14
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2717
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 09:15
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4236480
|2006.08.01 09:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2717
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 09:13
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4236140
|2006.08.01 08:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2380
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 08:49
|1.2359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|4235680
|2006.08.01 08:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.66
|114.44
|0.00
|2006.08.01 08:33
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|4235539
|2006.08.01 08:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.74
|114.99
|0.00
|2006.08.01 08:15
|114.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|4235564
|2006.08.01 08:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2730
|1.2715
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 08:15
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|4235478
|2006.08.01 08:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2747
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 08:11
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|4235370
|2006.08.01 08:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2728
|1.2713
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 08:09
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4235151
|2006.08.01 07:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2734
|1.2719
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 07:56
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|4234963
|2006.08.01 07:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8644
|1.8673
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 07:56
|1.8641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4234862
|2006.08.01 07:28
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|330.64
|Closed P/L:
|330.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|330.64
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 330.64
|Equity:
|1 330.64
|Free Margin:
|1 330.64
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|330.64
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|330.64
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|19.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.45
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (330.64)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|330.64 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|17
|consecutive losses:
|0