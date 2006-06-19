MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 298250 Name: David Burrow Currency: USD 2006 August 3, 18:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38719062006.06.19 23:07balanceDeposit5 000.00
40835562006.07.28 01:19buy0.10gbpusd1.85761.85461.86362006.07.28 03:191.85460.000.000.00-30.00
40835592006.07.28 01:22sell0.10usdjpy115.76116.06115.162006.07.28 14:35115.160.000.000.0052.10
40835602006.07.28 01:22sell0.10usdchf1.23811.24111.23212006.07.28 10:171.24110.000.000.00-24.17
40835612006.07.28 01:23buy0.10eurusd1.26971.26671.27572006.07.28 11:001.26850.000.000.00-12.00
40836392006.07.28 02:07sell0.10gbpjpy215.05215.35214.452006.07.28 02:07215.110.000.000.00-5.18
40836432006.07.28 02:08sell0.10gbpjpy215.02214.810.002006.07.28 11:07214.810.000.000.0018.19
40848002006.07.28 10:56sell0.10usdchf1.23941.24251.23352006.07.28 13:461.24250.000.000.00-24.95
40848082006.07.28 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.26851.27151.26252006.07.28 14:311.27150.000.000.00-30.00
40848392006.07.28 11:06buy0.10gbpusd1.85981.85681.86582006.07.28 13:021.85680.000.000.00-30.00
40848452006.07.28 11:07sell0.10gbpjpy214.73214.690.002006.07.28 11:33214.690.000.000.003.46
40849442006.07.28 11:33sell0.10gbpjpy214.61214.990.002006.07.28 11:54214.990.000.000.00-32.90
40850162006.07.28 11:54sell0.10gbpjpy214.89214.850.002006.07.28 12:44214.850.000.000.003.46
40851662006.07.28 12:45sell0.10gbpjpy214.77214.750.002006.07.28 14:24214.750.000.000.001.73
40856292006.07.28 14:24sell0.10gbpjpy214.65214.610.002006.07.28 14:31214.610.000.000.003.48
40857202006.07.28 14:31sell0.10eurusd1.27151.27451.26552006.07.28 15:051.27450.000.000.00-30.00
40857262006.07.28 14:31sell0.10gbpjpy214.51214.370.002006.07.28 14:49214.370.000.000.0012.18
40858112006.07.28 14:34buy0.10gbpusd1.86471.86171.87072006.07.31 01:201.86230.000.00-0.49-24.00
40860612006.07.28 14:49sell0.10gbpjpy214.17213.950.002006.07.31 02:06213.950.000.00-2.3219.17
40875452006.07.31 01:19sell0.10eurusd1.27621.27921.27022006.07.31 01:201.27630.000.000.00-1.00
40905182006.07.31 17:06sell0.10gbpjpy213.60213.980.002006.07.31 17:06213.680.000.000.00-6.99
40905572006.07.31 17:11sell1.90eurusd1.27551.27860.00002006.07.31 18:381.27710.000.000.00-304.00
40908062006.07.31 18:43sell2.30usdjpy114.54114.730.002006.07.31 19:04114.730.000.000.00-380.89
40908752006.07.31 19:04sell2.10usdjpy114.72114.890.002006.07.31 19:07114.710.000.000.0018.31
40909112006.07.31 19:16buy2.10usdjpy114.69114.570.002006.07.31 19:26114.690.000.000.000.00
40909772006.07.31 19:39buy1.10gbpusd1.86871.86650.00002006.07.31 20:521.86810.000.000.00-66.00
40911372006.07.31 20:53buy2.10usdchf1.23071.22950.00002006.07.31 22:141.23060.000.000.00-17.06
40913902006.07.31 22:16buy0.10usdchf1.23111.22700.00002006.07.31 22:191.23050.000.000.00-4.88
40914002006.07.31 22:24buy2.10usdjpy114.66114.470.002006.07.31 22:40114.650.000.000.00-18.32
40945372006.08.01 16:54buy0.20eurusd1.27411.26770.00002006.08.01 17:191.27500.000.000.0018.00
40945462006.08.01 16:56sell0.10usdjpy115.20116.100.002006.08.01 17:31115.100.000.000.008.69
40946822006.08.01 17:31sell0.20eurusd1.27581.28120.00002006.08.01 18:141.28120.000.000.00-108.00
40947002006.08.01 17:41buy0.10usdjpy115.05114.510.002006.08.01 18:17114.510.000.000.00-47.16
40952822006.08.01 19:33buy0.20eurusd1.28091.27510.00002006.08.01 21:081.28170.000.000.0016.00
40954632006.08.01 20:43buy0.10usdjpy114.61114.080.002006.08.02 17:07114.730.000.001.3010.46
40987962006.08.02 17:07sell0.40usdchf1.23021.24300.00002006.08.02 21:091.22970.000.000.0016.26
40997052006.08.02 21:25buy0.30eurusd1.27991.27490.00002006.08.03 03:111.27490.000.00-8.64-150.00
41004462006.08.03 03:11buy0.20gbpusd1.87451.86770.00002006.08.03 03:311.87540.000.000.0018.00
  0.00 0.00 -10.15 -1 128.01
Closed P/L: -1 138.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41005642006.08.03 03:31sell0.40usdchf1.23401.25210.0000 1.23310.000.000.0029.19
  0.00 0.00 0.00 29.19
 Floating P/L: 29.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 138.16 Floating P/L: 29.19 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 3 861.84 Equity: 3 891.03 Free Margin: 3 491.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 218.47 Gross Loss: 1 356.63 Total Net Profit: -1 138.16
Profit Factor: 0.16 Expected Payoff: -30.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 156.16 Maximal Drawdown: 1 156.16 (23.12%) Relative Drawdown: 23.12% (1 156.16)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 22 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (43.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 21 (56.76%)
Largest profit trade: 52.10 loss trade: -380.89
Average profit trade: 13.65 loss trade: -64.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (44.02) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-71.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 64.28 (2) consecutive loss (count): -691.88 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2