MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 406623 Name: Nipon Ekanarongpun Currency: USD 2006 August 4, 03:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40873432006.07.30 17:04balanceDeposit5 000.00
40993072006.08.02 18:46sell0.10usdchf1.23011.23531.22752006.08.03 03:141.23530.000.00-3.46-42.10
40920952006.08.01 05:23sell0.10usdchf1.23281.26291.23032006.08.01 14:301.23030.000.000.0020.32
40953302006.08.01 19:45buy0.10usdchf1.22811.19811.23072006.08.02 17:071.23070.000.001.0021.13
41040982006.08.03 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.23321.25331.23072006.08.03 19:571.23070.000.000.0020.31
40942792006.08.01 16:06sell0.10usdchf1.23371.26371.23112006.08.01 18:041.23110.000.000.0021.12
41033052006.08.03 15:15buy0.10usdchf1.22901.20891.23152006.08.03 16:551.23150.000.000.0020.30
40900492006.07.31 15:43buy0.10usdchf1.23001.19991.23252006.07.31 17:071.23250.000.000.0020.28
40934502006.08.01 13:18sell0.10eurusd1.27641.30641.27382006.08.01 14:421.27380.000.000.0026.00
40924182006.08.01 07:45buy0.10eurusd1.27301.24301.27562006.08.01 12:421.27560.000.000.0026.00
40952742006.08.01 19:30sell0.10eurusd1.28091.31091.27832006.08.02 18:251.27830.000.000.7226.00
41006912006.08.03 05:00buy0.10eurusd1.27581.27061.27842006.08.03 14:011.27840.000.000.0026.00
41033072006.08.03 15:15sell0.10eurusd1.28141.30141.27882006.08.03 17:021.27880.000.000.0026.00
41041022006.08.03 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.27811.25801.28062006.08.03 19:041.28060.000.000.0025.00
40930842006.08.01 11:01sell0.10gbpusd1.86661.89671.86412006.08.01 14:431.86410.000.000.0025.00
40900662006.07.31 15:45sell0.10gbpusd1.86701.89741.86482006.07.31 16:181.86480.000.000.0022.00
40922442006.08.01 06:57buy0.10gbpusd1.86401.83401.86662006.08.01 10:311.86660.000.000.0026.00
40952702006.08.01 19:30sell0.10gbpusd1.87501.90501.87242006.08.03 03:131.87430.000.000.887.00
41019772006.08.03 12:15buy0.10gbpusd1.87131.85131.87392006.08.03 13:001.87390.000.000.0026.00
40986212006.08.02 16:42sell0.10gbpusd1.87801.88321.87542006.08.02 17:071.87540.000.000.0026.00
40989662006.08.02 17:40sell0.10gbpusd1.87821.88341.87562006.08.03 02:231.87560.000.000.6626.00
41032772006.08.03 15:11sell0.10gbpusd1.88861.90891.88632006.08.03 17:131.88630.000.000.0023.00
40910692006.07.31 20:15sell0.10eurjpy146.44149.44146.182006.08.01 02:35146.180.000.00-1.0222.69
  0.00 0.00 -1.22 440.05
Closed P/L: 438.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41026672006.08.03 14:00sell0.10gbpusd1.88481.90481.8822 1.88760.000.000.22-28.00
  0.00 0.00 0.22 -28.00
 Floating P/L: -27.78
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 438.83 Floating P/L: -27.78 Margin: 188.48
Balance: 5 438.83 Equity: 5 411.05 Free Margin: 5 222.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 484.39 Gross Loss: 45.56 Total Net Profit: 438.83
Profit Factor: 10.63 Expected Payoff: 19.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 45.56 (0.86%) Relative Drawdown: 0.86% (45.56)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (95.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.55%)
Largest profit trade: 26.72 loss trade: -45.56
Average profit trade: 23.07 loss trade: -45.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (317.78) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-45.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 317.78 (14) consecutive loss (count): -45.56 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1