MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 406623
|Name: Nipon Ekanarongpun
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 4, 03:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4087343
|2006.07.30 17:04
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4099307
|2006.08.02 18:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2301
|1.2353
|1.2275
|2006.08.03 03:14
|1.2353
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|-42.10
|4092095
|2006.08.01 05:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2328
|1.2629
|1.2303
|2006.08.01 14:30
|1.2303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.32
|4095330
|2006.08.01 19:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2281
|1.1981
|1.2307
|2006.08.02 17:07
|1.2307
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|21.13
|4104098
|2006.08.03 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2332
|1.2533
|1.2307
|2006.08.03 19:57
|1.2307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.31
|4094279
|2006.08.01 16:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2337
|1.2637
|1.2311
|2006.08.01 18:04
|1.2311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.12
|4103305
|2006.08.03 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2290
|1.2089
|1.2315
|2006.08.03 16:55
|1.2315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.30
|4090049
|2006.07.31 15:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2300
|1.1999
|1.2325
|2006.07.31 17:07
|1.2325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.28
|4093450
|2006.08.01 13:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2764
|1.3064
|1.2738
|2006.08.01 14:42
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4092418
|2006.08.01 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2730
|1.2430
|1.2756
|2006.08.01 12:42
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4095274
|2006.08.01 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2809
|1.3109
|1.2783
|2006.08.02 18:25
|1.2783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|26.00
|4100691
|2006.08.03 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2758
|1.2706
|1.2784
|2006.08.03 14:01
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4103307
|2006.08.03 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2814
|1.3014
|1.2788
|2006.08.03 17:02
|1.2788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4104102
|2006.08.03 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2781
|1.2580
|1.2806
|2006.08.03 19:04
|1.2806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|4093084
|2006.08.01 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8666
|1.8967
|1.8641
|2006.08.01 14:43
|1.8641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|4090066
|2006.07.31 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8670
|1.8974
|1.8648
|2006.07.31 16:18
|1.8648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|4092244
|2006.08.01 06:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8640
|1.8340
|1.8666
|2006.08.01 10:31
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4095270
|2006.08.01 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8750
|1.9050
|1.8724
|2006.08.03 03:13
|1.8743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|7.00
|4101977
|2006.08.03 12:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8713
|1.8513
|1.8739
|2006.08.03 13:00
|1.8739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4098621
|2006.08.02 16:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8780
|1.8832
|1.8754
|2006.08.02 17:07
|1.8754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4098966
|2006.08.02 17:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8782
|1.8834
|1.8756
|2006.08.03 02:23
|1.8756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|26.00
|4103277
|2006.08.03 15:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8886
|1.9089
|1.8863
|2006.08.03 17:13
|1.8863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|4091069
|2006.07.31 20:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|146.44
|149.44
|146.18
|2006.08.01 02:35
|146.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|22.69
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|440.05
|Closed P/L:
|438.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4102667
|2006.08.03 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8848
|1.9048
|1.8822
|
|1.8876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-28.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-28.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-27.78
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|438.83
|Floating P/L:
|-27.78
|Margin:
|188.48
|Balance:
|5 438.83
|Equity:
|5 411.05
|Free Margin:
|5 222.57
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|484.39
|Gross Loss:
|45.56
|Total Net Profit:
|438.83
|Profit Factor:
|10.63
|Expected Payoff:
|19.95
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|45.56 (0.86%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.86% (45.56)
|
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (95.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|26.72
|loss trade:
|-45.56
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.07
|loss trade:
|-45.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (317.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-45.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|317.78 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-45.56 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1