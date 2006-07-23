|Account: 22462
|Name: kiwifsguy
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 28, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|304779
|2006.07.23 15:55
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|305963
|2006.07.24 18:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.70
|116.10
|117.60
|2006.07.27 07:44
|116.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-5.16
|307294
|2006.07.25 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8513
|1.8463
|1.8583
|2006.07.25 16:11
|1.8463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|307295
|2006.07.25 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2454
|1.2414
|1.2554
|2006.07.25 18:56
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.07
|307686
|2006.07.25 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2627
|1.2557
|1.2677
|2006.07.26 20:09
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|5.00
|309007
|2006.07.26 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2512
|1.2552
|1.2412
|2006.07.26 17:06
|1.2499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|310850
|2006.07.27 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8611
|1.8561
|1.8681
|2006.07.27 15:17
|1.8654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.30
|310851
|2006.07.27 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2368
|1.2328
|1.2468
|2006.07.27 14:54
|1.2368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|311433
|2006.07.27 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2737
|1.2667
|1.2787
|2006.07.28 13:34
|1.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-7.00
|311521
|2006.07.27 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.54
|116.14
|114.64
|2006.07.28 15:33
|114.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|5.57
|312702
|2006.07.28 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8607
|1.8657
|1.8537
|2006.07.28 13:38
|1.8567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|312703
|2006.07.28 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2384
|1.2424
|1.2284
|2006.07.28 13:46
|1.2424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|5.60
|Closed P/L:
|5.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|313393
|2006.07.28 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2767
|1.2697
|1.2817
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-0.70
|313458
|2006.07.28 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.74
|115.34
|113.84
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|0.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|-0.09
|Floating P/L:
|-0.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5.29
|Floating P/L:
|-0.53
|Margin:
|22.77
|Balance:
|105.29
|Equity:
|104.76
|Free Margin:
|81.99
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|25.55
|Gross Loss:
|20.26
|Total Net Profit:
|5.29
|Profit Factor:
|1.26
|Expected Payoff:
|0.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|5.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.74 (7.24%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.24% (7.74)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (63.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (36.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.07
|loss trade:
|-7.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.65
|loss trade:
|-5.06
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (11.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.17)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|11.94 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.17 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1