Real Trade

Account: 22462 Name: kiwifsguy Currency: USD 2006 July 28, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3047792006.07.23 15:55balanceDeposit100.00
3059632006.07.24 18:00buy0.01usdjpy116.70116.10117.602006.07.27 07:44116.100.000.000.29-5.16
3072942006.07.25 12:00buy0.01gbpusd1.85131.84631.85832006.07.25 16:111.84630.000.000.00-5.00
3072952006.07.25 12:00buy0.01usdchf1.24541.24141.25542006.07.25 18:561.25300.000.000.006.07
3076862006.07.25 17:00buy0.01eurusd1.26271.25571.26772006.07.26 20:091.26770.000.00-0.175.00
3090072006.07.26 12:00sell0.01usdchf1.25121.25521.24122006.07.26 17:061.24990.000.000.001.04
3108502006.07.27 12:00buy0.01gbpusd1.86111.85611.86812006.07.27 15:171.86540.000.000.004.30
3108512006.07.27 12:00buy0.01usdchf1.23681.23281.24682006.07.27 14:541.23680.000.000.000.00
3114332006.07.27 17:00buy0.01eurusd1.27371.26671.27872006.07.28 13:341.26670.000.00-0.17-7.00
3115212006.07.27 18:00sell0.01usdjpy115.54116.14114.642006.07.28 15:33114.900.000.00-0.265.57
3127022006.07.28 12:00sell0.01gbpusd1.86071.86571.85372006.07.28 13:381.85670.000.000.004.00
3127032006.07.28 12:00sell0.01usdchf1.23841.24241.22842006.07.28 13:461.24240.000.000.00-3.22
  0.00 0.00 -0.31 5.60
Closed P/L: 5.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3133932006.07.28 17:00buy0.01eurusd1.27671.26971.2817 1.27600.000.00-0.17-0.70
3134582006.07.28 18:00sell0.01usdjpy114.74115.34113.84 114.670.000.00-0.270.61
  0.00 0.00 -0.44 -0.09
 Floating P/L: -0.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5.29 Floating P/L: -0.53 Margin: 22.77
Balance: 105.29 Equity: 104.76 Free Margin: 81.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 25.55 Gross Loss: 20.26 Total Net Profit: 5.29
Profit Factor: 1.26 Expected Payoff: 0.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 5.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7.74 (7.24%) Relative Drawdown: 7.24% (7.74)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (63.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (36.36%)
Largest profit trade: 6.07 loss trade: -7.17
Average profit trade: 3.65 loss trade: -5.06
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (11.94) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.17)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 11.94 (3) consecutive loss (count): -7.17 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1