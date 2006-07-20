Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1118811 Name: Kelly C Currency: USD 2006 July 21, 14:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78057712006.07.20 06:40buy0.05gbpusd1.84471.84911.85522006.07.20 19:011.84910.000.000.0022.00
78057702006.07.20 06:40buy0.05gbpusd1.84471.84911.85522006.07.20 19:011.84910.000.000.0022.00
77548592006.07.19 17:05buy0.05gbpusd1.84211.84361.85262006.07.20 05:481.84360.000.00-0.667.50
77548582006.07.19 17:05buy0.05gbpusd1.84211.84361.85262006.07.20 05:481.84360.000.00-0.667.50
77193122006.07.19 14:05buy0.05gbpusd1.83191.83781.84242006.07.19 16:591.84240.000.000.0052.50
77193042006.07.19 14:05buy0.05gbpusd1.83191.83781.84242006.07.19 16:591.84240.000.000.0052.50
76586642006.07.19 06:40buy0.05gbpusd1.82711.82301.83762006.07.19 12:541.82300.000.000.00-20.50
76586612006.07.19 06:40buy0.05gbpusd1.82711.82301.83762006.07.19 12:541.82300.000.000.00-20.50
76438892006.07.19 03:06buy0.05gbpusd1.82631.82431.83682006.07.19 06:061.82430.000.000.00-10.00
76438852006.07.19 03:06buy0.05gbpusd1.82631.82431.83682006.07.19 06:061.82430.000.000.00-10.00
76115782006.07.18 18:00sell0.05gbpusd1.82511.82981.81462006.07.19 09:161.82980.000.00-0.17-23.50
76115712006.07.18 18:00sell0.05gbpusd1.82511.82981.81462006.07.19 09:161.82980.000.00-0.17-23.50
75972872006.07.18 15:45buy0.05gbpusd1.82741.82331.83792006.07.19 00:311.82330.000.00-0.22-20.50
75972842006.07.18 15:45buy0.05gbpusd1.82741.82331.83792006.07.19 00:311.82330.000.00-0.22-20.50
75959392006.07.18 15:35buy0.05gbpusd1.82911.82701.83962006.07.18 15:431.82700.000.000.00-10.50
75959442006.07.18 15:35buy0.05gbpusd1.82911.82701.83962006.07.18 15:431.82700.000.000.00-10.50
73563122006.07.17 09:00sell0.05gbpusd1.82291.82761.81242006.07.18 10:151.82760.000.00-0.17-23.50
73497272006.07.17 08:30sell0.05gbpusd1.82651.83121.81602006.07.18 10:431.83120.000.00-0.17-23.50
72768632006.07.14 14:00sell0.05gbpusd1.83471.83941.82422006.07.17 08:401.82420.000.00-0.1752.50
72683942006.07.14 13:30sell0.05gbpusd1.83711.84181.82662006.07.17 08:221.82660.000.00-0.1752.50
72294612006.07.14 08:00sell0.05gbpusd1.84021.84491.82972006.07.14 12:341.84490.000.000.00-23.50
72249032006.07.14 07:30sell0.05gbpusd1.83801.84271.82752006.07.14 10:371.84270.000.000.00-23.50
  0.00 0.00 -2.78 5.00
Closed P/L: 2.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78931002006.07.20 20:55buy0.05gbpusd1.84901.85491.8595 1.85920.000.00-0.2251.00
78931022006.07.20 20:55buy0.05gbpusd1.84901.85491.8595 1.85920.000.00-0.2251.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.44 102.00
 Floating P/L: 101.56
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2.22 Floating P/L: 101.56 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 2 415.87 Equity: 2 517.43 Free Margin: 2 417.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 267.34 Gross Loss: 265.12 Total Net Profit: 2.22
Profit Factor: 1.01 Expected Payoff: 0.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 160.46 Maximal Drawdown: 218.12 (8.83%) Relative Drawdown: 8.83% (218.12)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 8 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (42.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (36.36%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (63.64%)
Largest profit trade: 52.50 loss trade: -23.67
Average profit trade: 33.42 loss trade: -18.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (162.68) consecutive losses ($): 12 (-218.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 162.68 (6) consecutive loss (count): -218.12 (12)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 7