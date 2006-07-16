|Account: 1134583
|Name: MT4_ONEDAYTRADE_TEST_PRESETS_test2
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 21, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7303060
|2006.07.16 20:05
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7528337
|2006.07.18 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|audusdm
|0.7525
|0.7435
|0.7585
|2006.07.19 11:00
|0.7448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-77.00
|7685436
|2006.07.19 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|audusdm
|0.7448
|0.7538
|0.7388
|2006.07.21 12:20
|0.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-90.00
|7599692
|2006.07.18 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpym
|93.72
|94.22
|92.72
|2006.07.20 16:00
|94.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-24.83
|7871138
|2006.07.20 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpym
|94.01
|93.51
|95.01
|2006.07.21 12:35
|93.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-43.16
|7437392
|2006.07.17 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|146.77
|145.87
|147.27
|2006.07.20 00:52
|147.27
|0.00
|0.00
|4.65
|42.80
|7617193
|2006.07.18 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|146.85
|145.94
|147.34
|2006.07.20 10:41
|147.34
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|42.00
|7767836
|2006.07.19 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|147.25
|146.35
|147.75
|2006.07.20 12:18
|147.75
|0.00
|0.00
|2.79
|42.81
|7599649
|2006.07.18 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2497
|1.2597
|1.2457
|2006.07.19 16:59
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|-100.00
|7745915
|2006.07.19 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2562
|1.2462
|1.2602
|2006.07.19 17:28
|1.2602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7871285
|2006.07.20 16:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2648
|1.2547
|1.2687
|2006.07.21 12:19
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|39.00
|7528298
|2006.07.18 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|213.83
|212.93
|214.63
|2006.07.18 15:57
|214.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.12
|7685454
|2006.07.19 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|215.17
|214.27
|215.97
|2006.07.20 11:38
|215.97
|0.00
|0.00
|6.57
|68.52
|7831735
|2006.07.20 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|215.99
|215.07
|216.77
|2006.07.21 08:55
|215.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2.19
|-79.29
|7367092
|2006.07.17 10:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8204
|1.8265
|1.8115
|2006.07.18 09:57
|1.8265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|-61.00
|7514940
|2006.07.18 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8253
|1.8193
|1.8343
|2006.07.19 14:07
|1.8343
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|90.00
|7681427
|2006.07.19 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8290
|1.8230
|1.8380
|2006.07.19 12:54
|1.8230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|7823884
|2006.07.20 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8461
|1.8400
|1.8550
|2006.07.21 07:18
|1.8550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|89.00
|7437421
|2006.07.17 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusdm
|0.6219
|0.6179
|0.6289
|2006.07.18 19:00
|0.6259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|40.00
|7617176
|2006.07.18 19:00
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusdm
|0.6259
|0.6299
|0.6189
|2006.07.19 12:39
|0.6189
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|70.00
|7767827
|2006.07.19 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusdm
|0.6236
|0.6196
|0.6306
|2006.07.20 09:24
|0.6196
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|-40.00
|7569971
|2006.07.18 14:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdcadm
|1.1336
|1.1386
|1.1286
|2006.07.19 07:52
|1.1386
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-43.91
|7713501
|2006.07.19 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcadm
|1.1389
|1.1339
|1.1439
|2006.07.19 14:10
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.11
|7515029
|2006.07.18 10:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2485
|1.2575
|1.2385
|2006.07.19 11:43
|1.2575
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|-71.57
|7681371
|2006.07.19 10:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2551
|1.2641
|1.2451
|2006.07.20 06:47
|1.2483
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|54.47
|7823922
|2006.07.20 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2466
|1.2376
|1.2566
|2006.07.21 12:42
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|-72.72
|7745881
|2006.07.19 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.06
|117.86
|116.16
|2006.07.21 08:07
|116.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.83
|77.48
|7871214
|2006.07.20 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpym
|116.79
|115.98
|117.68
|2006.07.21 08:50
|115.98
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|-69.84
|
|0.00
|0.00
|11.07
|-113.23
|Closed P/L:
|-102.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7831790
|2006.07.20 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|audusdm
|0.7507
|0.7417
|0.7567
|
|0.7519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|12.00
|7886575
|2006.07.20 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|147.68
|146.78
|148.18
|
|147.47
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
|-18.08
|7989922
|2006.07.21 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2685
|1.2585
|1.2725
|
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|9.00
|7952916
|2006.07.21 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8552
|1.8492
|1.8642
|
|1.8585
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|33.00
|7886579
|2006.07.20 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusdm
|0.6229
|0.6189
|0.6299
|
|0.6237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|8.00
|7978083
|2006.07.21 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcadm
|1.1385
|1.1335
|1.1435
|
|1.1380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-4.39
|7952956
|2006.07.21 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2395
|1.2305
|1.2495
|
|1.2360
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|-28.32
|7989887
|2006.07.21 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|116.35
|117.15
|115.45
|
|116.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|11.19
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|22.40
|
|Floating P/L:
|23.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-102.16
|Floating P/L:
|23.64
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|9 897.84
|Equity:
|9 921.48
|Free Margin:
|9 521.48
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|771.01
|Gross Loss:
|873.17
|Total Net Profit:
|-102.16
|Profit Factor:
|0.88
|Expected Payoff:
|-3.78
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|190.09
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|237.92 (2.4%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (48.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (51.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|89.56
|loss trade:
|-99.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|59.31
|loss trade:
|-62.37
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (166.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-205.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|166.41 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-205.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2