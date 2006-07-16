Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1134583 Name: MT4_ONEDAYTRADE_TEST_PRESETS_test2 Currency: USD 2006 July 21, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
73030602006.07.16 20:05balanceDeposit10 000.00
75283372006.07.18 11:00buy1.00audusdm0.75250.74350.75852006.07.19 11:000.74480.000.000.06-77.00
76854362006.07.19 11:00sell1.00audusdm0.74480.75380.73882006.07.21 12:200.75380.000.00-0.43-90.00
75996922006.07.18 16:00sell1.00chfjpym93.7294.2292.722006.07.20 16:0094.010.000.00-1.20-24.83
78711382006.07.20 16:00buy1.00chfjpym94.0193.5195.012006.07.21 12:3593.510.000.000.26-43.16
74373922006.07.17 19:00buy1.00eurjpym146.77145.87147.272006.07.20 00:52147.270.000.004.6542.80
76171932006.07.18 19:00buy1.00eurjpym146.85145.94147.342006.07.20 10:41147.340.000.003.7242.00
77678362006.07.19 19:00buy1.00eurjpym147.25146.35147.752006.07.20 12:18147.750.000.002.7942.81
75996492006.07.18 16:00sell1.00eurusdm1.24971.25971.24572006.07.19 16:591.25970.000.000.83-100.00
77459152006.07.19 16:00buy1.00eurusdm1.25621.24621.26022006.07.19 17:281.26020.000.000.0040.00
78712852006.07.20 16:01buy1.00eurusdm1.26481.25471.26872006.07.21 12:191.26870.000.00-0.9039.00
75282982006.07.18 11:00buy1.00gbpjpym213.83212.93214.632006.07.18 15:57214.630.000.000.0068.12
76854542006.07.19 11:00buy1.00gbpjpym215.17214.27215.972006.07.20 11:38215.970.000.006.5768.52
78317352006.07.20 11:00buy1.00gbpjpym215.99215.07216.772006.07.21 08:55215.070.000.002.19-79.29
73670922006.07.17 10:00sell1.00gbpusdm1.82041.82651.81152006.07.18 09:571.82650.000.000.34-61.00
75149402006.07.18 10:00buy1.00gbpusdm1.82531.81931.83432006.07.19 14:071.83430.000.00-0.4490.00
76814272006.07.19 10:00buy1.00gbpusdm1.82901.82301.83802006.07.19 12:541.82300.000.000.00-60.00
78238842006.07.20 10:00buy1.00gbpusdm1.84611.84001.85502006.07.21 07:181.85500.000.00-0.4489.00
74374212006.07.17 19:00buy1.00nzdusdm0.62190.61790.62892006.07.18 19:000.62590.000.000.3740.00
76171762006.07.18 19:00sell1.00nzdusdm0.62590.62990.61892006.07.19 12:390.61890.000.00-0.3970.00
77678272006.07.19 19:00buy1.00nzdusdm0.62360.61960.63062006.07.20 09:240.61960.000.001.11-40.00
75699712006.07.18 14:00sell1.00usdcadm1.13361.13861.12862006.07.19 07:521.13860.000.00-0.29-43.91
77135012006.07.19 14:00buy1.00usdcadm1.13891.13391.14392006.07.19 14:101.13390.000.000.00-44.11
75150292006.07.18 10:00sell1.00usdchfm1.24851.25751.23852006.07.19 11:431.25750.000.00-1.10-71.57
76813712006.07.19 10:00sell1.00usdchfm1.25511.26411.24512006.07.20 06:471.24830.000.00-3.2954.47
78239222006.07.20 10:00buy1.00usdchfm1.24661.23761.25662006.07.21 12:421.23760.000.001.05-72.72
77458812006.07.19 16:00sell1.00usdjpym117.06117.86116.162006.07.21 08:07116.160.000.00-5.8377.48
78712142006.07.20 16:00buy1.00usdjpym116.79115.98117.682006.07.21 08:50115.980.000.001.44-69.84
  0.00 0.00 11.07 -113.23
Closed P/L: -102.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78317902006.07.20 11:00buy1.00audusdm0.75070.74170.7567 0.75190.000.000.1212.00
78865752006.07.20 19:00buy1.00eurjpym147.68146.78148.18 147.470.000.001.86-18.08
79899222006.07.21 16:00buy1.00eurusdm1.26851.25851.2725 1.26940.000.00-0.909.00
79529162006.07.21 10:00buy1.00gbpusdm1.85521.84921.8642 1.85850.000.00-0.4433.00
78865792006.07.20 19:00buy1.00nzdusdm0.62290.61890.6299 0.62370.000.000.748.00
79780832006.07.21 14:00buy1.00usdcadm1.13851.13351.1435 1.13800.000.000.27-4.39
79529562006.07.21 10:00buy1.00usdchfm1.23951.23051.2495 1.23600.000.001.05-28.32
79898872006.07.21 16:00sell1.00usdjpym116.35117.15115.45 116.220.000.00-1.4611.19
  0.00 0.00 1.24 22.40
 Floating P/L: 23.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -102.16 Floating P/L: 23.64 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 9 897.84 Equity: 9 921.48 Free Margin: 9 521.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 771.01 Gross Loss: 873.17 Total Net Profit: -102.16
Profit Factor: 0.88 Expected Payoff: -3.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 190.09 Maximal Drawdown (%): 237.92 (2.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 9 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (48.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (51.85%)
Largest profit trade: 89.56 loss trade: -99.17
Average profit trade: 59.31 loss trade: -62.37
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (166.41) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-205.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 166.41 (3) consecutive loss (count): -205.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2