|Account: 1118811
|Name: Kelly C
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 20, 18:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7754859
|2006.07.19 17:05
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8421
|1.8436
|1.8526
|2006.07.20 05:48
|1.8436
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|7.50
|7754858
|2006.07.19 17:05
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8421
|1.8436
|1.8526
|2006.07.20 05:48
|1.8436
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|7.50
|7719312
|2006.07.19 14:05
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8319
|1.8378
|1.8424
|2006.07.19 16:59
|1.8424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.50
|7719304
|2006.07.19 14:05
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8319
|1.8378
|1.8424
|2006.07.19 16:59
|1.8424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.50
|7658664
|2006.07.19 06:40
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8271
|1.8230
|1.8376
|2006.07.19 12:54
|1.8230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.50
|7658661
|2006.07.19 06:40
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8271
|1.8230
|1.8376
|2006.07.19 12:54
|1.8230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.50
|7643889
|2006.07.19 03:06
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8263
|1.8243
|1.8368
|2006.07.19 06:06
|1.8243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|7643885
|2006.07.19 03:06
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8263
|1.8243
|1.8368
|2006.07.19 06:06
|1.8243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|7611578
|2006.07.18 18:00
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8251
|1.8298
|1.8146
|2006.07.19 09:16
|1.8298
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-23.50
|7611571
|2006.07.18 18:00
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8251
|1.8298
|1.8146
|2006.07.19 09:16
|1.8298
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-23.50
|7597284
|2006.07.18 15:45
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8274
|1.8233
|1.8379
|2006.07.19 00:31
|1.8233
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-20.50
|7597287
|2006.07.18 15:45
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8274
|1.8233
|1.8379
|2006.07.19 00:31
|1.8233
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-20.50
|7595939
|2006.07.18 15:35
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8291
|1.8270
|1.8396
|2006.07.18 15:43
|1.8270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|7595944
|2006.07.18 15:35
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8291
|1.8270
|1.8396
|2006.07.18 15:43
|1.8270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|7356312
|2006.07.17 09:00
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8229
|1.8276
|1.8124
|2006.07.18 10:15
|1.8276
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-23.50
|7349727
|2006.07.17 08:30
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8265
|1.8312
|1.8160
|2006.07.18 10:43
|1.8312
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-23.50
|7276863
|2006.07.14 14:00
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8347
|1.8394
|1.8242
|2006.07.17 08:40
|1.8242
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|52.50
|7268394
|2006.07.14 13:30
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8371
|1.8418
|1.8266
|2006.07.17 08:22
|1.8266
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|52.50
|7229461
|2006.07.14 08:00
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8402
|1.8449
|1.8297
|2006.07.14 12:34
|1.8449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.50
|7224903
|2006.07.14 07:30
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8380
|1.8427
|1.8275
|2006.07.14 10:37
|1.8427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.78
|-39.00
|Closed P/L:
|-41.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7805770
|2006.07.20 06:40
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8447
|1.8487
|1.8552
|1.8500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.50
|7805771
|2006.07.20 06:40
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.8447
|1.8487
|1.8552
|1.8500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.00
|Floating P/L:
|53.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-41.78
|Floating P/L:
|53.00
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|2 371.87
|Equity:
|2 424.87
|Free Margin:
|2 324.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|223.34
|Gross Loss:
|265.12
|Total Net Profit:
|-41.78
|Profit Factor:
|0.84
|Expected Payoff:
|-2.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|160.46
|Maximal Drawdown:
|218.12 (8.83%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.83% (218.12)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (30.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (70.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.50
|loss trade:
|-23.67
|Average
|profit trade:
|37.22
|loss trade:
|-18.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (118.68)
|consecutive losses ($):
|12 (-218.12)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|118.68 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-218.12 (12)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|7