MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 298250
|Name: David Burrow
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 4, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3871906
|2006.06.19 23:07
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4083556
|2006.07.28 01:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8576
|1.8546
|1.8636
|2006.07.28 03:19
|1.8546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4083559
|2006.07.28 01:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.76
|116.06
|115.16
|2006.07.28 14:35
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.10
|4083560
|2006.07.28 01:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2381
|1.2411
|1.2321
|2006.07.28 10:17
|1.2411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.17
|4083561
|2006.07.28 01:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2697
|1.2667
|1.2757
|2006.07.28 11:00
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|4083639
|2006.07.28 02:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|215.05
|215.35
|214.45
|2006.07.28 02:07
|215.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.18
|4083643
|2006.07.28 02:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|215.02
|214.81
|0.00
|2006.07.28 11:07
|214.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.19
|4084800
|2006.07.28 10:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2394
|1.2425
|1.2335
|2006.07.28 13:46
|1.2425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.95
|4084808
|2006.07.28 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2685
|1.2715
|1.2625
|2006.07.28 14:31
|1.2715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4084839
|2006.07.28 11:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8598
|1.8568
|1.8658
|2006.07.28 13:02
|1.8568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4084845
|2006.07.28 11:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|214.73
|214.69
|0.00
|2006.07.28 11:33
|214.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|4084944
|2006.07.28 11:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|214.61
|214.99
|0.00
|2006.07.28 11:54
|214.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.90
|4085016
|2006.07.28 11:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|214.89
|214.85
|0.00
|2006.07.28 12:44
|214.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|4085166
|2006.07.28 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|214.77
|214.75
|0.00
|2006.07.28 14:24
|214.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|4085629
|2006.07.28 14:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|214.65
|214.61
|0.00
|2006.07.28 14:31
|214.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.48
|4085720
|2006.07.28 14:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2715
|1.2745
|1.2655
|2006.07.28 15:05
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4085726
|2006.07.28 14:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|214.51
|214.37
|0.00
|2006.07.28 14:49
|214.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.18
|4085811
|2006.07.28 14:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8647
|1.8617
|1.8707
|2006.07.31 01:20
|1.8623
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|-24.00
|4086061
|2006.07.28 14:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|214.17
|213.95
|0.00
|2006.07.31 02:06
|213.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|19.17
|4087545
|2006.07.31 01:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2762
|1.2792
|1.2702
|2006.07.31 01:20
|1.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|4090518
|2006.07.31 17:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|213.60
|213.98
|0.00
|2006.07.31 17:06
|213.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.99
|4090557
|2006.07.31 17:11
|sell
|1.90
|eurusd
|1.2755
|1.2786
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 18:38
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-304.00
|4090806
|2006.07.31 18:43
|sell
|2.30
|usdjpy
|114.54
|114.73
|0.00
|2006.07.31 19:04
|114.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.89
|4090875
|2006.07.31 19:04
|sell
|2.10
|usdjpy
|114.72
|114.89
|0.00
|2006.07.31 19:07
|114.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.31
|4090911
|2006.07.31 19:16
|buy
|2.10
|usdjpy
|114.69
|114.57
|0.00
|2006.07.31 19:26
|114.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4090977
|2006.07.31 19:39
|buy
|1.10
|gbpusd
|1.8687
|1.8665
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 20:52
|1.8681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|4091137
|2006.07.31 20:53
|buy
|2.10
|usdchf
|1.2307
|1.2295
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 22:14
|1.2306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.06
|4091390
|2006.07.31 22:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2311
|1.2270
|0.0000
|2006.07.31 22:19
|1.2305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.88
|4091400
|2006.07.31 22:24
|buy
|2.10
|usdjpy
|114.66
|114.47
|0.00
|2006.07.31 22:40
|114.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.32
|4094537
|2006.08.01 16:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2741
|1.2677
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 17:19
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|4094546
|2006.08.01 16:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.20
|116.10
|0.00
|2006.08.01 17:31
|115.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.69
|4094682
|2006.08.01 17:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2758
|1.2812
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 18:14
|1.2812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|4094700
|2006.08.01 17:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.05
|114.51
|0.00
|2006.08.01 18:17
|114.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.16
|4095282
|2006.08.01 19:33
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2809
|1.2751
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 21:08
|1.2817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|4095463
|2006.08.01 20:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.61
|114.08
|0.00
|2006.08.02 17:07
|114.73
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|10.46
|4098796
|2006.08.02 17:07
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2302
|1.2430
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 21:09
|1.2297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.26
|4099705
|2006.08.02 21:25
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2799
|1.2749
|0.0000
|2006.08.03 03:11
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.64
|-150.00
|4100446
|2006.08.03 03:11
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8745
|1.8677
|0.0000
|2006.08.03 03:31
|1.8754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|4100564
|2006.08.03 03:31
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2340
|1.2521
|0.0000
|2006.08.03 19:57
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|4104742
|2006.08.03 21:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6780
|0.6812
|0.0000
|2006.08.04 20:53
|0.6750
|0.00
|0.00
|1.42
|171.83
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.73
|-852.18
|Closed P/L:
|-860.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4110509
|2006.08.04 21:40
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7653
|0.7715
|0.0000
|
|0.7659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-860.91
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Margin:
|382.65
|Balance:
|4 139.09
|Equity:
|4 109.09
|Free Margin:
|3 726.44
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|495.72
|Gross Loss:
|1 356.63
|Total Net Profit:
|-860.91
|Profit Factor:
|0.37
|Expected Payoff:
|-22.07
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 156.16
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 156.16 (23.12%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|23.12% (1 156.16)
|
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (54.17%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (46.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|21 (53.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|173.25
|loss trade:
|-380.89
|Average
|profit trade:
|27.54
|loss trade:
|-64.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (295.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-71.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|295.25 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-691.88 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2