|Account: 8130
|Name: Leighton
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 20, 02:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|332461
|2006.07.19 14:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2483
|1.2441
|1.2501
|2006.07.19 16:00
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|12345
|Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
|332376
|2006.07.19 11:16
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2503
|1.2545
|1.2485
|2006.07.19 14:14
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|12345
|Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
|332282
|2006.07.19 10:34
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2489
|1.2447
|1.2507
|2006.07.19 11:16
|1.2502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|12345
|Phoenix REGULAR
|332025
|2006.07.19 09:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2504
|1.2546
|1.2486
|2006.07.19 10:02
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|12345
|Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
|331697
|2006.07.19 03:32
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2483
|1.2441
|1.2501
|2006.07.19 08:24
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|12345
|Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
|331575
|2006.07.18 20:35
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2504
|1.2546
|1.2486
|2006.07.19 02:31
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|90.00
|12345
|Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
|331356
|2006.07.18 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2506
|1.2505
|1.2406
|2006.07.18 17:32
|1.2505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|1000
|Sell(#1000)[sl]
|331299
|2006.07.18 15:04
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2582
|1.2522
|2006.07.18 15:46
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|12345
|Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
|331224
|2006.07.18 13:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2537
|1.2546
|1.2637
|2006.07.19 17:04
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|9.00
|1000
|Buy(#1000)[sl]
|331131
|2006.07.18 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2499
|1.2490
|1.2399
|2006.07.19 16:00
|1.2490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|9.00
|1000
|Sell(#1000)[sl]
|331044
|2006.07.18 09:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2582
|1.2522
|2006.07.18 11:00
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|12345
|Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
|330884
|2006.07.18 01:50
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.93
|714.00
|Closed P/L:
|716.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|332629
|2006.07.19 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2559
|1.2575
|1.2659
|1.2600
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|41.00
|1000
|Buy(#1000)
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|41.00
|Floating P/L:
|37.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|716.93
|Floating P/L:
|37.71
|Margin:
|125.59
|Balance:
|10 716.93
|Equity:
|10 754.64
|Free Margin:
|10 629.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|716.93
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|716.93
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|65.18
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|93.35
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|65.18
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (716.93)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|716.93 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|0