Tradex Group, LLC

Account: 8130 Name: Leighton Currency: USD 2006 July 20, 02:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3324612006.07.19 14:30buy0.50eurusd1.24831.24411.25012006.07.19 16:001.25010.000.000.0090.00
 12345Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
3323762006.07.19 11:16sell0.50eurusd1.25031.25451.24852006.07.19 14:141.24850.000.000.0090.00
 12345Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
3322822006.07.19 10:34buy0.50eurusd1.24891.24471.25072006.07.19 11:161.25020.000.000.0065.00
 12345Phoenix REGULAR
3320252006.07.19 09:15sell0.50eurusd1.25041.25461.24862006.07.19 10:021.24860.000.000.0090.00
 12345Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
3316972006.07.19 03:32buy0.50eurusd1.24831.24411.25012006.07.19 08:241.25010.000.000.0090.00
 12345Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
3315752006.07.18 20:35sell0.50eurusd1.25041.25461.24862006.07.19 02:311.24860.000.003.3590.00
 12345Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
3313562006.07.18 16:05sell0.10eurusd1.25061.25051.24062006.07.18 17:321.25050.000.000.001.00
 1000Sell(#1000)[sl]
3312992006.07.18 15:04sell0.50eurusd1.25401.25821.25222006.07.18 15:461.25220.000.000.0090.00
 12345Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
3312242006.07.18 13:05buy0.10eurusd1.25371.25461.26372006.07.19 17:041.25460.000.00-1.099.00
 1000Buy(#1000)[sl]
3311312006.07.18 11:05sell0.10eurusd1.24991.24901.23992006.07.19 16:001.24900.000.000.679.00
 1000Sell(#1000)[sl]
3310442006.07.18 09:30sell0.50eurusd1.25401.25821.25222006.07.18 11:001.25220.000.000.0090.00
 12345Phoenix REGULAR[tp]
3308842006.07.18 01:50balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 2.93 714.00
Closed P/L: 716.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3326292006.07.19 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.25591.25751.2659 1.26000.000.00-3.2941.00
 1000Buy(#1000)
  0.00 0.00 -3.29 41.00
 Floating P/L: 37.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 716.93 Floating P/L: 37.71 Margin: 125.59
Balance: 10 716.93 Equity: 10 754.64 Free Margin: 10 629.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 716.93 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 716.93
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 65.18  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 93.35 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 65.18 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (716.93) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 716.93 (11) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 0