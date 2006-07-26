|Account: 1138409
|Name: paul bortell
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 31, 12:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8301247
|2006.07.26 17:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8503
|1.8461
|1.8521
|2006.07.26 18:08
|1.8521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|8309077
|2006.07.26 18:08
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8525
|1.8483
|1.8543
|2006.07.26 18:25
|1.8543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|8313565
|2006.07.26 18:25
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8546
|1.8504
|1.8564
|2006.07.27 05:40
|1.8564
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|90.00
|8328043
|2006.07.26 20:49
|sell
|1.44
|gbpusd
|1.8542
|1.8584
|1.8524
|2006.07.27 07:09
|1.8584
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.69
|-604.80
|8388871
|2006.07.27 11:16
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8625
|1.8667
|1.8607
|2006.07.27 12:30
|1.8607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.40
|8394404
|2006.07.27 12:30
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8578
|1.8620
|1.8560
|2006.07.27 12:58
|1.8620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-201.60
|8401509
|2006.07.27 13:04
|buy
|0.47
|gbpusd
|1.8632
|1.8590
|1.8650
|2006.07.27 13:11
|1.8650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.60
|8403790
|2006.07.27 13:11
|buy
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8655
|1.8613
|1.8673
|2006.07.27 13:18
|1.8673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.40
|8406842
|2006.07.27 13:18
|buy
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.8678
|1.8636
|1.8696
|2006.07.27 14:08
|1.8636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-201.60
|8416350
|2006.07.27 14:09
|buy
|0.47
|gbpusd
|1.8643
|1.8601
|1.8661
|2006.07.27 17:12
|1.8601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-197.40
|8434977
|2006.07.27 17:12
|sell
|0.46
|gbpusd
|1.8602
|1.8644
|1.8584
|2006.07.27 18:13
|1.8584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.80
|8441151
|2006.07.27 18:13
|sell
|0.46
|gbpusd
|1.8580
|1.8622
|1.8562
|2006.07.27 18:19
|1.8562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.80
|8442929
|2006.07.27 18:19
|sell
|0.47
|gbpusd
|1.8560
|1.8602
|1.8542
|2006.07.28 07:08
|1.8602
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-197.40
|8517063
|2006.07.28 11:36
|sell
|0.46
|gbpusd
|1.8556
|1.8598
|1.8538
|2006.07.28 12:30
|1.8598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-193.20
|8525899
|2006.07.28 12:35
|buy
|0.45
|gbpusd
|1.8647
|1.8605
|1.8665
|2006.07.28 13:17
|1.8665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.00
|8563113
|2006.07.28 16:32
|buy
|0.42
|gbpusd
|1.8639
|1.8597
|1.8657
|2006.07.31 02:53
|1.8638
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|-4.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.74
|-826.20
|Closed P/L:
|-850.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8539718
|2006.07.28 13:20
|buy
|0.45
|gbpusd
|1.8659
|1.8617
|1.8677
|1.8659
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|0.00
|8632308
|2006.07.31 11:14
|sell
|0.43
|gbpusd
|1.8657
|1.8699
|1.8639
|1.8662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|-21.50
|Floating P/L:
|-23.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-850.94
|Floating P/L:
|-23.48
|Margin:
|450.00
|Balance:
|8 949.58
|Equity:
|8 926.10
|Free Margin:
|8 476.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|767.40
|Gross Loss:
|1 618.34
|Total Net Profit:
|-850.94
|Profit Factor:
|0.47
|Expected Payoff:
|-53.18
|Absolute Drawdown:
|925.89
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 189.29 (11.8%)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (42.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (56.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (43.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|90.00
|loss trade:
|-619.49
|Average
|profit trade:
|85.27
|loss trade:
|-231.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (263.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-399.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|263.40 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-619.49 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1