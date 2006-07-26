Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1138409 Name: paul bortell Currency: USD 2006 July 31, 12:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83012472006.07.26 17:15buy0.50gbpusd1.85031.84611.85212006.07.26 18:081.85210.000.000.0090.00
83090772006.07.26 18:08buy0.50gbpusd1.85251.84831.85432006.07.26 18:251.85430.000.000.0090.00
83135652006.07.26 18:25buy0.50gbpusd1.85461.85041.85642006.07.27 05:401.85640.000.00-6.6090.00
83280432006.07.26 20:49sell1.44gbpusd1.85421.85841.85242006.07.27 07:091.85840.000.00-14.69-604.80
83888712006.07.27 11:16sell0.48gbpusd1.86251.86671.86072006.07.27 12:301.86070.000.000.0086.40
83944042006.07.27 12:30sell0.48gbpusd1.85781.86201.85602006.07.27 12:581.86200.000.000.00-201.60
84015092006.07.27 13:04buy0.47gbpusd1.86321.85901.86502006.07.27 13:111.86500.000.000.0084.60
84037902006.07.27 13:11buy0.48gbpusd1.86551.86131.86732006.07.27 13:181.86730.000.000.0086.40
84068422006.07.27 13:18buy0.48gbpusd1.86781.86361.86962006.07.27 14:081.86360.000.000.00-201.60
84163502006.07.27 14:09buy0.47gbpusd1.86431.86011.86612006.07.27 17:121.86010.000.000.00-197.40
84349772006.07.27 17:12sell0.46gbpusd1.86021.86441.85842006.07.27 18:131.85840.000.000.0082.80
84411512006.07.27 18:13sell0.46gbpusd1.85801.86221.85622006.07.27 18:191.85620.000.000.0082.80
84429292006.07.27 18:19sell0.47gbpusd1.85601.86021.85422006.07.28 07:081.86020.000.00-1.60-197.40
85170632006.07.28 11:36sell0.46gbpusd1.85561.85981.85382006.07.28 12:301.85980.000.000.00-193.20
85258992006.07.28 12:35buy0.45gbpusd1.86471.86051.86652006.07.28 13:171.86650.000.000.0081.00
85631132006.07.28 16:32buy0.42gbpusd1.86391.85971.86572006.07.31 02:531.86380.000.00-1.85-4.20
  0.00 0.00 -24.74 -826.20
Closed P/L: -850.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
85397182006.07.28 13:20buy0.45gbpusd1.86591.86171.8677 1.86590.000.00-1.980.00
86323082006.07.31 11:14sell0.43gbpusd1.86571.86991.8639 1.86620.000.000.00-21.50
  0.00 0.00 -1.98 -21.50
 Floating P/L: -23.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -850.94 Floating P/L: -23.48 Margin: 450.00
Balance: 8 949.58 Equity: 8 926.10 Free Margin: 8 476.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 767.40 Gross Loss: 1 618.34 Total Net Profit: -850.94
Profit Factor: 0.47 Expected Payoff: -53.18  
Absolute Drawdown: 925.89 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 189.29 (11.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 7 (42.86%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (56.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (43.75%)
Largest profit trade: 90.00 loss trade: -619.49
Average profit trade: 85.27 loss trade: -231.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (263.40) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-399.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 263.40 (3) consecutive loss (count): -619.49 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1