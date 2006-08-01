|Account: 1156737
|Name: MVCM
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 2, 13:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8749062
|2006.08.01 14:14
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|8752331
|2006.08.01 14:22
|sell
|39.26
|eurusd
|1.2734
|1.2742
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 14:22
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|392.60
|
|
|CyberiaTrader-AI-PS1
|8752418
|2006.08.01 14:22
|sell
|39.42
|eurusd
|1.2734
|1.2742
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 14:25
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|394.20
|
|
|CyberiaTrader-AI-PS1
|8762986
|2006.08.01 15:43
|buy
|23.68
|eurusd
|1.2768
|1.2759
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 15:55
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|710.40
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8766878
|2006.08.01 16:07
|buy
|23.80
|eurusd
|1.2795
|1.2786
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 16:09
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 666.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8772199
|2006.08.01 16:17
|sell
|30.95
|usdjpy
|114.62
|114.72
|0.00
|2006.08.01 16:18
|114.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 697.64
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
|8777797
|2006.08.01 16:55
|sell
|30.14
|usdjpy
|114.67
|114.77
|0.00
|2006.08.01 17:10
|114.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 051.73
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|8795121
|2006.08.01 21:52
|buy
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.65
|114.55
|0.00
|2006.08.01 22:20
|114.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.04
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8797317
|2006.08.01 22:39
|buy
|0.79
|eurusd
|1.2822
|1.2813
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 23:44
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.70
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8804772
|2006.08.02 00:27
|buy
|1.01
|usdjpy
|114.49
|114.39
|0.00
|2006.08.02 00:29
|114.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.29
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8805364
|2006.08.02 00:32
|buy
|0.51
|usdjpy
|114.38
|114.28
|0.00
|2006.08.02 00:54
|114.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.83
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8807819
|2006.08.02 01:04
|buy
|0.51
|usdjpy
|114.42
|114.32
|0.00
|2006.08.02 02:29
|114.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.61
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8812598
|2006.08.02 02:35
|sell
|1.01
|usdjpy
|114.28
|114.38
|0.00
|2006.08.02 02:40
|114.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.36
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|8813739
|2006.08.02 02:44
|buy
|0.79
|eurusd
|1.2830
|1.2821
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 03:07
|1.2833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.70
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8821645
|2006.08.02 05:17
|sell
|1.01
|usdjpy
|114.36
|114.46
|0.00
|2006.08.02 05:32
|114.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.34
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|8822251
|2006.08.02 05:33
|sell
|39.54
|eurusd
|1.2825
|1.2834
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 05:49
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 186.20
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|8823617
|2006.08.02 05:49
|buy
|1.03
|usdjpy
|114.38
|114.28
|0.00
|2006.08.02 05:53
|114.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.01
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8824527
|2006.08.02 05:59
|buy
|1.03
|usdjpy
|114.47
|114.37
|0.00
|2006.08.02 06:01
|114.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.06
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8824904
|2006.08.02 06:01
|buy
|5.13
|usdjpy
|114.37
|114.27
|0.00
|2006.08.02 06:17
|114.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.17
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8825857
|2006.08.02 06:26
|buy
|1.03
|usdjpy
|114.40
|114.30
|0.00
|2006.08.02 06:35
|114.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8828191
|2006.08.02 06:55
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2817
|1.2808
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 06:58
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8828388
|2006.08.02 06:58
|buy
|1.03
|usdjpy
|114.51
|114.41
|0.00
|2006.08.02 07:02
|114.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.03
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8829008
|2006.08.02 07:03
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2821
|1.2812
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 07:11
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8829825
|2006.08.02 07:14
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2825
|1.2816
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 07:22
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8830389
|2006.08.02 07:22
|buy
|4.01
|eurusd
|1.2819
|1.2810
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 07:53
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.90
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8832874
|2006.08.02 08:02
|buy
|5.12
|usdjpy
|114.40
|114.30
|0.00
|2006.08.02 08:04
|114.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|134.23
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8835081
|2006.08.02 08:35
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2800
|1.2809
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 08:37
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
|8835561
|2006.08.02 08:37
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2807
|1.2816
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 08:44
|1.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|8839938
|2006.08.02 09:40
|buy
|1.03
|usdjpy
|114.53
|114.43
|0.00
|2006.08.02 09:52
|114.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.01
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8840650
|2006.08.02 09:53
|sell
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.45
|114.55
|0.00
|2006.08.02 10:07
|114.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.04
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
|8842599
|2006.08.02 10:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2801
|1.2810
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 11:01
|1.2798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|8845037
|2006.08.02 11:06
|buy
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.66
|114.56
|0.00
|2006.08.02 11:47
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.57
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8847154
|2006.08.02 11:50
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2796
|1.2787
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 12:15
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8849335
|2006.08.02 12:18
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2808
|1.2799
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 12:24
|1.2799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8850363
|2006.08.02 12:24
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2801
|1.2792
|0.0000
|2006.08.02 12:27
|1.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
|8851166
|2006.08.02 12:28
|buy
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.77
|114.67
|0.00
|2006.08.02 12:28
|114.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.54
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8851798
|2006.08.02 12:29
|buy
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.80
|114.70
|0.00
|2006.08.02 12:51
|114.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.53
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|8854352
|2006.08.02 13:03
|sell
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.74
|114.84
|0.00
|2006.08.02 13:14
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.57
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|8856402
|2006.08.02 13:22
|sell
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.55
|114.65
|0.00
|2006.08.02 13:23
|114.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.63
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|8857747
|2006.08.02 13:26
|sell
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.34
|114.44
|0.00
|2006.08.02 13:29
|114.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.13
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
|8858710
|2006.08.02 13:34
|sell
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.40
|114.50
|0.00
|2006.08.02 13:36
|114.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.68
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 100.24
|Closed P/L:
|2 100.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8859019
|2006.08.02 13:37
|sell
|1.02
|usdjpy
|114.35
|114.45
|0.00
|
|114.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.75
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.75
|
|Floating P/L:
|-26.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 100.24
|Floating P/L:
|-26.75
|Margin:
|1 020.00
|Balance:
|102 100.24
|Equity:
|102 073.49
|Free Margin:
|101 053.49
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 404.99
|Gross Loss:
|4 304.75
|Total Net Profit:
|2 100.24
|Profit Factor:
|1.49
|Expected Payoff:
|52.51
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 697.64 (2.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.61% (2 697.64)
|
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (73.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (65.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (35.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 666.00
|loss trade:
|-2 697.64
|Average
|profit trade:
|246.35
|loss trade:
|-307.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 325.61)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-432.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 163.20 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 697.64 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1