Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1156737 Name: MVCM Currency: USD 2006 August 2, 13:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
87490622006.08.01 14:14balanceDeposit100 000.00
87523312006.08.01 14:22sell39.26eurusd1.27341.27420.00002006.08.01 14:221.27330.000.000.00392.60
  CyberiaTrader-AI-PS1
87524182006.08.01 14:22sell39.42eurusd1.27341.27420.00002006.08.01 14:251.27330.000.000.00394.20
  CyberiaTrader-AI-PS1
87629862006.08.01 15:43buy23.68eurusd1.27681.27590.00002006.08.01 15:551.27710.000.000.00710.40
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
87668782006.08.01 16:07buy23.80eurusd1.27951.27860.00002006.08.01 16:091.28020.000.000.001 666.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
87721992006.08.01 16:17sell30.95usdjpy114.62114.720.002006.08.01 16:18114.720.000.000.00-2 697.64
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
87777972006.08.01 16:55sell30.14usdjpy114.67114.770.002006.08.01 17:10114.630.000.000.001 051.73
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
87951212006.08.01 21:52buy1.02usdjpy114.65114.550.002006.08.01 22:20114.550.000.000.00-89.04
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
87973172006.08.01 22:39buy0.79eurusd1.28221.28130.00002006.08.01 23:441.28250.000.000.0023.70
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88047722006.08.02 00:27buy1.01usdjpy114.49114.390.002006.08.02 00:29114.390.000.000.00-88.29
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
88053642006.08.02 00:32buy0.51usdjpy114.38114.280.002006.08.02 00:54114.420.000.000.0017.83
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88078192006.08.02 01:04buy0.51usdjpy114.42114.320.002006.08.02 02:29114.320.000.000.00-44.61
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
88125982006.08.02 02:35sell1.01usdjpy114.28114.380.002006.08.02 02:40114.240.000.000.0035.36
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
88137392006.08.02 02:44buy0.79eurusd1.28301.28210.00002006.08.02 03:071.28330.000.000.0023.70
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88216452006.08.02 05:17sell1.01usdjpy114.36114.460.002006.08.02 05:32114.320.000.000.0035.34
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
88222512006.08.02 05:33sell39.54eurusd1.28251.28340.00002006.08.02 05:491.28220.000.000.001 186.20
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
88236172006.08.02 05:49buy1.03usdjpy114.38114.280.002006.08.02 05:53114.430.000.000.0045.01
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88245272006.08.02 05:59buy1.03usdjpy114.47114.370.002006.08.02 06:01114.370.000.000.00-90.06
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
88249042006.08.02 06:01buy5.13usdjpy114.37114.270.002006.08.02 06:17114.420.000.000.00224.17
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88258572006.08.02 06:26buy1.03usdjpy114.40114.300.002006.08.02 06:35114.430.000.000.0027.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88281912006.08.02 06:55buy0.80eurusd1.28171.28080.00002006.08.02 06:581.28200.000.000.0024.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88283882006.08.02 06:58buy1.03usdjpy114.51114.410.002006.08.02 07:02114.410.000.000.00-90.03
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
88290082006.08.02 07:03buy0.80eurusd1.28211.28120.00002006.08.02 07:111.28240.000.000.0024.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88298252006.08.02 07:14buy0.80eurusd1.28251.28160.00002006.08.02 07:221.28160.000.000.00-72.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
88303892006.08.02 07:22buy4.01eurusd1.28191.28100.00002006.08.02 07:531.28100.000.000.00-360.90
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
88328742006.08.02 08:02buy5.12usdjpy114.40114.300.002006.08.02 08:04114.430.000.000.00134.23
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88350812006.08.02 08:35sell0.80eurusd1.28001.28090.00002006.08.02 08:371.28090.000.000.00-72.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
88355612006.08.02 08:37sell4.00eurusd1.28071.28160.00002006.08.02 08:441.28040.000.000.00120.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
88399382006.08.02 09:40buy1.03usdjpy114.53114.430.002006.08.02 09:52114.430.000.000.00-90.01
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
88406502006.08.02 09:53sell1.02usdjpy114.45114.550.002006.08.02 10:07114.550.000.000.00-89.04
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
88425992006.08.02 10:32sell0.80eurusd1.28011.28100.00002006.08.02 11:011.27980.000.000.0024.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
88450372006.08.02 11:06buy1.02usdjpy114.66114.560.002006.08.02 11:47114.700.000.000.0035.57
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88471542006.08.02 11:50buy0.80eurusd1.27961.27870.00002006.08.02 12:151.28000.000.000.0032.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88493352006.08.02 12:18buy0.80eurusd1.28081.27990.00002006.08.02 12:241.27990.000.000.00-72.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
88503632006.08.02 12:24buy4.00eurusd1.28011.27920.00002006.08.02 12:271.27920.000.000.00-360.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1[sl]
88511662006.08.02 12:28buy1.02usdjpy114.77114.670.002006.08.02 12:28114.810.000.000.0035.54
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88517982006.08.02 12:29buy1.02usdjpy114.80114.700.002006.08.02 12:51114.840.000.000.0035.53
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
88543522006.08.02 13:03sell1.02usdjpy114.74114.840.002006.08.02 13:14114.700.000.000.0035.57
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
88564022006.08.02 13:22sell1.02usdjpy114.55114.650.002006.08.02 13:23114.510.000.000.0035.63
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
88577472006.08.02 13:26sell1.02usdjpy114.34114.440.002006.08.02 13:29114.440.000.000.00-89.13
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1[sl]
88587102006.08.02 13:34sell1.02usdjpy114.40114.500.002006.08.02 13:36114.360.000.000.0035.68
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 100.24
Closed P/L: 2 100.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88590192006.08.02 13:37sell1.02usdjpy114.35114.450.00 114.380.000.000.00-26.75
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -26.75
 Floating P/L: -26.75
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 100.24 Floating P/L: -26.75 Margin: 1 020.00
Balance: 102 100.24 Equity: 102 073.49 Free Margin: 101 053.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 404.99 Gross Loss: 4 304.75 Total Net Profit: 2 100.24
Profit Factor: 1.49 Expected Payoff: 52.51  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2 697.64 (2.61%) Relative Drawdown: 2.61% (2 697.64)
 
Total Trades: 40 Short Positions (won %): 15 (73.33%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (65.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (35.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 666.00 loss trade: -2 697.64
Average profit trade: 246.35 loss trade: -307.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 325.61) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-432.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 163.20 (4) consecutive loss (count): -2 697.64 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1