|Account: 264639
|Name: blockbuster_newone
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 11, 11:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6765779
|2006.08.08 19:13
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|6792310
|2006.08.09 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2869
|1.2789
|1.2884
|2006.08.09 11:58
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6792499
|2006.08.09 11:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2871
|1.2791
|1.2886
|2006.08.09 11:58
|1.2876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6792677
|2006.08.09 11:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2871
|1.2791
|1.2886
|2006.08.09 11:58
|1.2876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|6793127
|2006.08.09 12:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2239
|1.2319
|1.2224
|2006.08.09 12:33
|1.2236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.45
|6793346
|2006.08.09 12:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2245
|1.2325
|1.2230
|2006.08.09 12:31
|1.2239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|6793584
|2006.08.09 12:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2877
|1.2797
|1.2892
|2006.08.09 12:34
|1.2884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|6793604
|2006.08.09 12:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2875
|1.2795
|1.2890
|2006.08.09 12:33
|1.2881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|6793704
|2006.08.09 12:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2879
|1.2799
|1.2894
|2006.08.09 12:34
|1.2885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|6793861
|2006.08.09 12:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2877
|1.2797
|1.2892
|2006.08.09 12:34
|1.2884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|6794026
|2006.08.09 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2878
|1.2798
|1.2893
|2006.08.09 12:34
|1.2884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|6794275
|2006.08.09 12:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2888
|1.2808
|1.2903
|2006.08.09 12:44
|1.2894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|6794470
|2006.08.09 12:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2888
|1.2808
|1.2903
|2006.08.09 12:44
|1.2894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|6794472
|2006.08.09 12:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2226
|1.2306
|1.2211
|2006.08.09 12:45
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.91
|6794733
|2006.08.09 12:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2899
|1.2819
|1.2905
|2006.08.10 09:03
|1.2905
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.06
|6.00
|6794737
|2006.08.09 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2216
|1.2296
|1.2201
|2006.08.09 12:55
|1.2214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|6795164
|2006.08.09 12:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2213
|1.2293
|1.2207
|2006.08.10 09:03
|1.2207
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|4.91
|6795167
|2006.08.09 12:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2897
|1.2817
|1.2912
|2006.08.09 12:56
|1.2898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|6795383
|2006.08.09 12:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2900
|1.2820
|1.2906
|2006.08.10 09:03
|1.2906
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.06
|6.00
|6795386
|2006.08.09 12:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2210
|1.2290
|1.2204
|2006.08.10 09:03
|1.2204
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|4.92
|6796538
|2006.08.09 13:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2217
|1.2297
|1.2210
|2006.08.10 08:21
|1.2210
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|5.73
|6796541
|2006.08.09 13:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2893
|1.2813
|1.2900
|2006.08.10 08:15
|1.2900
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.06
|7.00
|6822901
|2006.08.10 12:21
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2857
|1.2937
|1.2842
|2006.08.10 14:32
|1.2842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6822903
|2006.08.10 12:21
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2261
|1.2181
|1.2276
|2006.08.10 13:22
|1.2269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.04
|6822953
|2006.08.10 12:25
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2857
|1.2937
|1.2842
|2006.08.10 14:32
|1.2842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6822959
|2006.08.10 12:25
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2260
|1.2180
|1.2275
|2006.08.10 12:56
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.78
|6823001
|2006.08.10 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2858
|1.2938
|1.2843
|2006.08.10 14:32
|1.2843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|6823005
|2006.08.10 12:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2261
|1.2181
|1.2276
|2006.08.10 13:22
|1.2269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.04
|6823071
|2006.08.10 12:35
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2262
|1.2182
|1.2277
|2006.08.10 13:22
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|6823083
|2006.08.10 12:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2855
|1.2935
|1.2840
|2006.08.10 14:33
|1.2846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|6823160
|2006.08.10 12:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2855
|1.2935
|1.2840
|2006.08.10 14:33
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|6823166
|2006.08.10 12:40
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2263
|1.2183
|1.2278
|2006.08.10 13:22
|1.2267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|6823215
|2006.08.10 12:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2265
|1.2185
|1.2280
|2006.08.10 13:23
|1.2268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.89
|6823218
|2006.08.10 12:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2856
|1.2936
|1.2841
|2006.08.10 14:33
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|6823267
|2006.08.10 12:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2265
|1.2185
|1.2280
|2006.08.10 13:24
|1.2268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.89
|6823361
|2006.08.10 12:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2270
|1.2190
|1.2285
|2006.08.10 14:33
|1.2273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.89
|6823858
|2006.08.10 13:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2855
|1.2935
|1.2840
|2006.08.10 14:33
|1.2847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|6823859
|2006.08.10 13:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2855
|1.2935
|1.2840
|2006.08.10 14:32
|1.2846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|6824003
|2006.08.10 13:28
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2269
|1.2189
|1.2284
|2006.08.10 14:33
|1.2275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.78
|6826515
|2006.08.10 14:35
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2839
|0.0000
|1.2824
|2006.08.10 14:37
|1.2835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6826522
|2006.08.10 14:35
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2281
|0.0000
|1.2296
|2006.08.10 14:37
|1.2287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.42
|6849323
|2006.08.11 10:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8972
|1.8892
|1.8987
|2006.08.11 10:32
|1.8978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|6849473
|2006.08.11 10:35
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8976
|1.8896
|1.8991
|2006.08.11 11:05
|1.8982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|6849556
|2006.08.11 10:40
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8971
|1.8891
|1.8986
|2006.08.11 10:48
|1.8977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|6849659
|2006.08.11 10:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8974
|1.8894
|1.8989
|2006.08.11 11:04
|1.8980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.38
|431.83
|Closed P/L:
|412.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|412.45
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 412.45
|Equity:
|3 412.45
|Free Margin:
|3 412.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|412.45
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|412.45
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|9.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|44
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|44 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|30.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.37
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|44 (412.45)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|412.45 (44)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|44
|consecutive losses:
|0