Alpari Ltd

Account: 264639 Name: blockbuster_newone Currency: USD 2006 August 10, 14:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
67657792006.08.08 19:13balanceDeposit3 000.00
67923102006.08.09 11:45buy0.10eurusd1.28691.27891.28842006.08.09 11:581.28740.000.000.005.00
67924992006.08.09 11:50buy0.10eurusd1.28711.27911.28862006.08.09 11:581.28760.000.000.005.00
67926772006.08.09 11:55buy0.10eurusd1.28711.27911.28862006.08.09 11:581.28760.000.000.005.00
67931272006.08.09 12:05sell0.10usdchf1.22391.23191.22242006.08.09 12:331.22360.000.000.002.45
67933462006.08.09 12:10sell0.10usdchf1.22451.23251.22302006.08.09 12:311.22390.000.000.004.90
67935842006.08.09 12:16buy0.10eurusd1.28771.27971.28922006.08.09 12:341.28840.000.000.007.00
67936042006.08.09 12:17buy0.10eurusd1.28751.27951.28902006.08.09 12:331.28810.000.000.006.00
67937042006.08.09 12:20buy0.10eurusd1.28791.27991.28942006.08.09 12:341.28850.000.000.006.00
67938612006.08.09 12:25buy0.10eurusd1.28771.27971.28922006.08.09 12:341.28840.000.000.007.00
67940262006.08.09 12:30buy0.10eurusd1.28781.27981.28932006.08.09 12:341.28840.000.000.006.00
67942752006.08.09 12:35buy0.10eurusd1.28881.28081.29032006.08.09 12:441.28940.000.000.006.00
67944702006.08.09 12:40buy0.10eurusd1.28881.28081.29032006.08.09 12:441.28940.000.000.006.00
67944722006.08.09 12:40sell0.10usdchf1.22261.23061.22112006.08.09 12:451.22200.000.000.004.91
67947332006.08.09 12:45buy0.10eurusd1.28991.28191.29052006.08.10 09:031.29050.000.00-3.066.00
67947372006.08.09 12:45sell0.10usdchf1.22161.22961.22012006.08.09 12:551.22140.000.000.001.64
67951642006.08.09 12:50sell0.10usdchf1.22131.22931.22072006.08.10 09:031.22070.000.00-3.404.91
67951672006.08.09 12:50buy0.10eurusd1.28971.28171.29122006.08.09 12:561.28980.000.000.001.00
67953832006.08.09 12:55buy0.10eurusd1.29001.28201.29062006.08.10 09:031.29060.000.00-3.066.00
67953862006.08.09 12:55sell0.10usdchf1.22101.22901.22042006.08.10 09:031.22040.000.00-3.404.92
67965382006.08.09 13:21sell0.10usdchf1.22171.22971.22102006.08.10 08:211.22100.000.00-3.405.73
67965412006.08.09 13:21buy0.10eurusd1.28931.28131.29002006.08.10 08:151.29000.000.00-3.067.00
68229012006.08.10 12:21sell0.20eurusd1.28571.29371.28422006.08.10 14:321.28420.000.000.0030.00
68229032006.08.10 12:21buy0.20usdchf1.22611.21811.22762006.08.10 13:221.22690.000.000.0013.04
68229532006.08.10 12:25sell0.20eurusd1.28571.29371.28422006.08.10 14:321.28420.000.000.0030.00
68229592006.08.10 12:25buy0.20usdchf1.22601.21801.22752006.08.10 12:561.22660.000.000.009.78
68230012006.08.10 12:30sell0.20eurusd1.28581.29381.28432006.08.10 14:321.28430.000.000.0030.00
68230052006.08.10 12:30buy0.20usdchf1.22611.21811.22762006.08.10 13:221.22690.000.000.0013.04
68230712006.08.10 12:35buy0.20usdchf1.22621.21821.22772006.08.10 13:221.22660.000.000.006.52
68230832006.08.10 12:35sell0.20eurusd1.28551.29351.28402006.08.10 14:331.28460.000.000.0018.00
68231602006.08.10 12:40sell0.20eurusd1.28551.29351.28402006.08.10 14:331.28480.000.000.0014.00
68231662006.08.10 12:40buy0.20usdchf1.22631.21831.22782006.08.10 13:221.22670.000.000.006.52
68232152006.08.10 12:45buy0.20usdchf1.22651.21851.22802006.08.10 13:231.22680.000.000.004.89
68232182006.08.10 12:45sell0.20eurusd1.28561.29361.28412006.08.10 14:331.28480.000.000.0016.00
68232672006.08.10 12:50buy0.20usdchf1.22651.21851.22802006.08.10 13:241.22680.000.000.004.89
68233612006.08.10 12:55buy0.20usdchf1.22701.21901.22852006.08.10 14:331.22730.000.000.004.89
68238582006.08.10 13:23sell0.20eurusd1.28551.29351.28402006.08.10 14:331.28470.000.000.0016.00
68238592006.08.10 13:23sell0.20eurusd1.28551.29351.28402006.08.10 14:321.28460.000.000.0018.00
68240032006.08.10 13:28buy0.20usdchf1.22691.21891.22842006.08.10 14:331.22750.000.000.009.78
  0.00 0.00 -19.38 353.81
Closed P/L: 334.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 334.43 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 334.43 Equity: 3 334.43 Free Margin: 3 334.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 334.43 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 334.43
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 8.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 15 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 38 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 30.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 8.80 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 38 (334.43) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 334.43 (38) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 38 consecutive losses: 0