|Account: 14644
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 24, 13:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|131893
|2005.10.24 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2945
|1.2906
|1.3025
|2005.10.24 12:00
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.83
|131961
|2005.10.24 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7660
|1.7689
|1.7580
|2005.10.24 11:07
|1.7689
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.30
|132016
|2005.10.24 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.75
|115.51
|116.55
|2005.10.24 12:00
|115.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.11
|132240
|2005.10.24 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.61
|115.81
|114.81
|2005.10.24 12:56
|115.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.51
|Closed P/L:
|-60.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|132092
|2005.10.24 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7682
|1.7653
|1.7762
|1.7671
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.70
|132158
|2005.10.24 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1950
|1.1925
|1.2030
|1.1939
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|132393
|2005.10.24 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.63
|115.84
|114.83
|115.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.07
|Floating P/L:
|-29.07
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-60.51
|Floating P/L:
|-29.07
|Margin:
|85.82
|Balance:
|4 944.01
|Equity:
|4 914.94
|Free Margin:
|4 829.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|60.51
|Total Net Profit:
|-60.51
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-15.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|60.51
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-20.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-15.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-60.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-60.51 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|4