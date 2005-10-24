Gimex Group

Account: 14644 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 24, 13:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1318932005.10.24 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.29451.29061.30252005.10.24 12:001.29310.000.00-10.83
1319612005.10.24 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.76601.76891.75802005.10.24 11:071.76890.000.00-20.30
1320162005.10.24 11:00buy0.10usdjpy115.75115.51116.552005.10.24 12:00115.610.000.00-12.11
1322402005.10.24 12:15sell0.10usdjpy115.61115.81114.812005.10.24 12:56115.810.000.00-17.27
  0.00 0.00 -60.51
Closed P/L: -60.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1320922005.10.24 11:15buy0.10gbpusd1.76821.76531.7762 1.76710.000.00-7.70
1321582005.10.24 11:45buy0.10eurusd1.19501.19251.2030 1.19390.000.00-11.00
1323932005.10.24 13:30sell0.10usdjpy115.63115.84114.83 115.750.000.00-10.37
  0.00 0.00 -29.07
 Floating P/L: -29.07
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -60.51 Floating P/L: -29.07 Margin: 85.82
Balance: 4 944.01 Equity: 4 914.94 Free Margin: 4 829.12
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 60.51 Total Net Profit: -60.51
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -15.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 60.51 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -20.30
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -15.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-60.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -60.51 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 4