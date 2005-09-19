North Finance Company Ltd
|Account: 79560
|Name: Jack Summer 4hour
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 6, 15:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|27094
|2005.09.19 17:04
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|29614
|2005.09.20 18:18
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7691
|0.7680
|0.7631
|2005.09.21 03:24
|0.7680
|0.00
|-0.60
|11.00
|30455
|2005.09.20 21:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2145
|1.2137
|1.2055
|2005.09.21 03:38
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.20
|8.00
|30456
|2005.09.20 20:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1658
|1.1714
|1.1546
|2005.09.21 00:06
|1.1701
|cancelled
|30457
|2005.09.20 21:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2793
|1.2796
|1.2899
|2005.09.21 03:53
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.23
|2.34
|31152
|2005.09.21 00:08
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1679
|1.1718
|1.1601
|2005.09.21 04:04
|1.1685
|cancelled
|31590
|2005.09.21 04:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.05
|111.72
|112.71
|2005.09.21 08:04
|111.73
|cancelled
|31591
|2005.09.21 04:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2111
|1.2141
|1.2045
|2005.09.21 08:03
|1.2184
|cancelled
|31592
|2005.09.21 04:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2827
|1.2794
|1.2903
|2005.09.21 08:02
|1.2750
|cancelled
|31593
|2005.09.21 04:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7654
|0.7686
|0.7590
|2005.09.21 08:01
|0.7693
|cancelled
|31984
|2005.09.21 08:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7978
|1.8051
|1.7832
|2005.09.21 12:00
|1.8111
|cancelled
|31993
|2005.09.21 08:05
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2132
|1.2196
|1.2004
|2005.09.21 12:00
|1.2224
|cancelled
|33013
|2005.09.21 12:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2752
|1.2679
|1.2898
|2005.09.21 16:19
|1.2712
|cancelled
|33014
|2005.09.21 12:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.81
|111.14
|113.15
|2005.09.21 16:09
|111.20
|cancelled
|33015
|2005.09.21 12:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2180
|1.2234
|1.2072
|2005.09.21 16:19
|1.2215
|cancelled
|33020
|2005.09.21 12:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7688
|0.7715
|0.7628
|2005.09.21 16:01
|0.7720
|cancelled
|33022
|2005.09.21 12:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8034
|1.8120
|1.7862
|2005.09.21 16:19
|1.8104
|cancelled
|34160
|2005.09.21 18:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.39
|111.53
|112.13
|2005.09.22 09:00
|111.53
|0.00
|0.81
|12.55
|34915
|2005.09.21 20:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1647
|1.1728
|1.1485
|2005.09.22 00:02
|1.1675
|cancelled
|35363
|2005.09.22 00:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2723
|1.2697
|1.2803
|2005.09.22 04:00
|1.2672
|cancelled
|35364
|2005.09.22 00:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2200
|1.2221
|1.2131
|2005.09.22 04:00
|1.2252
|cancelled
|35365
|2005.09.22 00:03
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8078
|1.8107
|1.7981
|2005.09.22 04:00
|1.8125
|cancelled
|35539
|2005.09.22 04:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2712
|1.2780
|1.2824
|2005.09.23 09:59
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.23
|87.34
|35541
|2005.09.22 04:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2212
|1.2158
|1.2096
|2005.09.23 12:01
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.20
|54.00
|35542
|2005.09.22 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8090
|1.8081
|1.7968
|2005.09.22 15:42
|1.7968
|0.00
|0.00
|122.00
|36289
|2005.09.22 08:05
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7725
|0.7680
|0.7815
|2005.09.22 12:04
|0.7688
|cancelled
|37760
|2005.09.22 12:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.79
|111.04
|113.29
|2005.09.22 16:00
|111.31
|cancelled
|38855
|2005.09.22 16:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1622
|1.1683
|1.1500
|2005.09.22 20:07
|1.1677
|cancelled
|38861
|2005.09.22 16:27
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.50
|111.51
|112.38
|2005.09.23 04:36
|111.51
|0.00
|0.27
|0.90
|38862
|2005.09.22 16:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7691
|0.7659
|0.7755
|2005.09.22 20:08
|0.7637
|cancelled
|40064
|2005.09.22 20:10
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1651
|1.1696
|1.1561
|2005.09.23 00:02
|1.1715
|cancelled
|40065
|2005.09.22 20:10
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7683
|0.7621
|0.7807
|2005.09.23 00:04
|0.7630
|cancelled
|41143
|2005.09.23 09:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.75
|111.41
|112.43
|2005.09.23 12:00
|111.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.55
|42184
|2005.09.23 12:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7580
|0.7613
|0.7514
|2005.09.23 13:10
|0.7607
|cancelled
|46787
|2005.09.26 09:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1748
|1.1756
|1.1822
|2005.09.26 17:42
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|6.81
|47569
|2005.09.26 15:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2950
|1.2896
|1.3058
|2005.09.26 21:50
|1.2896
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.87
|47572
|2005.09.26 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7565
|0.7558
|0.7505
|2005.09.27 11:25
|0.7558
|0.00
|-0.60
|7.00
|47578
|2005.09.26 12:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2019
|1.2067
|1.1923
|2005.09.26 16:00
|1.2025
|cancelled
|48631
|2005.09.26 16:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.62
|112.27
|113.32
|2005.09.26 20:00
|112.34
|cancelled
|49968
|2005.09.26 20:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1801
|1.1694
|1.2015
|2005.09.27 00:07
|1.1727
|cancelled
|49969
|2005.09.26 20:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2015
|1.2062
|1.1921
|2005.09.27 00:06
|1.2071
|cancelled
|49970
|2005.09.26 20:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7714
|1.7783
|1.7576
|2005.09.27 00:19
|1.7793
|cancelled
|49971
|2005.09.26 20:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.53
|112.22
|113.15
|2005.09.27 00:06
|112.16
|cancelled
|50625
|2005.09.27 00:06
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2930
|1.2879
|1.3032
|2005.09.27 04:03
|1.2900
|cancelled
|50629
|2005.09.27 02:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.41
|112.70
|113.09
|2005.09.27 13:35
|113.09
|0.00
|0.00
|60.12
|50631
|2005.09.27 00:11
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2043
|1.2083
|1.1963
|2005.09.27 04:03
|1.2071
|cancelled
|50632
|2005.09.27 00:12
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1737
|1.1691
|1.1829
|2005.09.27 04:03
|1.1710
|cancelled
|50639
|2005.09.27 00:22
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7744
|1.7798
|1.7636
|2005.09.27 04:02
|1.7765
|cancelled
|50765
|2005.09.27 04:03
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1731
|1.1701
|1.1805
|2005.09.27 08:06
|1.1727
|cancelled
|50766
|2005.09.27 04:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2911
|1.2945
|1.2989
|2005.09.27 11:12
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|26.27
|50767
|2005.09.27 04:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2060
|1.2036
|1.1993
|2005.09.27 09:49
|1.1993
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|52524
|2005.09.27 15:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2985
|1.2921
|1.3113
|2005.09.28 09:10
|1.2921
|0.00
|0.23
|-49.53
|52526
|2005.09.27 12:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7529
|0.7566
|0.7455
|2005.09.27 16:01
|0.7548
|cancelled
|52527
|2005.09.27 12:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1990
|1.2051
|1.1868
|2005.09.27 16:01
|1.2006
|cancelled
|55660
|2005.09.28 00:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7530
|0.7567
|0.7456
|2005.09.28 04:04
|0.7551
|cancelled
|55661
|2005.09.28 00:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1990
|1.2020
|1.1927
|2005.09.28 04:01
|1.2020
|cancelled
|55839
|2005.09.28 04:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.44
|113.05
|114.22
|2005.09.28 08:00
|113.09
|cancelled
|55840
|2005.09.28 04:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7659
|1.7701
|1.7564
|2005.09.28 08:01
|1.7700
|cancelled
|55841
|2005.09.28 04:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1791
|1.1765
|1.1863
|2005.09.28 13:29
|1.1765
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.10
|55843
|2005.09.28 04:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2004
|1.2039
|1.1934
|2005.09.28 08:01
|1.2030
|cancelled
|55849
|2005.09.28 04:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7540
|0.7570
|0.7480
|2005.09.28 08:02
|0.7566
|cancelled
|56229
|2005.09.28 08:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.35
|113.03
|113.99
|2005.09.28 12:03
|113.17
|cancelled
|56230
|2005.09.28 08:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2004
|1.2043
|1.1926
|2005.09.28 12:04
|1.2012
|cancelled
|56231
|2005.09.28 11:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7664
|1.7677
|1.7552
|2005.09.28 19:24
|1.7677
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|56232
|2005.09.28 08:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7548
|0.7575
|0.7488
|2005.09.28 12:03
|0.7574
|cancelled
|57110
|2005.09.28 12:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7564
|0.7592
|0.7504
|2005.09.28 16:01
|0.7591
|cancelled
|57112
|2005.09.28 12:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.28
|112.86
|114.12
|2005.09.28 16:00
|113.16
|cancelled
|58325
|2005.09.28 17:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1796
|1.1760
|1.1869
|2005.09.28 20:55
|1.1760
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.61
|58327
|2005.09.28 17:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2967
|1.2917
|1.3067
|2005.09.28 19:23
|1.2917
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.71
|58328
|2005.09.28 18:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2004
|1.2039
|1.1934
|2005.09.28 19:23
|1.2039
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|58330
|2005.09.28 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7569
|0.7594
|0.7509
|2005.09.28 21:09
|0.7594
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|59496
|2005.09.28 20:03
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7603
|1.7680
|1.7449
|2005.09.29 00:06
|1.7680
|cancelled
|59498
|2005.09.28 20:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.46
|112.86
|114.66
|2005.09.29 00:05
|113.13
|cancelled
|59503
|2005.09.28 20:05
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1990
|1.2055
|1.1860
|2005.09.29 00:05
|1.2037
|cancelled
|60022
|2005.09.29 00:03
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1782
|1.1720
|1.1906
|2005.09.29 04:02
|1.1738
|cancelled
|60025
|2005.09.29 00:06
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2948
|1.2914
|1.3024
|2005.09.29 04:03
|1.2919
|cancelled
|60028
|2005.09.29 00:07
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2018
|1.2046
|1.1955
|2005.09.29 04:01
|1.2042
|cancelled
|60029
|2005.09.29 00:07
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7655
|1.7690
|1.7565
|2005.09.29 04:04
|1.7668
|cancelled
|60032
|2005.09.29 00:09
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7575
|0.7603
|0.7515
|2005.09.29 04:01
|0.7584
|cancelled
|60234
|2005.09.29 04:03
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.23
|112.84
|114.01
|2005.09.29 08:04
|112.94
|cancelled
|60235
|2005.09.29 04:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2031
|1.2073
|1.1947
|2005.09.29 08:03
|1.2062
|cancelled
|60236
|2005.09.29 04:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1748
|1.1727
|1.1821
|2005.09.29 08:06
|1.1733
|cancelled
|60237
|2005.09.29 04:05
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2930
|1.2887
|1.3016
|2005.09.29 08:04
|1.2900
|cancelled
|60598
|2005.09.29 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7665
|1.7677
|1.7578
|2005.09.29 17:32
|1.7614
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|60603
|2005.09.29 11:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2041
|1.2040
|1.1975
|2005.09.29 20:58
|1.2040
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|60606
|2005.09.29 10:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2920
|1.2909
|1.2995
|2005.09.29 18:04
|1.2968
|0.00
|0.00
|37.01
|60607
|2005.09.29 08:07
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.15
|112.84
|113.77
|2005.09.29 12:00
|112.76
|cancelled
|60608
|2005.09.29 08:07
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7579
|0.7604
|0.7519
|2005.09.29 12:00
|0.7613
|cancelled
|60611
|2005.09.29 08:08
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1748
|1.1728
|1.1820
|2005.09.29 12:01
|1.1731
|cancelled
|61622
|2005.09.29 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7595
|0.7618
|0.7535
|2005.09.30 04:30
|0.7618
|0.00
|-0.60
|-23.00
|61624
|2005.09.29 12:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.12
|112.70
|113.96
|2005.09.29 16:00
|113.02
|cancelled
|61633
|2005.09.29 15:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1743
|1.1717
|1.1814
|2005.09.29 16:56
|1.1717
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.19
|64087
|2005.09.29 20:06
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1773
|1.1702
|1.1915
|2005.09.30 00:05
|1.1720
|cancelled
|64634
|2005.09.30 00:05
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2966
|1.2915
|1.3068
|2005.09.30 04:02
|1.2940
|cancelled
|64637
|2005.09.30 01:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2014
|1.2050
|1.1942
|2005.09.30 04:30
|1.2050
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|64640
|2005.09.30 03:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1731
|1.1690
|1.1813
|2005.09.30 11:37
|1.1690
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.08
|64641
|2005.09.30 00:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.16
|113.00
|113.79
|2005.09.30 20:51
|113.62
|0.00
|0.00
|40.49
|64825
|2005.09.30 04:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2963
|1.2932
|1.3041
|2005.09.30 08:01
|1.2927
|cancelled
|65183
|2005.09.30 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7597
|1.7634
|1.7512
|2005.09.30 13:10
|1.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|65188
|2005.09.30 08:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2944
|1.2917
|1.3020
|2005.09.30 13:23
|1.2917
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.90
|65193
|2005.09.30 08:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2028
|1.2052
|1.1966
|2005.09.30 13:27
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|65197
|2005.09.30 10:25
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7598
|0.7626
|0.7538
|2005.09.30 17:39
|0.7626
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|66279
|2005.09.30 12:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1743
|1.1670
|1.1889
|2005.09.30 16:01
|1.1647
|cancelled
|67549
|2005.09.30 16:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2016
|1.2069
|1.1910
|2005.09.30 20:00
|1.2027
|cancelled
|67550
|2005.09.30 16:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7579
|1.7694
|1.7349
|2005.09.30 20:02
|1.7653
|cancelled
|67553
|2005.09.30 16:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1691
|1.1639
|1.1795
|2005.09.30 20:01
|1.1616
|cancelled
|69245
|2005.09.30 20:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2950
|1.2986
|1.3148
|2005.10.03 10:36
|1.2986
|0.00
|0.23
|27.72
|69246
|2005.10.03 11:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1663
|1.1709
|1.1817
|2005.10.05 11:03
|1.1709
|0.00
|0.18
|39.29
|69267
|2005.10.03 04:08
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7600
|0.7646
|0.7508
|2005.10.04 16:33
|0.7646
|0.00
|-0.60
|-46.00
|75092
|2005.10.04 01:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3037
|1.3008
|1.3121
|2005.10.04 06:09
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.29
|75093
|2005.10.04 01:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.35
|114.07
|114.99
|2005.10.04 03:17
|114.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.55
|75096
|2005.10.04 01:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1903
|1.1925
|1.1838
|2005.10.04 02:42
|1.1925
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|75324
|2005.10.04 04:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1901
|1.1930
|1.1836
|2005.10.04 08:02
|1.1922
|cancelled
|75325
|2005.10.04 04:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7516
|1.7566
|1.7416
|2005.10.04 08:01
|1.7566
|cancelled
|75695
|2005.10.04 10:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.34
|113.99
|115.04
|2005.10.05 04:34
|113.99
|0.00
|0.26
|-30.70
|75698
|2005.10.04 10:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7537
|1.7581
|1.7445
|2005.10.04 12:59
|1.7581
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|75708
|2005.10.04 09:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1906
|1.1937
|1.1842
|2005.10.04 12:38
|1.1937
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|75710
|2005.10.04 08:03
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3041
|1.3003
|1.3124
|2005.10.04 12:01
|1.3005
|cancelled
|76935
|2005.10.04 12:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3038
|1.2997
|1.3122
|2005.10.04 20:00
|1.3023
|cancelled
|79709
|2005.10.04 20:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7651
|0.7619
|0.7715
|2005.10.05 00:02
|0.7638
|cancelled
|79712
|2005.10.04 20:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7575
|1.7625
|1.7475
|2005.10.05 00:16
|1.7585
|cancelled
|80268
|2005.10.05 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7579
|1.7615
|1.7486
|2005.10.05 04:51
|1.7615
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|0.00
|0.44
|-107.24
|Closed P/L:
|-106.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|80441
|2005.10.05 04:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7640
|0.7595
|0.7730
|
|0.7577
|TSD BuyStop
|80438
|2005.10.05 04:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1912
|1.1929
|1.1849
|
|1.2058
|TSD SellStop
|80439
|2005.10.05 04:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3026
|1.3005
|1.3105
|
|1.2822
|TSD BuyStop
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-106.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|893.20
|Equity:
|893.20
|Free Margin:
|893.20
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|662.99
|Gross Loss:
|769.79
|Total Net Profit:
|-106.80
|Profit Factor:
|0.86
|Expected Payoff:
|-2.43
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|106.80
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|65.61 (5.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|44
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (38.10%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (47.83%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (43.18%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|25 (56.82%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|122.00
|loss trade:
|-49.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|34.89
|loss trade:
|-30.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (299.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-256.88)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|299.47 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-256.88 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4