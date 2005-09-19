North Finance Company Ltd

Account: 79560 Name: Jack Summer 4hour Currency: USD 2005 October 6, 15:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
270942005.09.19 17:04balanceDeposit1 000.00
296142005.09.20 18:18sell0.10audusd0.76910.76800.76312005.09.21 03:240.76800.00-0.6011.00
304552005.09.20 21:22sell0.10eurusd1.21451.21371.20552005.09.21 03:381.21370.000.208.00
304562005.09.20 20:01sell stop0.10usdcad1.16581.17141.15462005.09.21 00:061.1701cancelled
304572005.09.20 21:23buy0.10usdchf1.27931.27961.28992005.09.21 03:531.27960.000.232.34
311522005.09.21 00:08sell stop0.10usdcad1.16791.17181.16012005.09.21 04:041.1685cancelled
315902005.09.21 04:00buy stop0.10usdjpy112.05111.72112.712005.09.21 08:04111.73cancelled
315912005.09.21 04:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.21111.21411.20452005.09.21 08:031.2184cancelled
315922005.09.21 04:00buy stop0.10usdchf1.28271.27941.29032005.09.21 08:021.2750cancelled
315932005.09.21 04:02sell stop0.10audusd0.76540.76860.75902005.09.21 08:010.7693cancelled
319842005.09.21 08:01sell stop0.10gbpusd1.79781.80511.78322005.09.21 12:001.8111cancelled
319932005.09.21 08:05sell stop0.10eurusd1.21321.21961.20042005.09.21 12:001.2224cancelled
330132005.09.21 12:00buy stop0.10usdchf1.27521.26791.28982005.09.21 16:191.2712cancelled
330142005.09.21 12:00buy stop0.10usdjpy111.81111.14113.152005.09.21 16:09111.20cancelled
330152005.09.21 12:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.21801.22341.20722005.09.21 16:191.2215cancelled
330202005.09.21 12:01sell stop0.10audusd0.76880.77150.76282005.09.21 16:010.7720cancelled
330222005.09.21 12:01sell stop0.10gbpusd1.80341.81201.78622005.09.21 16:191.8104cancelled
341602005.09.21 18:35buy0.10usdjpy111.39111.53112.132005.09.22 09:00111.530.000.8112.55
349152005.09.21 20:01sell stop0.10usdcad1.16471.17281.14852005.09.22 00:021.1675cancelled
353632005.09.22 00:02buy stop0.10usdchf1.27231.26971.28032005.09.22 04:001.2672cancelled
353642005.09.22 00:02sell stop0.10eurusd1.22001.22211.21312005.09.22 04:001.2252cancelled
353652005.09.22 00:03sell stop0.10gbpusd1.80781.81071.79812005.09.22 04:001.8125cancelled
355392005.09.22 04:47buy0.10usdchf1.27121.27801.28242005.09.23 09:591.28240.000.2387.34
355412005.09.22 04:51sell0.10eurusd1.22121.21581.20962005.09.23 12:011.21580.000.2054.00
355422005.09.22 04:30sell0.10gbpusd1.80901.80811.79682005.09.22 15:421.79680.000.00122.00
362892005.09.22 08:05buy stop0.10audusd0.77250.76800.78152005.09.22 12:040.7688cancelled
377602005.09.22 12:04buy stop0.10usdjpy111.79111.04113.292005.09.22 16:00111.31cancelled
388552005.09.22 16:00sell stop0.10usdcad1.16221.16831.15002005.09.22 20:071.1677cancelled
388612005.09.22 16:27buy0.10usdjpy111.50111.51112.382005.09.23 04:36111.510.000.270.90
388622005.09.22 16:01buy stop0.10audusd0.76910.76590.77552005.09.22 20:080.7637cancelled
400642005.09.22 20:10sell stop0.10usdcad1.16511.16961.15612005.09.23 00:021.1715cancelled
400652005.09.22 20:10buy stop0.10audusd0.76830.76210.78072005.09.23 00:040.7630cancelled
411432005.09.23 09:55buy0.10usdjpy111.75111.41112.432005.09.23 12:00111.410.000.00-30.55
421842005.09.23 12:00sell stop0.10audusd0.75800.76130.75142005.09.23 13:100.7607cancelled
467872005.09.26 09:57buy0.10usdcad1.17481.17561.18222005.09.26 17:421.17560.000.006.81
475692005.09.26 15:59buy0.10usdchf1.29501.28961.30582005.09.26 21:501.28960.000.00-41.87
475722005.09.26 14:04sell0.10audusd0.75650.75580.75052005.09.27 11:250.75580.00-0.607.00
475782005.09.26 12:01sell stop0.10eurusd1.20191.20671.19232005.09.26 16:001.2025cancelled
486312005.09.26 16:01buy stop0.10usdjpy112.62112.27113.322005.09.26 20:00112.34cancelled
499682005.09.26 20:00buy stop0.10usdcad1.18011.16941.20152005.09.27 00:071.1727cancelled
499692005.09.26 20:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.20151.20621.19212005.09.27 00:061.2071cancelled
499702005.09.26 20:00sell stop0.10gbpusd1.77141.77831.75762005.09.27 00:191.7793cancelled
499712005.09.26 20:00buy stop0.10usdjpy112.53112.22113.152005.09.27 00:06112.16cancelled
506252005.09.27 00:06buy stop0.10usdchf1.29301.28791.30322005.09.27 04:031.2900cancelled
506292005.09.27 02:43buy0.10usdjpy112.41112.70113.092005.09.27 13:35113.090.000.0060.12
506312005.09.27 00:11sell stop0.10eurusd1.20431.20831.19632005.09.27 04:031.2071cancelled
506322005.09.27 00:12buy stop0.10usdcad1.17371.16911.18292005.09.27 04:031.1710cancelled
506392005.09.27 00:22sell stop0.10gbpusd1.77441.77981.76362005.09.27 04:021.7765cancelled
507652005.09.27 04:03buy stop0.10usdcad1.17311.17011.18052005.09.27 08:061.1727cancelled
507662005.09.27 04:11buy0.10usdchf1.29111.29451.29892005.09.27 11:121.29450.000.0026.27
507672005.09.27 04:11sell0.10eurusd1.20601.20361.19932005.09.27 09:491.19930.000.0067.00
525242005.09.27 15:26buy0.10usdchf1.29851.29211.31132005.09.28 09:101.29210.000.23-49.53
525262005.09.27 12:02sell stop0.10audusd0.75290.75660.74552005.09.27 16:010.7548cancelled
525272005.09.27 12:02sell stop0.10eurusd1.19901.20511.18682005.09.27 16:011.2006cancelled
556602005.09.28 00:02sell stop0.10audusd0.75300.75670.74562005.09.28 04:040.7551cancelled
556612005.09.28 00:02sell stop0.10eurusd1.19901.20201.19272005.09.28 04:011.2020cancelled
558392005.09.28 04:01buy stop0.10usdjpy113.44113.05114.222005.09.28 08:00113.09cancelled
558402005.09.28 04:01sell stop0.10gbpusd1.76591.77011.75642005.09.28 08:011.7700cancelled
558412005.09.28 04:33buy0.10usdcad1.17911.17651.18632005.09.28 13:291.17650.000.00-22.10
558432005.09.28 04:01sell stop0.10eurusd1.20041.20391.19342005.09.28 08:011.2030cancelled
558492005.09.28 04:04sell stop0.10audusd0.75400.75700.74802005.09.28 08:020.7566cancelled
562292005.09.28 08:02buy stop0.10usdjpy113.35113.03113.992005.09.28 12:03113.17cancelled
562302005.09.28 08:02sell stop0.10eurusd1.20041.20431.19262005.09.28 12:041.2012cancelled
562312005.09.28 11:38sell0.10gbpusd1.76641.76771.75522005.09.28 19:241.76770.000.00-13.00
562322005.09.28 08:02sell stop0.10audusd0.75480.75750.74882005.09.28 12:030.7574cancelled
571102005.09.28 12:04sell stop0.10audusd0.75640.75920.75042005.09.28 16:010.7591cancelled
571122005.09.28 12:04buy stop0.10usdjpy113.28112.86114.122005.09.28 16:00113.16cancelled
583252005.09.28 17:43buy0.10usdcad1.17961.17601.18692005.09.28 20:551.17600.000.00-30.61
583272005.09.28 17:59buy0.10usdchf1.29671.29171.30672005.09.28 19:231.29170.000.00-38.71
583282005.09.28 18:35sell0.10eurusd1.20041.20391.19342005.09.28 19:231.20390.000.00-35.00
583302005.09.28 17:39sell0.10audusd0.75690.75940.75092005.09.28 21:090.75940.000.00-25.00
594962005.09.28 20:03sell stop0.10gbpusd1.76031.76801.74492005.09.29 00:061.7680cancelled
594982005.09.28 20:04buy stop0.10usdjpy113.46112.86114.662005.09.29 00:05113.13cancelled
595032005.09.28 20:05sell stop0.10eurusd1.19901.20551.18602005.09.29 00:051.2037cancelled
600222005.09.29 00:03buy stop0.10usdcad1.17821.17201.19062005.09.29 04:021.1738cancelled
600252005.09.29 00:06buy stop0.10usdchf1.29481.29141.30242005.09.29 04:031.2919cancelled
600282005.09.29 00:07sell stop0.10eurusd1.20181.20461.19552005.09.29 04:011.2042cancelled
600292005.09.29 00:07sell stop0.10gbpusd1.76551.76901.75652005.09.29 04:041.7668cancelled
600322005.09.29 00:09sell stop0.10audusd0.75750.76030.75152005.09.29 04:010.7584cancelled
602342005.09.29 04:03buy stop0.10usdjpy113.23112.84114.012005.09.29 08:04112.94cancelled
602352005.09.29 04:04sell stop0.10eurusd1.20311.20731.19472005.09.29 08:031.2062cancelled
602362005.09.29 04:04buy stop0.10usdcad1.17481.17271.18212005.09.29 08:061.1733cancelled
602372005.09.29 04:05buy stop0.10usdchf1.29301.28871.30162005.09.29 08:041.2900cancelled
605982005.09.29 09:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76651.76771.75782005.09.29 17:321.76140.000.0051.00
606032005.09.29 11:31sell0.10eurusd1.20411.20401.19752005.09.29 20:581.20400.000.001.00
606062005.09.29 10:13buy0.10usdchf1.29201.29091.29952005.09.29 18:041.29680.000.0037.01
606072005.09.29 08:07buy stop0.10usdjpy113.15112.84113.772005.09.29 12:00112.76cancelled
606082005.09.29 08:07sell stop0.10audusd0.75790.76040.75192005.09.29 12:000.7613cancelled
606112005.09.29 08:08buy stop0.10usdcad1.17481.17281.18202005.09.29 12:011.1731cancelled
616222005.09.29 15:45sell0.10audusd0.75950.76180.75352005.09.30 04:300.76180.00-0.60-23.00
616242005.09.29 12:01buy stop0.10usdjpy113.12112.70113.962005.09.29 16:00113.02cancelled
616332005.09.29 15:26buy0.10usdcad1.17431.17171.18142005.09.29 16:561.17170.000.00-22.19
640872005.09.29 20:06buy stop0.10usdcad1.17731.17021.19152005.09.30 00:051.1720cancelled
646342005.09.30 00:05buy stop0.10usdchf1.29661.29151.30682005.09.30 04:021.2940cancelled
646372005.09.30 01:50sell0.10eurusd1.20141.20501.19422005.09.30 04:301.20500.000.00-36.00
646402005.09.30 03:48buy0.10usdcad1.17311.16901.18132005.09.30 11:371.16900.000.00-35.08
646412005.09.30 00:55buy0.10usdjpy113.16113.00113.792005.09.30 20:51113.620.000.0040.49
648252005.09.30 04:04buy stop0.10usdchf1.29631.29321.30412005.09.30 08:011.2927cancelled
651832005.09.30 09:59sell0.10gbpusd1.75971.76341.75122005.09.30 13:101.76340.000.00-37.00
651882005.09.30 08:34buy0.10usdchf1.29441.29171.30202005.09.30 13:231.29170.000.00-20.90
651932005.09.30 08:37sell0.10eurusd1.20281.20521.19662005.09.30 13:271.20520.000.00-24.00
651972005.09.30 10:25sell0.10audusd0.75980.76260.75382005.09.30 17:390.76260.000.00-28.00
662792005.09.30 12:02buy stop0.10usdcad1.17431.16701.18892005.09.30 16:011.1647cancelled
675492005.09.30 16:01sell stop0.10eurusd1.20161.20691.19102005.09.30 20:001.2027cancelled
675502005.09.30 16:01sell stop0.10gbpusd1.75791.76941.73492005.09.30 20:021.7653cancelled
675532005.09.30 16:01buy stop0.10usdcad1.16911.16391.17952005.09.30 20:011.1616cancelled
692452005.09.30 20:23buy0.10usdchf1.29501.29861.31482005.10.03 10:361.29860.000.2327.72
692462005.10.03 11:54buy0.10usdcad1.16631.17091.18172005.10.05 11:031.17090.000.1839.29
692672005.10.03 04:08sell0.10audusd0.76000.76460.75082005.10.04 16:330.76460.00-0.60-46.00
750922005.10.04 01:47buy0.10usdchf1.30371.30081.31212005.10.04 06:091.30080.000.00-22.29
750932005.10.04 01:55buy0.10usdjpy114.35114.07114.992005.10.04 03:17114.070.000.00-24.55
750962005.10.04 01:48sell0.10eurusd1.19031.19251.18382005.10.04 02:421.19250.000.00-22.00
753242005.10.04 04:01sell stop0.10eurusd1.19011.19301.18362005.10.04 08:021.1922cancelled
753252005.10.04 04:01sell stop0.10gbpusd1.75161.75661.74162005.10.04 08:011.7566cancelled
756952005.10.04 10:54buy0.10usdjpy114.34113.99115.042005.10.05 04:34113.990.000.26-30.70
756982005.10.04 10:52sell0.10gbpusd1.75371.75811.74452005.10.04 12:591.75810.000.00-44.00
757082005.10.04 09:32sell0.10eurusd1.19061.19371.18422005.10.04 12:381.19370.000.00-31.00
757102005.10.04 08:03buy stop0.10usdchf1.30411.30031.31242005.10.04 12:011.3005cancelled
769352005.10.04 12:01buy stop0.10usdchf1.30381.29971.31222005.10.04 20:001.3023cancelled
797092005.10.04 20:00buy stop0.10audusd0.76510.76190.77152005.10.05 00:020.7638cancelled
797122005.10.04 20:01sell stop0.10gbpusd1.75751.76251.74752005.10.05 00:161.7585cancelled
802682005.10.05 02:00sell0.10gbpusd1.75791.76151.74862005.10.05 04:511.76150.000.00-36.00
  0.00 0.44 -107.24
Closed P/L: -106.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
804412005.10.05 04:01buy stop0.10audusd0.76400.75950.7730 0.7577TSD BuyStop
804382005.10.05 04:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.19121.19291.1849 1.2058TSD SellStop
804392005.10.05 04:00buy stop0.10usdchf1.30261.30051.3105 1.2822TSD BuyStop
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -106.80 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 893.20 Equity: 893.20 Free Margin: 893.20
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 662.99 Gross Loss: 769.79 Total Net Profit: -106.80
Profit Factor: 0.86 Expected Payoff: -2.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 106.80 Maximal Drawdown (%): 65.61 (5.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 44 Short Positions (won %): 21 (38.10%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (47.83%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (43.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 25 (56.82%)
Largest profit trade: 122.00 loss trade: -49.30
Average profit trade: 34.89 loss trade: -30.79
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (299.47) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-256.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 299.47 (8) consecutive loss (count): -256.88 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4