North Finance Company Ltd

Account: 79560 Name: Jack Summer 4hour Currency: USD 2005 September 23, 12:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
270942005.09.19 17:04balanceDeposit1 000.00
296142005.09.20 18:18sell0.10audusd0.76910.76800.76312005.09.21 03:240.76800.00-0.6011.00
304552005.09.20 21:22sell0.10eurusd1.21451.21371.20552005.09.21 03:381.21370.000.208.00
304562005.09.20 20:01sell stop0.10usdcad1.16581.17141.15462005.09.21 00:061.1701cancelled
304572005.09.20 21:23buy0.10usdchf1.27931.27961.28992005.09.21 03:531.27960.000.232.34
311522005.09.21 00:08sell stop0.10usdcad1.16791.17181.16012005.09.21 04:041.1685cancelled
315902005.09.21 04:00buy stop0.10usdjpy112.05111.72112.712005.09.21 08:04111.73cancelled
315912005.09.21 04:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.21111.21411.20452005.09.21 08:031.2184cancelled
315922005.09.21 04:00buy stop0.10usdchf1.28271.27941.29032005.09.21 08:021.2750cancelled
315932005.09.21 04:02sell stop0.10audusd0.76540.76860.75902005.09.21 08:010.7693cancelled
319842005.09.21 08:01sell stop0.10gbpusd1.79781.80511.78322005.09.21 12:001.8111cancelled
319932005.09.21 08:05sell stop0.10eurusd1.21321.21961.20042005.09.21 12:001.2224cancelled
330132005.09.21 12:00buy stop0.10usdchf1.27521.26791.28982005.09.21 16:191.2712cancelled
330142005.09.21 12:00buy stop0.10usdjpy111.81111.14113.152005.09.21 16:09111.20cancelled
330152005.09.21 12:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.21801.22341.20722005.09.21 16:191.2215cancelled
330202005.09.21 12:01sell stop0.10audusd0.76880.77150.76282005.09.21 16:010.7720cancelled
330222005.09.21 12:01sell stop0.10gbpusd1.80341.81201.78622005.09.21 16:191.8104cancelled
341602005.09.21 18:35buy0.10usdjpy111.39111.53112.132005.09.22 09:00111.530.000.8112.55
349152005.09.21 20:01sell stop0.10usdcad1.16471.17281.14852005.09.22 00:021.1675cancelled
353632005.09.22 00:02buy stop0.10usdchf1.27231.26971.28032005.09.22 04:001.2672cancelled
353642005.09.22 00:02sell stop0.10eurusd1.22001.22211.21312005.09.22 04:001.2252cancelled
353652005.09.22 00:03sell stop0.10gbpusd1.80781.81071.79812005.09.22 04:001.8125cancelled
355392005.09.22 04:47buy0.10usdchf1.27121.27801.28242005.09.23 09:591.28240.000.2387.34
355412005.09.22 04:51sell0.10eurusd1.22121.21581.20962005.09.23 12:011.21580.000.2054.00
355422005.09.22 04:30sell0.10gbpusd1.80901.80811.79682005.09.22 15:421.79680.000.00122.00
362892005.09.22 08:05buy stop0.10audusd0.77250.76800.78152005.09.22 12:040.7688cancelled
377602005.09.22 12:04buy stop0.10usdjpy111.79111.04113.292005.09.22 16:00111.31cancelled
388552005.09.22 16:00sell stop0.10usdcad1.16221.16831.15002005.09.22 20:071.1677cancelled
388612005.09.22 16:27buy0.10usdjpy111.50111.51112.382005.09.23 04:36111.510.000.270.90
388622005.09.22 16:01buy stop0.10audusd0.76910.76590.77552005.09.22 20:080.7637cancelled
400642005.09.22 20:10sell stop0.10usdcad1.16511.16961.15612005.09.23 00:021.1715cancelled
400652005.09.22 20:10buy stop0.10audusd0.76830.76210.78072005.09.23 00:040.7630cancelled
411432005.09.23 09:55buy0.10usdjpy111.75111.41112.432005.09.23 12:00111.410.000.00-30.55
  0.00 1.34 267.58
Closed P/L: 268.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
421842005.09.23 12:00sell stop0.10audusd0.75800.76130.7514 0.7608TSD SellStop
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 268.92 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 268.92 Equity: 1 268.92 Free Margin: 1 268.92
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 299.47 Gross Loss: 30.55 Total Net Profit: 268.92
Profit Factor: 9.80 Expected Payoff: 29.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 122.00 loss trade: -30.55
Average profit trade: 37.43 loss trade: -30.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (299.47) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-30.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 299.47 (8) consecutive loss (count): -30.55 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1