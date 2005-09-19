North Finance Company Ltd
|Account: 79560
|Name: Jack Summer 4hour
|Currency: USD
|2005 September 23, 12:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|27094
|2005.09.19 17:04
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|29614
|2005.09.20 18:18
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7691
|0.7680
|0.7631
|2005.09.21 03:24
|0.7680
|0.00
|-0.60
|11.00
|30455
|2005.09.20 21:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2145
|1.2137
|1.2055
|2005.09.21 03:38
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.20
|8.00
|30456
|2005.09.20 20:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1658
|1.1714
|1.1546
|2005.09.21 00:06
|1.1701
|cancelled
|30457
|2005.09.20 21:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2793
|1.2796
|1.2899
|2005.09.21 03:53
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.23
|2.34
|31152
|2005.09.21 00:08
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1679
|1.1718
|1.1601
|2005.09.21 04:04
|1.1685
|cancelled
|31590
|2005.09.21 04:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.05
|111.72
|112.71
|2005.09.21 08:04
|111.73
|cancelled
|31591
|2005.09.21 04:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2111
|1.2141
|1.2045
|2005.09.21 08:03
|1.2184
|cancelled
|31592
|2005.09.21 04:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2827
|1.2794
|1.2903
|2005.09.21 08:02
|1.2750
|cancelled
|31593
|2005.09.21 04:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7654
|0.7686
|0.7590
|2005.09.21 08:01
|0.7693
|cancelled
|31984
|2005.09.21 08:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7978
|1.8051
|1.7832
|2005.09.21 12:00
|1.8111
|cancelled
|31993
|2005.09.21 08:05
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2132
|1.2196
|1.2004
|2005.09.21 12:00
|1.2224
|cancelled
|33013
|2005.09.21 12:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2752
|1.2679
|1.2898
|2005.09.21 16:19
|1.2712
|cancelled
|33014
|2005.09.21 12:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.81
|111.14
|113.15
|2005.09.21 16:09
|111.20
|cancelled
|33015
|2005.09.21 12:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2180
|1.2234
|1.2072
|2005.09.21 16:19
|1.2215
|cancelled
|33020
|2005.09.21 12:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7688
|0.7715
|0.7628
|2005.09.21 16:01
|0.7720
|cancelled
|33022
|2005.09.21 12:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8034
|1.8120
|1.7862
|2005.09.21 16:19
|1.8104
|cancelled
|34160
|2005.09.21 18:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.39
|111.53
|112.13
|2005.09.22 09:00
|111.53
|0.00
|0.81
|12.55
|34915
|2005.09.21 20:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1647
|1.1728
|1.1485
|2005.09.22 00:02
|1.1675
|cancelled
|35363
|2005.09.22 00:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2723
|1.2697
|1.2803
|2005.09.22 04:00
|1.2672
|cancelled
|35364
|2005.09.22 00:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2200
|1.2221
|1.2131
|2005.09.22 04:00
|1.2252
|cancelled
|35365
|2005.09.22 00:03
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8078
|1.8107
|1.7981
|2005.09.22 04:00
|1.8125
|cancelled
|35539
|2005.09.22 04:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2712
|1.2780
|1.2824
|2005.09.23 09:59
|1.2824
|0.00
|0.23
|87.34
|35541
|2005.09.22 04:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2212
|1.2158
|1.2096
|2005.09.23 12:01
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.20
|54.00
|35542
|2005.09.22 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8090
|1.8081
|1.7968
|2005.09.22 15:42
|1.7968
|0.00
|0.00
|122.00
|36289
|2005.09.22 08:05
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7725
|0.7680
|0.7815
|2005.09.22 12:04
|0.7688
|cancelled
|37760
|2005.09.22 12:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.79
|111.04
|113.29
|2005.09.22 16:00
|111.31
|cancelled
|38855
|2005.09.22 16:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1622
|1.1683
|1.1500
|2005.09.22 20:07
|1.1677
|cancelled
|38861
|2005.09.22 16:27
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.50
|111.51
|112.38
|2005.09.23 04:36
|111.51
|0.00
|0.27
|0.90
|38862
|2005.09.22 16:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7691
|0.7659
|0.7755
|2005.09.22 20:08
|0.7637
|cancelled
|40064
|2005.09.22 20:10
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1651
|1.1696
|1.1561
|2005.09.23 00:02
|1.1715
|cancelled
|40065
|2005.09.22 20:10
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7683
|0.7621
|0.7807
|2005.09.23 00:04
|0.7630
|cancelled
|41143
|2005.09.23 09:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.75
|111.41
|112.43
|2005.09.23 12:00
|111.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.55
|
|0.00
|1.34
|267.58
|Closed P/L:
|268.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|42184
|2005.09.23 12:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7580
|0.7613
|0.7514
|
|0.7608
|TSD SellStop
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|268.92
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 268.92
|Equity:
|1 268.92
|Free Margin:
|1 268.92
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|299.47
|Gross Loss:
|30.55
|Total Net Profit:
|268.92
|Profit Factor:
|9.80
|Expected Payoff:
|29.88
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|122.00
|loss trade:
|-30.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|37.43
|loss trade:
|-30.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (299.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-30.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|299.47 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-30.55 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1