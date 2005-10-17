MoneyTec LLC

Account: 2597 Name: BrunoFX Currency: USD 2005 October 28, 12:35
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Swap Profit
40972 2005.10.17 03:06 buy stop 0.90 eurusd 1.2156 1.1915 1.2245 2005.10.17 12:59 1.2036 cancelled
40973 2005.10.17 03:06 buy stop 0.90 eurusd 1.2156 1.1915 1.2300 2005.10.17 12:59 1.2036 cancelled
40974 2005.10.17 03:06 buy stop 0.90 eurusd 1.2156 1.1915 1.2389 2005.10.17 12:59 1.2036 cancelled
40975 2005.10.17 03:06 sell stop 0.90 eurusd 1.1915 1.2156 1.1826 2005.10.17 20:33 1.2037 cancelled
40976 2005.10.17 03:06 sell stop 0.90 eurusd 1.1915 1.2156 1.1771 2005.10.17 20:33 1.2037 cancelled
40977 2005.10.17 03:06 sell stop 0.90 eurusd 1.1915 1.2156 1.1682 2005.10.17 20:32 1.2037 cancelled
41825 2005.10.17 12:59 buy stop 0.90 eurusd 1.2173 1.1932 1.2262 2005.10.17 20:32 1.2039 cancelled
41826 2005.10.17 12:59 buy stop 0.90 usdchf 1.2983 1.2726 1.3127 2005.10.17 20:32 1.2907 cancelled
41828 2005.10.17 12:59 buy stop 0.90 eurusd 1.2173 1.1932 1.2406 2005.10.17 20:32 1.2039 cancelled
49795 2005.10.18 22:00 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.7507 1.7457 1.7707 2005.10.19 02:53 1.7457 0.00 0.84 -50.00
50201 2005.10.19 00:00 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.2976 1.3026 1.2776 2005.10.19 03:46 1.3026 0.00 0.00 -38.38
51708 2005.10.19 10:55 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.7505 1.7522 1.7705 2005.10.19 11:08 1.7522 0.00 0.00 17.00
51840 2005.10.19 11:04 sell 0.10 usdjpy 115.60 115.53 113.60 2005.10.19 13:32 115.53 0.00 0.00 6.06
52077 2005.10.19 11:08 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.7524 1.7555 1.7724 2005.10.19 11:39 1.7555 0.00 0.00 31.00
52567 2005.10.19 11:35 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.2974 1.2952 1.2774 2005.10.19 17:52 1.2952 0.00 0.00 16.99
53148 2005.10.19 12:28 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.1965 1.1979 1.2165 2005.10.19 18:36 1.1979 0.00 0.00 14.00
56291 2005.10.20 10:00 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2979 1.2929 1.3179 2005.10.20 15:58 1.2929 0.00 0.00 -38.67
56293 2005.10.20 10:01 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.1961 1.2011 1.1761 2005.10.20 21:21 1.2011 0.00 0.00 -50.00
56504 2005.10.20 10:35 sell 0.10 usdjpy 115.43 115.27 113.43 2005.10.21 02:11 115.27 0.00 -1.00 13.88
79817 2005.10.21 08:12 sell 0.10 usdjpy 115.38 115.30 113.38 2005.10.21 11:33 115.30 0.00 0.00 6.94
80550 2005.10.21 13:01 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.2008 1.1944 1.1808 2005.10.24 08:07 1.1944 0.00 0.54 64.00
93956 2005.10.24 08:11 sell 0.10 usdjpy 115.60 115.47 113.60 2005.10.24 17:23 115.47 0.00 0.00 11.26
94974 2005.10.24 15:00 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.2912 1.2897 1.2712 2005.10.24 16:35 1.2897 0.00 0.00 11.63
94984 2005.10.24 15:07 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.1965 1.2001 1.2165 2005.10.24 18:16 1.2001 0.00 0.00 36.00
95585 2005.10.24 17:00 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.7693 1.7709 1.7893 2005.10.24 18:12 1.7709 0.00 0.00 16.00
96549 2005.10.24 19:10 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.7665 1.7718 1.7468 2005.10.25 10:12 1.7718 0.00 -0.94 -53.00
97443 2005.10.25 10:05 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.1977 1.2013 1.2177 2005.10.25 11:34 1.2013 0.00 0.00 36.00
97446 2005.10.25 10:06 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.2886 1.2859 1.2686 2005.10.25 11:10 1.2859 0.00 0.00 21.00
97488 2005.10.25 10:17 sell 0.10 usdjpy 115.45 115.45 113.45 2005.10.25 11:13 115.45 0.00 0.00 0.00
101088 2005.10.26 09:42 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.7779 1.7772 1.7579 2005.10.26 13:32 1.7772 0.00 0.00 7.00
101287 2005.10.26 10:03 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2804 1.2804 1.3004 2005.10.26 13:01 1.2804 0.00 0.00 0.00
101426 2005.10.26 11:47 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.2067 1.2065 1.1867 2005.10.27 02:03 1.2065 0.00 1.64 2.00
102840 2005.10.27 02:12 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.7792 1.7794 1.7992 2005.10.27 02:56 1.7794 0.00 0.00 2.00
102918 2005.10.27 03:00 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.2087 1.2128 1.2287 2005.10.27 10:55 1.2128 0.00 0.00 41.00
102935 2005.10.27 03:01 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.2798 1.2754 1.2598 2005.10.27 10:48 1.2754 0.00 0.00 34.50
104970 2005.10.28 00:10 sell 0.10 usdjpy 115.37 115.31 113.37 2005.10.28 11:54 115.31 0.00 0.00 5.20
105034 2005.10.28 01:28 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.7826 1.7820 1.7626 2005.10.28 12:00 1.7820 0.00 0.00 6.00
  0.00 1.08 169.41
Closed P/L: 170.49
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Swap Profit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
  Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 170.49 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 401.90 Equity: 6 401.90 Free Margin: 6 401.90
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 400.64 Gross Loss: 230.15 Total Net Profit: 170.49
Profit Factor: 1.74 Expected Payoff: 6.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 91.16 Maximal Drawdown (%): 91.16 (1.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 17 (82.35%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (82.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (17.86%)
Largest profit trade: 64.54 loss trade: -53.94
Average profit trade: 17.42 loss trade: -46.03
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (156.34) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-88.67)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 159.25 (7) consecutive loss (count): -88.67 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 2