|Account: 2597
|Name: BrunoFX
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 28, 12:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|40972
|2005.10.17 03:06
|buy stop
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.2156
|1.1915
|1.2245
|2005.10.17 12:59
|1.2036
|cancelled
|40973
|2005.10.17 03:06
|buy stop
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.2156
|1.1915
|1.2300
|2005.10.17 12:59
|1.2036
|cancelled
|40974
|2005.10.17 03:06
|buy stop
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.2156
|1.1915
|1.2389
|2005.10.17 12:59
|1.2036
|cancelled
|40975
|2005.10.17 03:06
|sell stop
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.2156
|1.1826
|2005.10.17 20:33
|1.2037
|cancelled
|40976
|2005.10.17 03:06
|sell stop
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.2156
|1.1771
|2005.10.17 20:33
|1.2037
|cancelled
|40977
|2005.10.17 03:06
|sell stop
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.1915
|1.2156
|1.1682
|2005.10.17 20:32
|1.2037
|cancelled
|41825
|2005.10.17 12:59
|buy stop
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.2173
|1.1932
|1.2262
|2005.10.17 20:32
|1.2039
|cancelled
|41826
|2005.10.17 12:59
|buy stop
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2983
|1.2726
|1.3127
|2005.10.17 20:32
|1.2907
|cancelled
|41828
|2005.10.17 12:59
|buy stop
|0.90
|eurusd
|1.2173
|1.1932
|1.2406
|2005.10.17 20:32
|1.2039
|cancelled
|49795
|2005.10.18 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7507
|1.7457
|1.7707
|2005.10.19 02:53
|1.7457
|0.00
|0.84
|-50.00
|50201
|2005.10.19 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2976
|1.3026
|1.2776
|2005.10.19 03:46
|1.3026
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.38
|51708
|2005.10.19 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7505
|1.7522
|1.7705
|2005.10.19 11:08
|1.7522
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|51840
|2005.10.19 11:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.60
|115.53
|113.60
|2005.10.19 13:32
|115.53
|0.00
|0.00
|6.06
|52077
|2005.10.19 11:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7524
|1.7555
|1.7724
|2005.10.19 11:39
|1.7555
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|52567
|2005.10.19 11:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2974
|1.2952
|1.2774
|2005.10.19 17:52
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|16.99
|53148
|2005.10.19 12:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1965
|1.1979
|1.2165
|2005.10.19 18:36
|1.1979
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|56291
|2005.10.20 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2979
|1.2929
|1.3179
|2005.10.20 15:58
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.67
|56293
|2005.10.20 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1961
|1.2011
|1.1761
|2005.10.20 21:21
|1.2011
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|56504
|2005.10.20 10:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.43
|115.27
|113.43
|2005.10.21 02:11
|115.27
|0.00
|-1.00
|13.88
|79817
|2005.10.21 08:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.38
|115.30
|113.38
|2005.10.21 11:33
|115.30
|0.00
|0.00
|6.94
|80550
|2005.10.21 13:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2008
|1.1944
|1.1808
|2005.10.24 08:07
|1.1944
|0.00
|0.54
|64.00
|93956
|2005.10.24 08:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.60
|115.47
|113.60
|2005.10.24 17:23
|115.47
|0.00
|0.00
|11.26
|94974
|2005.10.24 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2912
|1.2897
|1.2712
|2005.10.24 16:35
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|11.63
|94984
|2005.10.24 15:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1965
|1.2001
|1.2165
|2005.10.24 18:16
|1.2001
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|95585
|2005.10.24 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7693
|1.7709
|1.7893
|2005.10.24 18:12
|1.7709
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|96549
|2005.10.24 19:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7665
|1.7718
|1.7468
|2005.10.25 10:12
|1.7718
|0.00
|-0.94
|-53.00
|97443
|2005.10.25 10:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1977
|1.2013
|1.2177
|2005.10.25 11:34
|1.2013
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|97446
|2005.10.25 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2886
|1.2859
|1.2686
|2005.10.25 11:10
|1.2859
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|97488
|2005.10.25 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.45
|115.45
|113.45
|2005.10.25 11:13
|115.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101088
|2005.10.26 09:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7779
|1.7772
|1.7579
|2005.10.26 13:32
|1.7772
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|101287
|2005.10.26 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2804
|1.2804
|1.3004
|2005.10.26 13:01
|1.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101426
|2005.10.26 11:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2067
|1.2065
|1.1867
|2005.10.27 02:03
|1.2065
|0.00
|1.64
|2.00
|102840
|2005.10.27 02:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7792
|1.7794
|1.7992
|2005.10.27 02:56
|1.7794
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|102918
|2005.10.27 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2128
|1.2287
|2005.10.27 10:55
|1.2128
|0.00
|0.00
|41.00
|102935
|2005.10.27 03:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2798
|1.2754
|1.2598
|2005.10.27 10:48
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|34.50
|104970
|2005.10.28 00:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.37
|115.31
|113.37
|2005.10.28 11:54
|115.31
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|105034
|2005.10.28 01:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7826
|1.7820
|1.7626
|2005.10.28 12:00
|1.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|0.00
|1.08
|169.41
|Closed P/L:
|170.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|170.49
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 401.90
|Equity:
|6 401.90
|Free Margin:
|6 401.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|400.64
|Gross Loss:
|230.15
|Total Net Profit:
|170.49
|Profit Factor:
|1.74
|Expected Payoff:
|6.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|91.16
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|91.16 (1.5%)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (82.35%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (82.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (17.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.54
|loss trade:
|-53.94
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.42
|loss trade:
|-46.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (156.34)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-88.67)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|159.25 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-88.67 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|2