FIBO Group, Ltd.
|Account: 6827
|Name: Eric7001
|Currency: USD
|2005 September 30, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|101432
|2005.09.23 21:40
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|102543
|2005.09.26 10:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7740
|1.7739
|1.7720
|2005.09.26 11:57
|1.7739
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|102700
|2005.09.26 11:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7740
|1.7740
|1.7760
|2005.09.26 17:48
|1.7760
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|103147
|2005.09.26 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7559
|0.0000
|0.7579
|2005.09.28 08:15
|0.7579
|0.00
|0.26
|20.00
|103803
|2005.09.26 18:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.30
|0.00
|112.50
|2005.09.27 01:52
|112.33
|0.00
|0.20
|2.67
|103830
|2005.09.26 18:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2916
|0.0000
|1.2936
|2005.09.26 19:38
|1.2916
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103950
|2005.09.26 19:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2916
|1.2915
|1.2896
|2005.09.26 20:51
|1.2896
|0.00
|0.00
|15.51
|104316
|2005.09.27 01:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.33
|0.00
|112.13
|2005.09.28 23:50
|113.06
|0.00
|-1.38
|-64.57
|104357
|2005.09.27 03:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1706
|1.1707
|1.1726
|2005.09.27 08:01
|1.1726
|0.00
|0.00
|17.05
|104412
|2005.09.27 05:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2028
|1.2030
|1.2048
|2005.09.27 11:20
|1.2030
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|105348
|2005.09.27 07:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7704
|1.7703
|1.7684
|2005.09.27 08:01
|1.7684
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|108805
|2005.09.27 13:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2949
|0.0000
|1.2929
|2005.09.27 15:50
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.27
|109753
|2005.09.27 14:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1740
|1.1741
|1.1760
|2005.09.27 14:57
|1.1760
|0.00
|0.00
|17.01
|110579
|2005.09.27 15:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2974
|0.0000
|1.2994
|2005.09.27 18:40
|1.2994
|0.00
|0.00
|15.39
|112790
|2005.09.27 19:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7665
|1.7666
|1.7685
|2005.09.28 02:17
|1.7685
|0.00
|0.53
|20.00
|113356
|2005.09.27 20:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2964
|1.2965
|1.2984
|2005.09.28 17:49
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.16
|0.77
|122421
|2005.09.28 23:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.07
|113.07
|113.27
|2005.09.29 16:51
|113.07
|0.00
|0.59
|0.00
|122719
|2005.09.29 01:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2898
|0.0000
|1.2918
|2005.09.29 02:46
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|15.48
|122769
|2005.09.29 01:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1735
|1.1735
|1.1755
|2005.09.29 14:44
|1.1755
|0.00
|0.00
|17.01
|123462
|2005.09.29 04:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7687
|1.7687
|1.7707
|2005.09.30 16:43
|1.7687
|0.00
|0.53
|0.00
|123476
|2005.09.29 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2899
|1.2899
|1.2919
|2005.09.29 09:42
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|15.48
|123691
|2005.09.29 05:54
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7592
|0.7592
|0.7612
|2005.09.29 10:59
|0.7612
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|127235
|2005.09.29 19:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2960
|1.2960
|1.2980
|2005.09.30 09:33
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.16
|0.00
|127809
|2005.09.29 22:32
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7605
|0.7606
|0.7625
|2005.09.30 08:59
|0.7606
|0.00
|0.13
|1.00
|128041
|2005.09.30 00:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1713
|1.1713
|1.1693
|2005.09.30 10:15
|1.1713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132309
|2005.09.30 13:50
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7614
|0.7615
|0.7634
|2005.09.30 16:59
|0.7634
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|133220
|2005.09.30 17:43
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7638
|0.0000
|0.7618
|2005.09.30 19:10
|0.7641
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|131635
|2005.09.30 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2943
|1.2944
|1.2963
|2005.09.30 20:40
|1.2963
|0.00
|0.00
|15.43
|
|0.00
|1.18
|168.96
|Closed P/L:
|170.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|170.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 170.14
|Equity:
|5 170.14
|Free Margin:
|5 170.14