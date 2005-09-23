FIBO Group, Ltd.

Account: 6827 Name: Eric7001 Currency: USD 2005 September 30, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1014322005.09.23 21:40balanceDeposit5 000.00
1025432005.09.26 10:53sell0.10gbpusd1.77401.77391.77202005.09.26 11:571.77390.000.001.00
1027002005.09.26 11:57buy0.10gbpusd1.77401.77401.77602005.09.26 17:481.77600.000.0020.00
1031472005.09.26 14:32buy0.10audusd0.75590.00000.75792005.09.28 08:150.75790.000.2620.00
1038032005.09.26 18:21buy0.10usdjpy112.300.00112.502005.09.27 01:52112.330.000.202.67
1038302005.09.26 18:32buy0.10usdchf1.29160.00001.29362005.09.26 19:381.29160.000.000.00
1039502005.09.26 19:39sell0.10usdchf1.29161.29151.28962005.09.26 20:511.28960.000.0015.51
1043162005.09.27 01:53sell0.10usdjpy112.330.00112.132005.09.28 23:50113.060.00-1.38-64.57
1043572005.09.27 03:44buy0.10usdcad1.17061.17071.17262005.09.27 08:011.17260.000.0017.05
1044122005.09.27 05:03buy0.10eurusd1.20281.20301.20482005.09.27 11:201.20300.000.002.00
1053482005.09.27 07:29sell0.10gbpusd1.77041.77031.76842005.09.27 08:011.76840.000.0020.00
1088052005.09.27 13:07sell0.10usdchf1.29490.00001.29292005.09.27 15:501.29740.000.00-19.27
1097532005.09.27 14:48buy0.10usdcad1.17401.17411.17602005.09.27 14:571.17600.000.0017.01
1105792005.09.27 15:50buy0.10usdchf1.29740.00001.29942005.09.27 18:401.29940.000.0015.39
1127902005.09.27 19:21buy0.10gbpusd1.76651.76661.76852005.09.28 02:171.76850.000.5320.00
1133562005.09.27 20:48buy0.10usdchf1.29641.29651.29842005.09.28 17:491.29650.000.160.77
1224212005.09.28 23:50buy0.10usdjpy113.07113.07113.272005.09.29 16:51113.070.000.590.00
1227192005.09.29 01:24buy0.10usdchf1.28980.00001.29182005.09.29 02:461.29180.000.0015.48
1227692005.09.29 01:46buy0.10usdcad1.17351.17351.17552005.09.29 14:441.17550.000.0017.01
1234622005.09.29 04:56buy0.10gbpusd1.76871.76871.77072005.09.30 16:431.76870.000.530.00
1234762005.09.29 05:00buy0.10usdchf1.28991.28991.29192005.09.29 09:421.29190.000.0015.48
1236912005.09.29 05:54buy0.10audusd0.75920.75920.76122005.09.29 10:590.76120.000.0020.00
1272352005.09.29 19:17buy0.10usdchf1.29601.29601.29802005.09.30 09:331.29600.000.160.00
1278092005.09.29 22:32buy0.10audusd0.76050.76060.76252005.09.30 08:590.76060.000.131.00
1280412005.09.30 00:59sell0.10usdcad1.17131.17131.16932005.09.30 10:151.17130.000.000.00
1323092005.09.30 13:50buy0.10audusd0.76140.76150.76342005.09.30 16:590.76340.000.0020.00
1332202005.09.30 17:43sell0.10audusd0.76380.00000.76182005.09.30 19:100.76410.000.00-3.00
1316352005.09.30 10:46buy0.10usdchf1.29431.29441.29632005.09.30 20:401.29630.000.0015.43
  0.00 1.18 168.96
Closed P/L: 170.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 170.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 170.14 Equity: 5 170.14 Free Margin: 5 170.14