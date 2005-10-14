|Account: 92950
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 21, 18:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1351428
|2005.10.14 09:49
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1400403
|2005.10.19 01:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7477
|1.7535
|1.7277
|2005.10.19 11:06
|1.7535
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.20
|1408517
|2005.10.19 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7552
|1.7636
|1.7752
|2005.10.21 01:53
|1.7752
|0.00
|0.91
|140.00
|1408520
|2005.10.19 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.57
|116.45
|113.57
|2005.10.19 14:45
|116.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.92
|1428851
|2005.10.20 11:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.35
|116.35
|113.35
|2005.10.21 08:00
|115.50
|0.00
|-1.02
|-12.99
|1471097
|2005.10.21 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2004
|1.2103
|1.1804
|2005.10.21 15:04
|1.2034
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-58.11
|Closed P/L:
|-58.22
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1465457
|2005.10.21 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.49
|114.63
|117.49
|115.96
|0.00
|0.00
|40.53
|1472150
|2005.10.21 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2033
|1.1933
|1.2233
|1.1952
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.47
|Floating P/L:
|-40.47
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-58.22
|Floating P/L:
|-40.47
|Margin:
|220.33
|Balance:
|4 941.78
|Equity:
|4 901.31
|Free Margin:
|4 680.98
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|140.91
|Gross Loss:
|199.13
|Total Net Profit:
|-58.22
|Profit Factor:
|0.71
|Expected Payoff:
|-11.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|81.20
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|81.20 (1.6%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (20.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (80.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|140.91
|loss trade:
|-81.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|140.91
|loss trade:
|-49.78
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (140.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-117.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|140.91 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-117.93 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2