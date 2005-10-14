Alpari Ltd.

Account: 92950 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 21, 18:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
13514282005.10.14 09:49balanceDeposit5 000.00
14004032005.10.19 01:00sell0.20gbpusd1.74771.75351.72772005.10.19 11:061.75350.000.00-81.20
14085172005.10.19 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.75521.76361.77522005.10.21 01:531.77520.000.91140.00
14085202005.10.19 12:00sell0.10usdjpy115.57116.45113.572005.10.19 14:45116.450.000.00-73.92
14288512005.10.20 11:44sell0.10usdjpy115.35116.35113.352005.10.21 08:00115.500.00-1.02-12.99
14710972005.10.21 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.20041.21031.18042005.10.21 15:041.20340.000.00-30.00
  0.00 -0.11 -58.11
Closed P/L: -58.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
14654572005.10.21 08:00buy0.10usdjpy115.49114.63117.49 115.960.000.0040.53
14721502005.10.21 15:05buy0.10eurusd1.20331.19331.2233 1.19520.000.00-81.00
  0.00 0.00 -40.47
 Floating P/L: -40.47
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -58.22 Floating P/L: -40.47 Margin: 220.33
Balance: 4 941.78 Equity: 4 901.31 Free Margin: 4 680.98
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 140.91 Gross Loss: 199.13 Total Net Profit: -58.22
Profit Factor: 0.71 Expected Payoff: -11.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 81.20 Maximal Drawdown (%): 81.20 (1.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 4 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (20.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (80.00%)
Largest profit trade: 140.91 loss trade: -81.20
Average profit trade: 140.91 loss trade: -49.78
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (140.91) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-117.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 140.91 (1) consecutive loss (count): -117.93 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2