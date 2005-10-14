Alpari Ltd.

Account: 92950 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 19, 19:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
13514282005.10.14 09:49balanceDeposit5 000.00
14004032005.10.19 01:00sell0.20gbpusd1.74771.75351.72772005.10.19 11:061.75350.000.00-81.20
14085202005.10.19 12:00sell0.10usdjpy115.57116.45113.572005.10.19 14:45116.450.000.00-73.92
  0.00 0.00 -155.12
Closed P/L: -155.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
14085172005.10.19 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.75521.75371.7752 1.76120.000.0042.00
  0.00 0.00 42.00
 Floating P/L: 42.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -155.12 Floating P/L: 42.00 Margin: 122.86
Balance: 4 844.88 Equity: 4 886.88 Free Margin: 4 764.02
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 155.12 Total Net Profit: -155.12
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -77.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 155.12 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -81.20
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -77.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-155.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -155.12 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 2