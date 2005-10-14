Alpari Ltd.

Account: 92950 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 19, 13:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
13514282005.10.14 09:49balanceDeposit5 000.00
14004032005.10.19 01:00sell0.20gbpusd1.74771.75351.72772005.10.19 11:061.75350.000.00-81.20
  0.00 0.00 -81.20
Closed P/L: -81.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
14085172005.10.19 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.75521.74821.7752 1.75820.000.0021.00
14085202005.10.19 12:00sell0.10usdjpy115.57116.45113.57 115.370.000.0017.34
  0.00 0.00 38.34
 Floating P/L: 38.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -81.20 Floating P/L: 38.34 Margin: 222.86
Balance: 4 918.80 Equity: 4 957.14 Free Margin: 4 734.28
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 81.20 Total Net Profit: -81.20
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -81.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 81.20 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -81.20
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -81.20
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-81.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -81.20 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 1