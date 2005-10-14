|Account: 92950
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 19, 13:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1351428
|2005.10.14 09:49
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1400403
|2005.10.19 01:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.7477
|1.7535
|1.7277
|2005.10.19 11:06
|1.7535
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.20
|Closed P/L:
|-81.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1408517
|2005.10.19 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7552
|1.7482
|1.7752
|1.7582
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|1408520
|2005.10.19 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.57
|116.45
|113.57
|115.37
|0.00
|0.00
|17.34
|0.00
|0.00
|38.34
|Floating P/L:
|38.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-81.20
|Floating P/L:
|38.34
|Margin:
|222.86
|Balance:
|4 918.80
|Equity:
|4 957.14
|Free Margin:
|4 734.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|81.20
|Total Net Profit:
|-81.20
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-81.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|81.20
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-81.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-81.20
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-81.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-81.20 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|1