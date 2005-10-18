|A/C No: 633496
|Name: newdigital
|2005 October 21, 10:12 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7440832
|2005/10/18 13:37
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|7440844
|2005/10/18 13:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1943
|1.2076
|1.1343
|2005/10/21 03:17
|1.2076
|0.00
|10.00
|-1330.00
|0.00
|10.00
|-1330.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1320.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7454406
|2005/10/21 10:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2048
|1.2181
|1.1448
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|Floating P/L:
|-50.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1320.00
|Floating P/L:
|-50.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|8680.00
|Equity:
|8630.00
|Margin Requirement:
|1204.80
|Available Margin:
|7425.20