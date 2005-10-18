Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 633496Name: newdigital2005 October 21, 10:12 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
7440832 2005/10/18 13:37balancedeposit10000.00
7440844 2005/10/18 13:41sell1.00eurusd1.19431.20761.1343 2005/10/21 03:171.20760.0010.00-1330.00
 0.0010.00-1330.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:-1320.00
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
7454406 2005/10/21 10:11sell1.00eurusd1.20481.21811.1448  1.20530.000.00-50.00
 0.000.00-50.00
 Floating P/L:-50.00
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:-1320.00 Floating P/L:-50.00
Deposit/Withdrawal:10000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:8680.00 Equity:8630.00
Margin Requirement:1204.80 Available Margin:7425.20