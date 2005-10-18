|A/C No: 633496
|Name: newdigital
|2005 October 20, 19:42 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7440832
|2005/10/18 13:37
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7440844
|2005/10/18 13:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1943
|1.2076
|1.1343
|1.1986
|0.00
|8.00
|-430.00
|0.00
|8.00
|-430.00
|Floating P/L:
|-422.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|-422.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10000.00
|Equity:
|9578.00
|Margin Requirement:
|1194.30
|Available Margin:
|8383.70