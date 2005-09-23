|Account: 6827
|Name: Eric7001
|Currency: USD
|2005 September 27, 00:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|101432
|2005.09.23 21:40
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|102543
|2005.09.26 10:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7740
|1.7739
|1.7720
|2005.09.26 11:57
|1.7739
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|102700
|2005.09.26 11:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7740
|1.7740
|1.7760
|2005.09.26 17:48
|1.7760
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|103830
|2005.09.26 18:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2916
|0.0000
|1.2936
|2005.09.26 19:38
|1.2916
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103950
|2005.09.26 19:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2916
|1.2915
|1.2896
|2005.09.26 20:51
|1.2896
|0.00
|0.00
|15.51
|0.00
|0.00
|36.51
|Closed P/L:
|36.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|103147
|2005.09.26 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7559
|0.0000
|0.7579
|0.7562
|0.00
|0.13
|3.00
|103803
|2005.09.26 18:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.30
|0.00
|112.50
|112.17
|0.00
|0.20
|-11.59
|0.00
|0.33
|-8.59
|Floating P/L:
|-8.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|36.51
|Floating P/L:
|-8.26
|Margin:
|87.80
|Balance:
|5 036.51
|Equity:
|5 028.25
|Free Margin:
|4 940.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|36.51
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|36.51
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|9.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.13
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (36.51)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|36.51 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0