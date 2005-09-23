FIBO Group, Ltd.

Account: 6827 Name: Eric7001 Currency: USD 2005 September 27, 00:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1014322005.09.23 21:40balanceDeposit5 000.00
1025432005.09.26 10:53sell0.10gbpusd1.77401.77391.77202005.09.26 11:571.77390.000.001.00
1027002005.09.26 11:57buy0.10gbpusd1.77401.77401.77602005.09.26 17:481.77600.000.0020.00
1038302005.09.26 18:32buy0.10usdchf1.29160.00001.29362005.09.26 19:381.29160.000.000.00
1039502005.09.26 19:39sell0.10usdchf1.29161.29151.28962005.09.26 20:511.28960.000.0015.51
  0.00 0.00 36.51
Closed P/L: 36.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1031472005.09.26 14:32buy0.10audusd0.75590.00000.7579 0.75620.000.133.00
1038032005.09.26 18:21buy0.10usdjpy112.300.00112.50 112.170.000.20-11.59
  0.00 0.33 -8.59
 Floating P/L: -8.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 36.51 Floating P/L: -8.26 Margin: 87.80
Balance: 5 036.51 Equity: 5 028.25 Free Margin: 4 940.46
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 36.51 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 36.51
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 9.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 9.13 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (36.51) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 36.51 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0