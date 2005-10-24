Alpari Ltd.

Account: 97539 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 24, 13:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
14831172005.10.24 08:30balanceDeposit5 000.00
14846092005.10.24 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.29431.29071.30232005.10.24 10:041.29420.000.00-0.77
14846232005.10.24 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.19321.19561.18522005.10.24 11:301.19470.000.00-15.00
  0.00 0.00 -15.77
Closed P/L: -15.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
14855732005.10.24 11:00buy0.10usdjpy115.74115.51116.54 115.740.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -15.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 4 984.23 Equity: 4 984.23 Free Margin: 4 884.23
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 15.77 Total Net Profit: -15.77
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -7.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 15.77 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -15.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -7.89
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-15.77)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -15.77 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 2