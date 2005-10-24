|Account: 97539
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 24, 13:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1483117
|2005.10.24 08:30
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1484609
|2005.10.24 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2943
|1.2907
|1.3023
|2005.10.24 10:04
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|1484623
|2005.10.24 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1932
|1.1956
|1.1852
|2005.10.24 11:30
|1.1947
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.77
|Closed P/L:
|-15.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1485573
|2005.10.24 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.74
|115.51
|116.54
|115.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-15.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|4 984.23
|Equity:
|4 984.23
|Free Margin:
|4 884.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|15.77
|Total Net Profit:
|-15.77
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-7.88
|Absolute Drawdown:
|15.77
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-15.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-7.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-15.77)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-15.77 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|2