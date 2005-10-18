Gimex Group

Account: 14644 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 21, 13:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1202502005.10.18 11:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
1290442005.10.21 12:15sell0.10gbpusd1.77601.77511.76802005.10.21 13:031.77510.000.006.30
  0.00 0.00 6.30
Closed P/L: 6.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1287162005.10.21 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.20401.20301.1960 1.20200.000.0020.00
1288482005.10.21 11:30buy0.10usdchf1.28481.28531.2928 1.28680.000.0015.54
1288982005.10.21 11:45buy0.10usdjpy115.29115.30116.09 115.460.000.0014.72
  0.00 0.00 50.26
 Floating P/L: 50.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6.30 Floating P/L: 50.26 Margin: 80.10
Balance: 5 006.30 Equity: 5 056.56 Free Margin: 4 976.46