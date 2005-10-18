Gimex Group
|Account: 14644
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 21, 13:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|120250
|2005.10.18 11:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|129044
|2005.10.21 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7760
|1.7751
|1.7680
|2005.10.21 13:03
|1.7751
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|Closed P/L:
|6.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|128716
|2005.10.21 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2040
|1.2030
|1.1960
|
|1.2020
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|128848
|2005.10.21 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2848
|1.2853
|1.2928
|
|1.2868
|0.00
|0.00
|15.54
|128898
|2005.10.21 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.29
|115.30
|116.09
|
|115.46
|0.00
|0.00
|14.72
|
|0.00
|0.00
|50.26
|
|Floating P/L:
|50.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6.30
|Floating P/L:
|50.26
|Margin:
|80.10
|Balance:
|5 006.30
|Equity:
|5 056.56
|Free Margin:
|4 976.46