Gimex Group

Account: 14644 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 21, 12:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1202502005.10.18 11:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1287162005.10.21 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.20401.20341.1960 1.20200.000.0020.00
1288482005.10.21 11:30buy0.10usdchf1.28481.28531.2928 1.28690.000.0016.32
1288982005.10.21 11:45buy0.10usdjpy115.29115.04116.09 115.440.000.0012.99
1290442005.10.21 12:15sell0.10gbpusd1.77601.77571.7680 1.77490.000.007.70
  0.00 0.00 57.01
 Floating P/L: 57.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 57.01 Margin: 111.18
Balance: 5 000.00 Equity: 5 057.01 Free Margin: 4 945.83
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0