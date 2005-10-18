|Account: 14644
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 21, 12:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|120250
|2005.10.18 11:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|128716
|2005.10.21 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2040
|1.2034
|1.1960
|1.2020
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|128848
|2005.10.21 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2848
|1.2853
|1.2928
|1.2869
|0.00
|0.00
|16.32
|128898
|2005.10.21 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.29
|115.04
|116.09
|115.44
|0.00
|0.00
|12.99
|129044
|2005.10.21 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7760
|1.7757
|1.7680
|1.7749
|0.00
|0.00
|7.70
|0.00
|0.00
|57.01
|Floating P/L:
|57.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|57.01
|Margin:
|111.18
|Balance:
|5 000.00
|Equity:
|5 057.01
|Free Margin:
|4 945.83
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0