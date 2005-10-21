Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 201349
|Name: TS
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 25, 16:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1804272
|2005.10.21 14:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1805688
|2005.10.21 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2835
|1.2872
|1.2735
|2005.10.21 17:15
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.74
|1807817
|2005.10.21 18:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2918
|1.2937
|1.3018
|2005.10.21 20:38
|1.2937
|0.00
|0.00
|146.87
|1824134
|2005.10.25 01:22
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1966
|1.1966
|1.1866
|2005.10.25 03:41
|1.1966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1828760
|2005.10.25 09:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1949
|1.1971
|1.1849
|2005.10.25 09:39
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.00
|1806295
|2005.10.21 16:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2015
|1.2065
|1.1915
|2005.10.25 10:02
|1.1979
|0.00
|10.60
|360.00
|1829699
|2005.10.25 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7698
|1.7737
|1.7798
|2005.10.25 10:28
|1.7737
|0.00
|0.00
|390.00
|1825341
|2005.10.25 02:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.69
|115.20
|116.69
|2005.10.25 15:01
|115.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-425.35
|1829675
|2005.10.25 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1968
|1.2033
|1.2068
|2005.10.25 15:06
|1.2068
|0.00
|0.00
|1 000.00
|1831094
|2005.10.25 10:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7759
|1.7815
|1.7859
|2005.10.25 16:27
|1.7859
|0.00
|0.00
|1 000.00
|
|0.00
|10.60
|2 222.78
|Closed P/L:
|2 233.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1831348
|2005.10.25 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2845
|1.2785
|1.2745
|
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|697.71
|
|0.00
|0.00
|697.71
|
|Floating P/L:
|697.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 233.38
|Floating P/L:
|697.71
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|12 233.38
|Equity:
|12 931.09
|Free Margin:
|11 931.09