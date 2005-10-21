Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 201349 Name: TS Currency: USD 2005 October 25, 16:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
18042722005.10.21 14:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
18056882005.10.21 16:00sell0.10usdchf1.28351.28721.27352005.10.21 17:151.28720.000.00-28.74
18078172005.10.21 18:00buy1.00usdchf1.29181.29371.30182005.10.21 20:381.29370.000.00146.87
18241342005.10.25 01:22sell1.00eurusd1.19661.19661.18662005.10.25 03:411.19660.000.000.00
18287602005.10.25 09:00sell1.00eurusd1.19491.19711.18492005.10.25 09:391.19710.000.00-220.00
18062952005.10.21 16:47sell1.00eurusd1.20151.20651.19152005.10.25 10:021.19790.0010.60360.00
18296992005.10.25 10:00buy1.00gbpusd1.76981.77371.77982005.10.25 10:281.77370.000.00390.00
18253412005.10.25 02:14buy1.00usdjpy115.69115.20116.692005.10.25 15:01115.200.000.00-425.35
18296752005.10.25 10:00buy1.00eurusd1.19681.20331.20682005.10.25 15:061.20680.000.001 000.00
18310942005.10.25 10:42buy1.00gbpusd1.77591.78151.78592005.10.25 16:271.78590.000.001 000.00
  0.00 10.60 2 222.78
Closed P/L: 2 233.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
18313482005.10.25 11:00sell1.00usdchf1.28451.27851.2745 1.27560.000.00697.71
  0.00 0.00 697.71
 Floating P/L: 697.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 233.38 Floating P/L: 697.71 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 12 233.38 Equity: 12 931.09 Free Margin: 11 931.09