Gimex Group

Account: 14644 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 21, 16:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1202502005.10.18 11:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
1290442005.10.21 12:15sell0.10gbpusd1.77601.77511.76802005.10.21 13:031.77510.000.006.30
1288482005.10.21 11:30buy0.10usdchf1.28481.28631.29282005.10.21 14:231.28630.000.0011.66
1287162005.10.21 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.20401.20211.19602005.10.21 14:371.20210.000.0019.00
1288982005.10.21 11:45buy0.10usdjpy115.29115.45116.092005.10.21 15:00115.450.000.0013.86
1296602005.10.21 14:45sell0.10usdchf1.28531.28491.27732005.10.21 16:071.28490.000.003.11
1296612005.10.21 14:45buy0.10eurusd1.20241.20241.21042005.10.21 16:141.20240.000.000.00
1297712005.10.21 15:15sell0.10usdjpy115.39115.67114.592005.10.21 16:47115.670.000.00-24.21
  0.00 0.00 29.72
Closed P/L: 29.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1297252005.10.21 15:00buy0.10gbpusd1.77651.77291.7845 1.77490.000.00-11.20
  0.00 0.00 -11.20
 Floating P/L: -11.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 29.72 Floating P/L: -11.20 Margin: 31.09
Balance: 5 029.72 Equity: 5 018.52 Free Margin: 4 987.43
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 53.93 Gross Loss: 24.21 Total Net Profit: 29.72
Profit Factor: 2.23 Expected Payoff: 4.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 19.00 loss trade: -24.21
Average profit trade: 8.99 loss trade: -24.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (53.93) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-24.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 53.93 (6) consecutive loss (count): -24.21 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1