|Account: 14644
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 21, 16:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|120250
|2005.10.18 11:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|129044
|2005.10.21 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7760
|1.7751
|1.7680
|2005.10.21 13:03
|1.7751
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|128848
|2005.10.21 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2848
|1.2863
|1.2928
|2005.10.21 14:23
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|11.66
|128716
|2005.10.21 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2040
|1.2021
|1.1960
|2005.10.21 14:37
|1.2021
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|128898
|2005.10.21 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.29
|115.45
|116.09
|2005.10.21 15:00
|115.45
|0.00
|0.00
|13.86
|129660
|2005.10.21 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2853
|1.2849
|1.2773
|2005.10.21 16:07
|1.2849
|0.00
|0.00
|3.11
|129661
|2005.10.21 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2024
|1.2024
|1.2104
|2005.10.21 16:14
|1.2024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|129771
|2005.10.21 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.39
|115.67
|114.59
|2005.10.21 16:47
|115.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.21
|0.00
|0.00
|29.72
|Closed P/L:
|29.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|129725
|2005.10.21 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7765
|1.7729
|1.7845
|1.7749
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|Floating P/L:
|-11.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|29.72
|Floating P/L:
|-11.20
|Margin:
|31.09
|Balance:
|5 029.72
|Equity:
|5 018.52
|Free Margin:
|4 987.43
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|53.93
|Gross Loss:
|24.21
|Total Net Profit:
|29.72
|Profit Factor:
|2.23
|Expected Payoff:
|4.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|19.00
|loss trade:
|-24.21
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.99
|loss trade:
|-24.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (53.93)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-24.21)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|53.93 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-24.21 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1