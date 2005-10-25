Gimex Group
|Account: 15068
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 28, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|135545
|2005.10.25 15:59
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|146448
|2005.10.28 14:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2112
|0.0000
|1.2086
|2005.10.28 17:12
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|146461
|2005.10.28 14:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2778
|0.0000
|1.2788
|2005.10.28 18:20
|1.2788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|
|0.00
|0.00
|3.38
|Closed P/L:
|3.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3.38
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 003.38
|Equity:
|5 003.38
|Free Margin:
|5 003.38