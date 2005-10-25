Gimex Group

Account: 15068 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 28, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1355452005.10.25 15:59balanceDeposit5 000.00
1464482005.10.28 14:50sell0.01eurusd1.21120.00001.20862005.10.28 17:121.20860.000.002.60
1464612005.10.28 14:51buy0.01usdchf1.27780.00001.27882005.10.28 18:201.27880.000.000.78
  0.00 0.00 3.38
Closed P/L: 3.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3.38 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 003.38 Equity: 5 003.38 Free Margin: 5 003.38