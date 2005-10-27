Alpari Ltd.

Account: 103193 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 28, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
15622942005.10.27 13:04balanceDeposit5 000.00
15840462005.10.28 14:53sell0.10gbpusd1.77880.00001.77782005.10.28 15:141.77780.000.007.00
Closed P/L: 7.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 007.00 Equity: 5 007.00 Free Margin: 5 007.00