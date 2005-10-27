Alpari Ltd.
|Account: 103193
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 28, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1562294
|2005.10.27 13:04
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1584046
|2005.10.28 14:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7788
|0.0000
|1.7778
|2005.10.28 15:14
|1.7778
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|Closed P/L:
|7.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 007.00
|Equity:
|5 007.00
|Free Margin:
|5 007.00