Strategy Tester Report
R_02Limit
EGlobal-Demo (Build 765)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.05.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.05.02)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersUse_TP=true; TP=150; Use_SL=true; SL=260; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=2; Distance=70; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=40; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=false; GoldShift1=5; GoldDistancePips1=150; Use_Violet=true; VioletShift1=5; VioletDistancePips1=-195; Use_Chocolate=true; ChocolateShift1=16; ChocolateDistancePips1=-105; Use_White=false; WhiteShift1=14; WhiteDistancePips1=165;
Bars in test1524Ticks modelled2045Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100000.00Spread2
Total net profit78525.20Gross profit81570.00Gross loss-3044.80
Profit factor26.79Expected payoff26175.07
Absolute drawdown12961.20Maximal drawdown14468.80 (9.11%)Relative drawdown12.96% (12961.20)
Total trades3Short positions (won %)1 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)2 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)2 (66.67%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (33.33%)
Largestprofit trade58871.60loss trade-3044.80
Averageprofit trade40785.00loss trade-3044.80
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (81570.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-3044.80)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)81570.00 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3044.80 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12014.04.02 00:00buy limit140.001.37251.34651.3875
22014.04.02 00:00sell limit240.001.38651.41251.3715
32014.04.02 01:00buy limit340.001.37271.34671.3877
42014.04.03 16:00buy140.001.37251.34651.3875
52014.04.03 16:00delete340.001.37271.34671.3877
62014.04.03 16:00buy limit440.001.36501.33901.3800
72014.04.10 03:00sell240.001.38651.41251.3715
82014.04.10 13:00t/p140.001.38751.34651.387558871.60158871.60
92014.04.10 13:00buy limit540.001.38031.35431.3953
102014.04.15 10:00buy540.001.38031.35431.3953
112014.05.01 23:59close at stop540.001.38671.35431.395322698.40181570.00
122014.05.01 23:59close at stop240.001.38691.41251.3715-3044.80178525.20