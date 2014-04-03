Strategy Tester Report
R_02Limit
EGlobal-Demo (Build 765)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.05.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.05.02)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersUse_TP=true; TP=20; Use_SL=true; SL=200; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=10; Distance=5; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=true; GoldShift1=17; GoldDistancePips1=45; Use_Violet=false; VioletShift1=12; VioletDistancePips1=120; Use_Chocolate=false; ChocolateShift1=4; ChocolateDistancePips1=75; Use_White=false; WhiteShift1=8; WhiteDistancePips1=-165;
Bars in test1524Ticks modelled2045Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100000.00Spread2
Total net profit6059.13Gross profit6059.13Gross loss-0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff178.21
Absolute drawdown796.49Maximal drawdown2835.80 (2.78%)Relative drawdown2.78% (2835.80)
Total trades34Short positions (won %)24 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)10 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)34 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade200.00loss trade-0.00
Averageprofit trade178.21loss trade-0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)34 (6059.13)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (-0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)6059.13 (34)consecutive loss (count of losses)-0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins34consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12014.04.03 18:00buy limit11.001.37041.35041.3724
22014.04.03 20:00buy limit21.001.37141.35141.3734
32014.04.03 21:00buy21.001.37141.35141.3734
42014.04.03 21:00buy limit31.001.37121.35121.3732
52014.04.04 05:00buy31.001.37121.35121.3732
62014.04.04 09:00buy11.001.37041.35041.3724
72014.04.04 15:00t/p11.001.37241.35041.3724200.00100200.00
82014.04.07 14:00t/p21.001.37341.35141.3734191.94100391.94
92014.04.07 14:00t/p31.001.37321.35121.3732195.97100587.91
102014.04.08 01:00buy limit41.001.37401.35401.3760
112014.04.08 09:00buy41.001.37401.35401.3760
122014.04.08 10:00t/p41.001.37601.35401.3760200.00100787.91
132014.04.08 15:00sell limit51.001.38031.40031.3783
142014.04.08 16:00sell51.001.38031.40031.3783
152014.04.08 16:00sell limit61.001.38051.40051.3785
162014.04.08 17:00sell61.001.38051.40051.3785
172014.04.08 18:00sell limit71.001.38091.40091.3789
182014.04.08 19:00sell71.001.38091.40091.3789
192014.04.08 19:00sell limit81.001.38031.40031.3783
202014.04.08 20:00sell limit91.001.38031.40031.3783
212014.04.08 21:00sell81.001.38031.40031.3783
222014.04.08 21:00sell91.001.38031.40031.3783
232014.04.08 21:00sell limit101.001.38011.40011.3781
242014.04.08 22:00sell limit111.001.38041.40041.3784
252014.04.09 00:00sell limit121.001.38031.40031.3783
262014.04.09 03:00t/p71.001.37891.40091.3789198.28100986.19
272014.04.09 09:00t/p51.001.37831.40031.3783198.28101184.47
282014.04.09 09:00t/p61.001.37851.40051.3785198.28101382.75
292014.04.09 09:00t/p81.001.37831.40031.3783198.28101581.03
302014.04.09 09:00t/p91.001.37831.40031.3783198.28101779.31
312014.04.09 10:00sell101.001.38011.40011.3781
322014.04.09 10:00sell111.001.38041.40041.3784
332014.04.09 10:00sell121.001.38031.40031.3783
342014.04.09 21:00sell limit131.001.38611.40611.3841
352014.04.09 22:00sell limit141.001.38621.40621.3842
362014.04.09 23:00sell131.001.38611.40611.3841
372014.04.09 23:00sell141.001.38621.40621.3842
382014.04.09 23:00sell limit151.001.38621.40621.3842
392014.04.10 00:00sell limit161.001.38601.40601.3840
402014.04.10 01:00sell limit171.001.38601.40601.3840
412014.04.10 03:00sell151.001.38621.40621.3842
422014.04.10 03:00sell161.001.38601.40601.3840
432014.04.10 03:00sell171.001.38601.40601.3840
442014.04.10 03:00sell limit181.001.38761.40761.3856
452014.04.10 09:00t/p131.001.38411.40611.3841194.84101974.15
462014.04.10 09:00t/p141.001.38421.40621.3842194.84102168.99
472014.04.10 09:00t/p151.001.38421.40621.3842200.00102368.99
482014.04.10 09:00t/p161.001.38401.40601.3840200.00102568.99
492014.04.10 09:00t/p171.001.38401.40601.3840200.00102768.99
502014.04.10 17:00sell181.001.38761.40761.3856
512014.04.10 18:00sell limit191.001.38981.40981.3878
522014.04.10 21:00sell limit201.001.38971.40971.3877
532014.04.10 22:00sell limit211.001.38911.40911.3871
542014.04.10 23:00sell limit221.001.38931.40931.3873
552014.04.11 03:00sell211.001.38911.40911.3871
562014.04.11 03:00sell221.001.38931.40931.3873
572014.04.11 05:00sell201.001.38971.40971.3877
582014.04.11 09:00sell191.001.38981.40981.3878
592014.04.11 14:00t/p191.001.38781.40981.3878200.00102968.99
602014.04.11 14:00t/p201.001.38771.40971.3877200.00103168.99
612014.04.11 15:00t/p211.001.38711.40911.3871200.00103368.99
622014.04.11 15:00t/p221.001.38731.40931.3873200.00103568.99
632014.04.14 01:00t/p181.001.38561.40761.3856196.56103765.55
642014.04.14 10:00sell limit231.001.38591.40591.3839
652014.04.15 10:00buy limit241.001.37971.35971.3817
662014.04.15 11:00buy241.001.37971.35971.3817
672014.04.15 11:00buy limit251.001.37911.35911.3811
682014.04.15 12:00buy limit261.001.38021.36021.3822
692014.04.15 13:00buy261.001.38021.36021.3822
702014.04.15 13:00buy limit271.001.37941.35941.3814
712014.04.15 14:00buy limit281.001.37951.35951.3815
722014.04.15 15:00buy271.001.37941.35941.3814
732014.04.15 15:00buy281.001.37951.35951.3815
742014.04.15 17:00t/p241.001.38171.35971.3817200.00103965.55
752014.04.15 17:00t/p261.001.38221.36021.3822200.00104165.55
762014.04.15 17:00t/p271.001.38141.35941.3814200.00104365.55
772014.04.15 17:00t/p281.001.38151.35951.3815200.00104565.55
782014.04.15 18:00buy limit291.001.38031.36031.3823
792014.04.17 12:00sell231.001.38591.40591.3839
802014.04.17 16:00t/p231.001.38391.40591.3839200.00104765.55
812014.04.21 18:00buy251.001.37911.35911.3811
822014.04.21 18:00buy291.001.38031.36031.3823
832014.04.22 11:00t/p251.001.38111.35911.3811195.97104961.52
842014.04.22 15:00t/p291.001.38231.36031.3823195.97105157.49
852014.04.30 12:00t/p101.001.37811.40011.3781163.88105321.37
862014.04.30 12:00t/p111.001.37841.40041.3784163.88105485.25
872014.04.30 12:00t/p121.001.37831.40031.3783163.88105649.13
882014.05.01 02:00sell limit301.001.38751.40751.3855
892014.05.01 03:00sell limit311.001.38761.40761.3856
902014.05.01 06:00sell limit321.001.38791.40791.3859
912014.05.01 07:00sell limit331.001.38791.40791.3859
922014.05.01 08:00sell limit341.001.38771.40771.3857
932014.05.01 09:00sell301.001.38751.40751.3855
942014.05.01 09:00sell311.001.38761.40761.3856
952014.05.01 09:00sell321.001.38791.40791.3859
962014.05.01 09:00sell331.001.38791.40791.3859
972014.05.01 09:00sell341.001.38771.40771.3857
982014.05.01 09:00sell limit351.001.38941.40941.3874
992014.05.01 10:00sell limit361.001.38921.40921.3872
1002014.05.01 11:00sell limit371.001.38931.40931.3873
1012014.05.01 12:00sell limit381.001.38881.40881.3868
1022014.05.01 13:00sell limit391.001.38821.40821.3862
1032014.05.01 14:00sell limit401.001.38821.40821.3862
1042014.05.01 23:59close at stop341.001.38691.40771.385780.00105729.13
1052014.05.01 23:59close at stop331.001.38691.40791.3859100.00105829.13
1062014.05.01 23:59close at stop321.001.38691.40791.3859100.00105929.13
1072014.05.01 23:59close at stop311.001.38691.40761.385670.00105999.13
1082014.05.01 23:59close at stop301.001.38691.40751.385560.00106059.13