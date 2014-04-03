|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.05.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.05.02)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|Use_TP=true; TP=20; Use_SL=true; SL=200; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=10; Distance=5; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=true; GoldShift1=17; GoldDistancePips1=45; Use_Violet=false; VioletShift1=12; VioletDistancePips1=120; Use_Chocolate=false; ChocolateShift1=4; ChocolateDistancePips1=75; Use_White=false; WhiteShift1=8; WhiteDistancePips1=-165;
|Bars in test
|1524
|Ticks modelled
|2045
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100000.00
|Spread
|2
|Total net profit
|6059.13
|Gross profit
|6059.13
|Gross loss
|-0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|178.21
|Absolute drawdown
|796.49
|Maximal drawdown
|2835.80 (2.78%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.78% (2835.80)
|Total trades
|34
|Short positions (won %)
|24 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|34 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|200.00
|loss trade
|-0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|178.21
|loss trade
|-0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|34 (6059.13)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (-0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|6059.13 (34)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|34
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2014.04.03 18:00
|buy limit
|1
|1.00
|1.3704
|1.3504
|1.3724
|2
|2014.04.03 20:00
|buy limit
|2
|1.00
|1.3714
|1.3514
|1.3734
|3
|2014.04.03 21:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.3714
|1.3514
|1.3734
|4
|2014.04.03 21:00
|buy limit
|3
|1.00
|1.3712
|1.3512
|1.3732
|5
|2014.04.04 05:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.3712
|1.3512
|1.3732
|6
|2014.04.04 09:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.3704
|1.3504
|1.3724
|7
|2014.04.04 15:00
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.3724
|1.3504
|1.3724
|200.00
|100200.00
|8
|2014.04.07 14:00
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.3734
|1.3514
|1.3734
|191.94
|100391.94
|9
|2014.04.07 14:00
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.3732
|1.3512
|1.3732
|195.97
|100587.91
|10
|2014.04.08 01:00
|buy limit
|4
|1.00
|1.3740
|1.3540
|1.3760
|11
|2014.04.08 09:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.3740
|1.3540
|1.3760
|12
|2014.04.08 10:00
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.3760
|1.3540
|1.3760
|200.00
|100787.91
|13
|2014.04.08 15:00
|sell limit
|5
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4003
|1.3783
|14
|2014.04.08 16:00
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4003
|1.3783
|15
|2014.04.08 16:00
|sell limit
|6
|1.00
|1.3805
|1.4005
|1.3785
|16
|2014.04.08 17:00
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.3805
|1.4005
|1.3785
|17
|2014.04.08 18:00
|sell limit
|7
|1.00
|1.3809
|1.4009
|1.3789
|18
|2014.04.08 19:00
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.3809
|1.4009
|1.3789
|19
|2014.04.08 19:00
|sell limit
|8
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4003
|1.3783
|20
|2014.04.08 20:00
|sell limit
|9
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4003
|1.3783
|21
|2014.04.08 21:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4003
|1.3783
|22
|2014.04.08 21:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4003
|1.3783
|23
|2014.04.08 21:00
|sell limit
|10
|1.00
|1.3801
|1.4001
|1.3781
|24
|2014.04.08 22:00
|sell limit
|11
|1.00
|1.3804
|1.4004
|1.3784
|25
|2014.04.09 00:00
|sell limit
|12
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4003
|1.3783
|26
|2014.04.09 03:00
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.3789
|1.4009
|1.3789
|198.28
|100986.19
|27
|2014.04.09 09:00
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.3783
|1.4003
|1.3783
|198.28
|101184.47
|28
|2014.04.09 09:00
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.3785
|1.4005
|1.3785
|198.28
|101382.75
|29
|2014.04.09 09:00
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.3783
|1.4003
|1.3783
|198.28
|101581.03
|30
|2014.04.09 09:00
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.3783
|1.4003
|1.3783
|198.28
|101779.31
|31
|2014.04.09 10:00
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.3801
|1.4001
|1.3781
|32
|2014.04.09 10:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.3804
|1.4004
|1.3784
|33
|2014.04.09 10:00
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4003
|1.3783
|34
|2014.04.09 21:00
|sell limit
|13
|1.00
|1.3861
|1.4061
|1.3841
|35
|2014.04.09 22:00
|sell limit
|14
|1.00
|1.3862
|1.4062
|1.3842
|36
|2014.04.09 23:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|1.3861
|1.4061
|1.3841
|37
|2014.04.09 23:00
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.3862
|1.4062
|1.3842
|38
|2014.04.09 23:00
|sell limit
|15
|1.00
|1.3862
|1.4062
|1.3842
|39
|2014.04.10 00:00
|sell limit
|16
|1.00
|1.3860
|1.4060
|1.3840
|40
|2014.04.10 01:00
|sell limit
|17
|1.00
|1.3860
|1.4060
|1.3840
|41
|2014.04.10 03:00
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.3862
|1.4062
|1.3842
|42
|2014.04.10 03:00
|sell
|16
|1.00
|1.3860
|1.4060
|1.3840
|43
|2014.04.10 03:00
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.3860
|1.4060
|1.3840
|44
|2014.04.10 03:00
|sell limit
|18
|1.00
|1.3876
|1.4076
|1.3856
|45
|2014.04.10 09:00
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.3841
|1.4061
|1.3841
|194.84
|101974.15
|46
|2014.04.10 09:00
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.3842
|1.4062
|1.3842
|194.84
|102168.99
|47
|2014.04.10 09:00
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.3842
|1.4062
|1.3842
|200.00
|102368.99
|48
|2014.04.10 09:00
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.3840
|1.4060
|1.3840
|200.00
|102568.99
|49
|2014.04.10 09:00
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.3840
|1.4060
|1.3840
|200.00
|102768.99
|50
|2014.04.10 17:00
|sell
|18
|1.00
|1.3876
|1.4076
|1.3856
|51
|2014.04.10 18:00
|sell limit
|19
|1.00
|1.3898
|1.4098
|1.3878
|52
|2014.04.10 21:00
|sell limit
|20
|1.00
|1.3897
|1.4097
|1.3877
|53
|2014.04.10 22:00
|sell limit
|21
|1.00
|1.3891
|1.4091
|1.3871
|54
|2014.04.10 23:00
|sell limit
|22
|1.00
|1.3893
|1.4093
|1.3873
|55
|2014.04.11 03:00
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.3891
|1.4091
|1.3871
|56
|2014.04.11 03:00
|sell
|22
|1.00
|1.3893
|1.4093
|1.3873
|57
|2014.04.11 05:00
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.3897
|1.4097
|1.3877
|58
|2014.04.11 09:00
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.3898
|1.4098
|1.3878
|59
|2014.04.11 14:00
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.3878
|1.4098
|1.3878
|200.00
|102968.99
|60
|2014.04.11 14:00
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.3877
|1.4097
|1.3877
|200.00
|103168.99
|61
|2014.04.11 15:00
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.3871
|1.4091
|1.3871
|200.00
|103368.99
|62
|2014.04.11 15:00
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.3873
|1.4093
|1.3873
|200.00
|103568.99
|63
|2014.04.14 01:00
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.3856
|1.4076
|1.3856
|196.56
|103765.55
|64
|2014.04.14 10:00
|sell limit
|23
|1.00
|1.3859
|1.4059
|1.3839
|65
|2014.04.15 10:00
|buy limit
|24
|1.00
|1.3797
|1.3597
|1.3817
|66
|2014.04.15 11:00
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.3797
|1.3597
|1.3817
|67
|2014.04.15 11:00
|buy limit
|25
|1.00
|1.3791
|1.3591
|1.3811
|68
|2014.04.15 12:00
|buy limit
|26
|1.00
|1.3802
|1.3602
|1.3822
|69
|2014.04.15 13:00
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.3802
|1.3602
|1.3822
|70
|2014.04.15 13:00
|buy limit
|27
|1.00
|1.3794
|1.3594
|1.3814
|71
|2014.04.15 14:00
|buy limit
|28
|1.00
|1.3795
|1.3595
|1.3815
|72
|2014.04.15 15:00
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.3794
|1.3594
|1.3814
|73
|2014.04.15 15:00
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.3795
|1.3595
|1.3815
|74
|2014.04.15 17:00
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.3817
|1.3597
|1.3817
|200.00
|103965.55
|75
|2014.04.15 17:00
|t/p
|26
|1.00
|1.3822
|1.3602
|1.3822
|200.00
|104165.55
|76
|2014.04.15 17:00
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|1.3814
|1.3594
|1.3814
|200.00
|104365.55
|77
|2014.04.15 17:00
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|1.3815
|1.3595
|1.3815
|200.00
|104565.55
|78
|2014.04.15 18:00
|buy limit
|29
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.3603
|1.3823
|79
|2014.04.17 12:00
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.3859
|1.4059
|1.3839
|80
|2014.04.17 16:00
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|1.3839
|1.4059
|1.3839
|200.00
|104765.55
|81
|2014.04.21 18:00
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.3791
|1.3591
|1.3811
|82
|2014.04.21 18:00
|buy
|29
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.3603
|1.3823
|83
|2014.04.22 11:00
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.3811
|1.3591
|1.3811
|195.97
|104961.52
|84
|2014.04.22 15:00
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.3823
|1.3603
|1.3823
|195.97
|105157.49
|85
|2014.04.30 12:00
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.3781
|1.4001
|1.3781
|163.88
|105321.37
|86
|2014.04.30 12:00
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.3784
|1.4004
|1.3784
|163.88
|105485.25
|87
|2014.04.30 12:00
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.3783
|1.4003
|1.3783
|163.88
|105649.13
|88
|2014.05.01 02:00
|sell limit
|30
|1.00
|1.3875
|1.4075
|1.3855
|89
|2014.05.01 03:00
|sell limit
|31
|1.00
|1.3876
|1.4076
|1.3856
|90
|2014.05.01 06:00
|sell limit
|32
|1.00
|1.3879
|1.4079
|1.3859
|91
|2014.05.01 07:00
|sell limit
|33
|1.00
|1.3879
|1.4079
|1.3859
|92
|2014.05.01 08:00
|sell limit
|34
|1.00
|1.3877
|1.4077
|1.3857
|93
|2014.05.01 09:00
|sell
|30
|1.00
|1.3875
|1.4075
|1.3855
|94
|2014.05.01 09:00
|sell
|31
|1.00
|1.3876
|1.4076
|1.3856
|95
|2014.05.01 09:00
|sell
|32
|1.00
|1.3879
|1.4079
|1.3859
|96
|2014.05.01 09:00
|sell
|33
|1.00
|1.3879
|1.4079
|1.3859
|97
|2014.05.01 09:00
|sell
|34
|1.00
|1.3877
|1.4077
|1.3857
|98
|2014.05.01 09:00
|sell limit
|35
|1.00
|1.3894
|1.4094
|1.3874
|99
|2014.05.01 10:00
|sell limit
|36
|1.00
|1.3892
|1.4092
|1.3872
|100
|2014.05.01 11:00
|sell limit
|37
|1.00
|1.3893
|1.4093
|1.3873
|101
|2014.05.01 12:00
|sell limit
|38
|1.00
|1.3888
|1.4088
|1.3868
|102
|2014.05.01 13:00
|sell limit
|39
|1.00
|1.3882
|1.4082
|1.3862
|103
|2014.05.01 14:00
|sell limit
|40
|1.00
|1.3882
|1.4082
|1.3862
|104
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|34
|1.00
|1.3869
|1.4077
|1.3857
|80.00
|105729.13
|105
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|33
|1.00
|1.3869
|1.4079
|1.3859
|100.00
|105829.13
|106
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|32
|1.00
|1.3869
|1.4079
|1.3859
|100.00
|105929.13
|107
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|31
|1.00
|1.3869
|1.4076
|1.3856
|70.00
|105999.13
|108
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|30
|1.00
|1.3869
|1.4075
|1.3855
|60.00
|106059.13