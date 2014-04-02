|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.05.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.05.02)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|Use_TP=true; TP=50; Use_SL=true; SL=860; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=8; Distance=5; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=true; GoldShift1=16; GoldDistancePips1=-75; Use_Violet=false; VioletShift1=11; VioletDistancePips1=225; Use_Chocolate=false; ChocolateShift1=3; ChocolateDistancePips1=-300; Use_White=false; WhiteShift1=7; WhiteDistancePips1=-240;
|Bars in test
|1524
|Ticks modelled
|2045
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100000.00
|Spread
|2
|Total net profit
|9932.27
|Gross profit
|12183.78
|Gross loss
|-2251.51
|Profit factor
|5.41
|Expected payoff
|310.38
|Absolute drawdown
|4203.33
|Maximal drawdown
|4962.24 (4.92%)
|Relative drawdown
|4.92% (4962.24)
|Total trades
|32
|Short positions (won %)
|11 (81.82%)
|Long positions (won %)
|21 (85.71%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|27 (84.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (15.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|500.00
|loss trade
|-1083.00
|Average
|profit trade
|451.25
|loss trade
|-450.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|27 (12183.78)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-2251.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|12183.78 (27)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2251.51 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|27
|consecutive losses
|5
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2014.04.02 00:00
|buy limit
|1
|1.00
|1.3790
|1.2930
|1.3840
|2
|2014.04.02 00:00
|sell limit
|2
|1.00
|1.3800
|1.4660
|1.3750
|3
|2014.04.02 01:00
|buy limit
|3
|1.00
|1.3792
|1.2932
|1.3842
|4
|2014.04.02 01:00
|sell limit
|4
|1.00
|1.3802
|1.4662
|1.3752
|5
|2014.04.02 02:00
|buy limit
|5
|1.00
|1.3790
|1.2930
|1.3840
|6
|2014.04.02 02:00
|sell limit
|6
|1.00
|1.3800
|1.4660
|1.3750
|7
|2014.04.02 03:00
|buy limit
|7
|1.00
|1.3793
|1.2933
|1.3843
|8
|2014.04.02 03:00
|sell limit
|8
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4663
|1.3753
|9
|2014.04.02 04:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.3800
|1.4660
|1.3750
|10
|2014.04.02 04:00
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.3802
|1.4662
|1.3752
|11
|2014.04.02 04:00
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.3800
|1.4660
|1.3750
|12
|2014.04.02 04:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4663
|1.3753
|13
|2014.04.02 04:00
|buy limit
|9
|1.00
|1.3801
|1.2941
|1.3851
|14
|2014.04.02 05:00
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.3801
|1.2941
|1.3851
|15
|2014.04.02 11:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.3790
|1.2930
|1.3840
|16
|2014.04.02 11:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.3792
|1.2932
|1.3842
|17
|2014.04.02 11:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.3790
|1.2930
|1.3840
|18
|2014.04.02 11:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.3793
|1.2933
|1.3843
|19
|2014.04.03 14:00
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.3750
|1.4660
|1.3750
|494.84
|100494.84
|20
|2014.04.03 14:00
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.3752
|1.4662
|1.3752
|494.84
|100989.68
|21
|2014.04.03 14:00
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.3750
|1.4660
|1.3750
|494.84
|101484.52
|22
|2014.04.03 14:00
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.3753
|1.4663
|1.3753
|494.84
|101979.36
|23
|2014.04.03 14:00
|buy limit
|10
|1.00
|1.3767
|1.2907
|1.3817
|24
|2014.04.03 14:00
|sell limit
|11
|1.00
|1.3777
|1.4637
|1.3727
|25
|2014.04.03 15:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.3767
|1.2907
|1.3817
|26
|2014.04.03 15:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.3777
|1.4637
|1.3727
|27
|2014.04.03 15:00
|buy limit
|12
|1.00
|1.3755
|1.2895
|1.3805
|28
|2014.04.03 15:00
|sell limit
|13
|1.00
|1.3765
|1.4625
|1.3715
|29
|2014.04.03 16:00
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.3727
|1.4637
|1.3727
|500.00
|102479.36
|30
|2014.04.03 16:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.3755
|1.2895
|1.3805
|31
|2014.04.03 16:00
|buy limit
|14
|1.00
|1.3715
|1.2855
|1.3765
|32
|2014.04.03 17:00
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.3715
|1.2855
|1.3765
|33
|2014.04.08 11:00
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.3765
|1.2855
|1.3765
|487.91
|102967.27
|34
|2014.04.08 11:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|1.3765
|1.4625
|1.3715
|35
|2014.04.08 11:00
|buy limit
|15
|1.00
|1.3766
|1.2906
|1.3816
|36
|2014.04.08 12:00
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.3766
|1.2906
|1.3816
|37
|2014.04.08 16:00
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.3805
|1.2895
|1.3805
|487.91
|103455.18
|38
|2014.04.08 16:00
|buy limit
|16
|1.00
|1.3795
|1.2935
|1.3845
|39
|2014.04.08 17:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.3795
|1.2935
|1.3845
|40
|2014.04.09 17:00
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.3817
|1.2907
|1.3817
|483.88
|103939.06
|41
|2014.04.09 17:00
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.3816
|1.2906
|1.3816
|495.97
|104435.03
|42
|2014.04.09 17:00
|buy limit
|17
|1.00
|1.3820
|1.2960
|1.3870
|43
|2014.04.09 17:00
|sell limit
|18
|1.00
|1.3830
|1.4690
|1.3780
|44
|2014.04.09 18:00
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.3820
|1.2960
|1.3870
|45
|2014.04.09 21:00
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.3840
|1.2930
|1.3840
|471.79
|104906.82
|46
|2014.04.09 21:00
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.3842
|1.2932
|1.3842
|471.79
|105378.61
|47
|2014.04.09 21:00
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.3840
|1.2930
|1.3840
|471.79
|105850.40
|48
|2014.04.09 21:00
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.3843
|1.2933
|1.3843
|471.79
|106322.19
|49
|2014.04.09 21:00
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.3851
|1.2941
|1.3851
|471.79
|106793.98
|50
|2014.04.09 21:00
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.3845
|1.2935
|1.3845
|495.97
|107289.95
|51
|2014.04.09 21:00
|sell
|18
|1.00
|1.3830
|1.4690
|1.3780
|52
|2014.04.09 21:00
|buy limit
|19
|1.00
|1.3851
|1.2991
|1.3901
|53
|2014.04.09 21:00
|sell limit
|20
|1.00
|1.3861
|1.4721
|1.3811
|54
|2014.04.09 22:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.3851
|1.2991
|1.3901
|55
|2014.04.09 22:00
|buy limit
|21
|1.00
|1.3852
|1.2992
|1.3902
|56
|2014.04.09 22:00
|sell limit
|22
|1.00
|1.3862
|1.4722
|1.3812
|57
|2014.04.09 23:00
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.3861
|1.4721
|1.3811
|58
|2014.04.09 23:00
|sell
|22
|1.00
|1.3862
|1.4722
|1.3812
|59
|2014.04.09 23:00
|buy limit
|23
|1.00
|1.3852
|1.2992
|1.3902
|60
|2014.04.09 23:00
|sell limit
|24
|1.00
|1.3862
|1.4722
|1.3812
|61
|2014.04.10 00:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.3852
|1.2992
|1.3902
|62
|2014.04.10 00:00
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.3852
|1.2992
|1.3902
|63
|2014.04.10 03:00
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.3870
|1.2960
|1.3870
|487.91
|107777.86
|64
|2014.04.10 03:00
|sell
|24
|1.00
|1.3862
|1.4722
|1.3812
|65
|2014.04.10 03:00
|buy limit
|25
|1.00
|1.3866
|1.3006
|1.3916
|66
|2014.04.10 04:00
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.3866
|1.3006
|1.3916
|67
|2014.04.11 10:00
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.3901
|1.2991
|1.3901
|483.88
|108261.74
|68
|2014.04.11 10:00
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.3902
|1.2992
|1.3902
|495.97
|108757.71
|69
|2014.04.11 10:00
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|1.3902
|1.2992
|1.3902
|495.97
|109253.68
|70
|2014.04.11 10:00
|buy limit
|26
|1.00
|1.3896
|1.3036
|1.3946
|71
|2014.04.11 10:00
|sell limit
|27
|1.00
|1.3906
|1.4766
|1.3856
|72
|2014.04.11 11:00
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.3896
|1.3036
|1.3946
|73
|2014.04.11 11:00
|buy limit
|28
|1.00
|1.3882
|1.3022
|1.3932
|74
|2014.04.11 14:00
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.3882
|1.3022
|1.3932
|75
|2014.04.14 15:00
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.3811
|1.4721
|1.3811
|491.40
|109745.08
|76
|2014.04.14 15:00
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.3812
|1.4722
|1.3812
|491.40
|110236.48
|77
|2014.04.14 15:00
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.3812
|1.4722
|1.3812
|496.56
|110733.04
|78
|2014.04.14 15:00
|buy limit
|29
|1.00
|1.3813
|1.2953
|1.3863
|79
|2014.04.14 15:00
|sell limit
|30
|1.00
|1.3823
|1.4683
|1.3773
|80
|2014.04.14 16:00
|sell
|30
|1.00
|1.3823
|1.4683
|1.3773
|81
|2014.04.14 16:00
|buy limit
|31
|1.00
|1.3820
|1.2960
|1.3870
|82
|2014.04.14 17:00
|buy
|29
|1.00
|1.3813
|1.2953
|1.3863
|83
|2014.04.14 17:00
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.3820
|1.2960
|1.3870
|84
|2014.04.17 12:00
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.3863
|1.2953
|1.3863
|479.85
|111212.89
|85
|2014.04.17 12:00
|buy limit
|32
|1.00
|1.3857
|1.2997
|1.3907
|86
|2014.04.17 13:00
|buy
|32
|1.00
|1.3857
|1.2997
|1.3907
|87
|2014.04.28 10:00
|t/p
|31
|1.00
|1.3870
|1.2960
|1.3870
|443.58
|111656.47
|88
|2014.04.28 10:00
|buy limit
|33
|1.00
|1.3863
|1.3003
|1.3913
|89
|2014.04.28 14:00
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.3863
|1.3003
|1.3913
|90
|2014.04.30 12:00
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.3780
|1.4690
|1.3780
|463.88
|112120.35
|91
|2014.04.30 12:00
|buy limit
|34
|1.00
|1.3819
|1.2959
|1.3869
|92
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|33
|1.00
|1.3867
|1.3003
|1.3913
|19.85
|112140.20
|93
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|32
|1.00
|1.3867
|1.2997
|1.3907
|43.58
|112183.78
|94
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|30
|1.00
|1.3869
|1.4683
|1.3773
|-492.68
|111691.10
|95
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|28
|1.00
|1.3867
|1.3022
|1.3932
|-230.60
|111460.50
|96
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|26
|1.00
|1.3867
|1.3036
|1.3946
|-370.60
|111089.90
|97
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|25
|1.00
|1.3867
|1.3006
|1.3916
|-74.63
|111015.27
|98
|2014.05.01 23:59
|close at stop
|13
|1.00
|1.3869
|1.4625
|1.3715
|-1083.00
|109932.27