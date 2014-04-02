Strategy Tester Report
R_02Limit
EGlobal-Demo (Build 765)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.05.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.05.02)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersUse_TP=true; TP=50; Use_SL=true; SL=860; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=8; Distance=5; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=true; GoldShift1=16; GoldDistancePips1=-75; Use_Violet=false; VioletShift1=11; VioletDistancePips1=225; Use_Chocolate=false; ChocolateShift1=3; ChocolateDistancePips1=-300; Use_White=false; WhiteShift1=7; WhiteDistancePips1=-240;
Bars in test1524Ticks modelled2045Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100000.00Spread2
Total net profit9932.27Gross profit12183.78Gross loss-2251.51
Profit factor5.41Expected payoff310.38
Absolute drawdown4203.33Maximal drawdown4962.24 (4.92%)Relative drawdown4.92% (4962.24)
Total trades32Short positions (won %)11 (81.82%)Long positions (won %)21 (85.71%)
Profit trades (% of total)27 (84.38%)Loss trades (% of total)5 (15.63%)
Largestprofit trade500.00loss trade-1083.00
Averageprofit trade451.25loss trade-450.30
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)27 (12183.78)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-2251.51)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)12183.78 (27)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2251.51 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins27consecutive losses5
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12014.04.02 00:00buy limit11.001.37901.29301.3840
22014.04.02 00:00sell limit21.001.38001.46601.3750
32014.04.02 01:00buy limit31.001.37921.29321.3842
42014.04.02 01:00sell limit41.001.38021.46621.3752
52014.04.02 02:00buy limit51.001.37901.29301.3840
62014.04.02 02:00sell limit61.001.38001.46601.3750
72014.04.02 03:00buy limit71.001.37931.29331.3843
82014.04.02 03:00sell limit81.001.38031.46631.3753
92014.04.02 04:00sell21.001.38001.46601.3750
102014.04.02 04:00sell41.001.38021.46621.3752
112014.04.02 04:00sell61.001.38001.46601.3750
122014.04.02 04:00sell81.001.38031.46631.3753
132014.04.02 04:00buy limit91.001.38011.29411.3851
142014.04.02 05:00buy91.001.38011.29411.3851
152014.04.02 11:00buy11.001.37901.29301.3840
162014.04.02 11:00buy31.001.37921.29321.3842
172014.04.02 11:00buy51.001.37901.29301.3840
182014.04.02 11:00buy71.001.37931.29331.3843
192014.04.03 14:00t/p21.001.37501.46601.3750494.84100494.84
202014.04.03 14:00t/p41.001.37521.46621.3752494.84100989.68
212014.04.03 14:00t/p61.001.37501.46601.3750494.84101484.52
222014.04.03 14:00t/p81.001.37531.46631.3753494.84101979.36
232014.04.03 14:00buy limit101.001.37671.29071.3817
242014.04.03 14:00sell limit111.001.37771.46371.3727
252014.04.03 15:00buy101.001.37671.29071.3817
262014.04.03 15:00sell111.001.37771.46371.3727
272014.04.03 15:00buy limit121.001.37551.28951.3805
282014.04.03 15:00sell limit131.001.37651.46251.3715
292014.04.03 16:00t/p111.001.37271.46371.3727500.00102479.36
302014.04.03 16:00buy121.001.37551.28951.3805
312014.04.03 16:00buy limit141.001.37151.28551.3765
322014.04.03 17:00buy141.001.37151.28551.3765
332014.04.08 11:00t/p141.001.37651.28551.3765487.91102967.27
342014.04.08 11:00sell131.001.37651.46251.3715
352014.04.08 11:00buy limit151.001.37661.29061.3816
362014.04.08 12:00buy151.001.37661.29061.3816
372014.04.08 16:00t/p121.001.38051.28951.3805487.91103455.18
382014.04.08 16:00buy limit161.001.37951.29351.3845
392014.04.08 17:00buy161.001.37951.29351.3845
402014.04.09 17:00t/p101.001.38171.29071.3817483.88103939.06
412014.04.09 17:00t/p151.001.38161.29061.3816495.97104435.03
422014.04.09 17:00buy limit171.001.38201.29601.3870
432014.04.09 17:00sell limit181.001.38301.46901.3780
442014.04.09 18:00buy171.001.38201.29601.3870
452014.04.09 21:00t/p11.001.38401.29301.3840471.79104906.82
462014.04.09 21:00t/p31.001.38421.29321.3842471.79105378.61
472014.04.09 21:00t/p51.001.38401.29301.3840471.79105850.40
482014.04.09 21:00t/p71.001.38431.29331.3843471.79106322.19
492014.04.09 21:00t/p91.001.38511.29411.3851471.79106793.98
502014.04.09 21:00t/p161.001.38451.29351.3845495.97107289.95
512014.04.09 21:00sell181.001.38301.46901.3780
522014.04.09 21:00buy limit191.001.38511.29911.3901
532014.04.09 21:00sell limit201.001.38611.47211.3811
542014.04.09 22:00buy191.001.38511.29911.3901
552014.04.09 22:00buy limit211.001.38521.29921.3902
562014.04.09 22:00sell limit221.001.38621.47221.3812
572014.04.09 23:00sell201.001.38611.47211.3811
582014.04.09 23:00sell221.001.38621.47221.3812
592014.04.09 23:00buy limit231.001.38521.29921.3902
602014.04.09 23:00sell limit241.001.38621.47221.3812
612014.04.10 00:00buy211.001.38521.29921.3902
622014.04.10 00:00buy231.001.38521.29921.3902
632014.04.10 03:00t/p171.001.38701.29601.3870487.91107777.86
642014.04.10 03:00sell241.001.38621.47221.3812
652014.04.10 03:00buy limit251.001.38661.30061.3916
662014.04.10 04:00buy251.001.38661.30061.3916
672014.04.11 10:00t/p191.001.39011.29911.3901483.88108261.74
682014.04.11 10:00t/p211.001.39021.29921.3902495.97108757.71
692014.04.11 10:00t/p231.001.39021.29921.3902495.97109253.68
702014.04.11 10:00buy limit261.001.38961.30361.3946
712014.04.11 10:00sell limit271.001.39061.47661.3856
722014.04.11 11:00buy261.001.38961.30361.3946
732014.04.11 11:00buy limit281.001.38821.30221.3932
742014.04.11 14:00buy281.001.38821.30221.3932
752014.04.14 15:00t/p201.001.38111.47211.3811491.40109745.08
762014.04.14 15:00t/p221.001.38121.47221.3812491.40110236.48
772014.04.14 15:00t/p241.001.38121.47221.3812496.56110733.04
782014.04.14 15:00buy limit291.001.38131.29531.3863
792014.04.14 15:00sell limit301.001.38231.46831.3773
802014.04.14 16:00sell301.001.38231.46831.3773
812014.04.14 16:00buy limit311.001.38201.29601.3870
822014.04.14 17:00buy291.001.38131.29531.3863
832014.04.14 17:00buy311.001.38201.29601.3870
842014.04.17 12:00t/p291.001.38631.29531.3863479.85111212.89
852014.04.17 12:00buy limit321.001.38571.29971.3907
862014.04.17 13:00buy321.001.38571.29971.3907
872014.04.28 10:00t/p311.001.38701.29601.3870443.58111656.47
882014.04.28 10:00buy limit331.001.38631.30031.3913
892014.04.28 14:00buy331.001.38631.30031.3913
902014.04.30 12:00t/p181.001.37801.46901.3780463.88112120.35
912014.04.30 12:00buy limit341.001.38191.29591.3869
922014.05.01 23:59close at stop331.001.38671.30031.391319.85112140.20
932014.05.01 23:59close at stop321.001.38671.29971.390743.58112183.78
942014.05.01 23:59close at stop301.001.38691.46831.3773-492.68111691.10
952014.05.01 23:59close at stop281.001.38671.30221.3932-230.60111460.50
962014.05.01 23:59close at stop261.001.38671.30361.3946-370.60111089.90
972014.05.01 23:59close at stop251.001.38671.30061.3916-74.63111015.27
982014.05.01 23:59close at stop131.001.38691.46251.3715-1083.00109932.27