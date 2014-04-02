|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.05.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.05.02)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|Use_TP=true;
TP=150; Use_SL=true;
SL=260; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false;
MaxOrders=2; Distance=70; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false;
Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=false;
GoldShift1=5; GoldDistancePips1=150; Use_Violet=true;
VioletShift1=5; VioletDistancePips1=-195; Use_Chocolate=true;
ChocolateShift1=16; ChocolateDistancePips1=-105; Use_White=false;
WhiteShift1=14; WhiteDistancePips1=165;
|Bars in test
|1524
|Ticks modelled
|2045
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100000.00
|Spread
|2
|Total net profit
|3908.35
|Gross profit
|3984.47
|Gross loss
|-76.12
|Profit factor
|52.34
|Expected payoff
|781.67
|Absolute drawdown
|668.06
|Maximal drawdown
|779.56 (0.75%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.75% (779.56)
|Total trades
|5
|Short positions (won %)
|1 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|4 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1471.79
|loss trade
|-76.12
|Average
|profit trade
|996.12
|loss trade
|-76.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (3984.47)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-76.12)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3984.47 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-76.12 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|1