Strategy Tester Report
R_02Limit
EGlobal-Demo (Build 765)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.05.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.05.02)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersUse_TP=true; TP=150; Use_SL=true; SL=260; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=2; Distance=70; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=false; GoldShift1=5; GoldDistancePips1=150; Use_Violet=true; VioletShift1=5; VioletDistancePips1=-195; Use_Chocolate=true; ChocolateShift1=16; ChocolateDistancePips1=-105; Use_White=false; WhiteShift1=14; WhiteDistancePips1=165;
Bars in test1524Ticks modelled2045Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100000.00Spread2
Total net profit3908.35Gross profit3984.47Gross loss-76.12
Profit factor52.34Expected payoff781.67
Absolute drawdown668.06Maximal drawdown779.56 (0.75%)Relative drawdown0.75% (779.56)
Total trades5Short positions (won %)1 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)4 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)4 (80.00%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (20.00%)
Largestprofit trade1471.79loss trade-76.12
Averageprofit trade996.12loss trade-76.12
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (3984.47)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-76.12)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3984.47 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-76.12 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12014.04.02 00:00buy limit11.001.37251.34651.3875
22014.04.02 00:00sell limit21.001.38651.41251.3715
32014.04.02 01:00buy limit31.001.37271.34671.3877
42014.04.03 16:00buy11.001.37251.34651.3875
52014.04.03 16:00buy31.001.37271.34671.3877
62014.04.10 03:00sell21.001.38651.41251.3715
72014.04.10 13:00t/p11.001.38751.34651.38751471.79101471.79
82014.04.10 13:00buy limit41.001.38031.35431.3953
92014.04.10 17:00t/p31.001.38771.34671.38771471.79102943.58
102014.04.10 17:00buy limit51.001.38121.35521.3962
112014.04.14 15:00buy51.001.38121.35521.3962
122014.04.15 10:00buy41.001.38031.35431.3953
132014.05.01 23:59close at stop51.001.38671.35521.3962473.43103417.01
142014.05.01 23:59close at stop41.001.38671.35431.3953567.46103984.47
152014.05.01 23:59close at stop21.001.38691.41251.3715-76.12103908.35