Strategy Tester Report
R_02Limit
EGlobal-Demo (Build 765)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.05.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.05.02)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersUse_TP=true; TP=150; Use_SL=true; SL=260; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=2; Distance=70; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=70; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=false; GoldShift1=5; GoldDistancePips1=150; Use_Violet=true; VioletShift1=5; VioletDistancePips1=-195; Use_Chocolate=true; ChocolateShift1=16; ChocolateDistancePips1=-105; Use_White=false; WhiteShift1=14; WhiteDistancePips1=165;
Bars in test1524Ticks modelled2045Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100000.00Spread2
Total net profit137419.10Gross profit142747.50Gross loss-5328.40
Profit factor26.79Expected payoff45806.37
Absolute drawdown22682.10Maximal drawdown25320.40 (12.47%)Relative drawdown22.68% (22682.10)
Total trades3Short positions (won %)1 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)2 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)2 (66.67%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (33.33%)
Largestprofit trade103025.30loss trade-5328.40
Averageprofit trade71373.75loss trade-5328.40
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (142747.50)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-5328.40)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)142747.50 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-5328.40 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12014.04.02 00:00buy limit170.001.37251.34651.3875
22014.04.02 00:00sell limit270.001.38651.41251.3715
32014.04.02 01:00buy limit370.001.37271.34671.3877
42014.04.03 16:00buy170.001.37251.34651.3875
52014.04.03 16:00delete370.001.37271.34671.3877
62014.04.03 16:00buy limit470.001.36501.33901.3800
72014.04.10 03:00sell270.001.38651.41251.3715
82014.04.10 13:00t/p170.001.38751.34651.3875103025.30203025.30
92014.04.10 13:00buy limit570.001.38031.35431.3953
102014.04.15 10:00buy570.001.38031.35431.3953
112014.05.01 23:59close at stop570.001.38671.35431.395339722.20242747.50
122014.05.01 23:59close at stop270.001.38691.41251.3715-5328.40237419.10