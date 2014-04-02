Strategy Tester Report
R_01
EGlobal-Demo (Build 765)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.07.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.07.02)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersUse_TP=true; TP=95; Use_SL=true; SL=460; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=9; Distance=20; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=true; GoldShift1=16; GoldDistancePips1=15; Use_Violet=true; VioletShift1=13; VioletDistancePips1=-165; Use_Chocolate=true; ChocolateShift1=16; ChocolateDistancePips1=-240; Use_White=true; WhiteShift1=11; WhiteDistancePips1=-225;
Bars in test7179Ticks modelled13352Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100000.00Spread2
Total net profit20960.68Gross profit27621.50Gross loss-6660.82
Profit factor4.15Expected payoff524.02
Absolute drawdown840.00Maximal drawdown22528.40 (17.60%)Relative drawdown17.60% (22528.40)
Total trades40Short positions (won %)19 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)21 (52.38%)
Profit trades (% of total)30 (75.00%)Loss trades (% of total)10 (25.00%)
Largestprofit trade944.84loss trade-1535.53
Averageprofit trade920.72loss trade-666.08
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)30 (27621.50)consecutive losses (loss in money)10 (-6660.82)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)27621.50 (30)consecutive loss (count of losses)-6660.82 (10)
Averageconsecutive wins30consecutive losses10
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12014.04.02 00:00sell11.001.37931.42531.3698
22014.04.02 00:30sell21.001.37931.42531.3698
32014.04.02 00:45sell31.001.37931.42531.3698
42014.04.02 01:15sell41.001.37951.42551.3700
52014.04.02 08:30sell51.001.38101.42701.3715
62014.04.02 08:45sell61.001.38101.42701.3715
72014.04.02 14:45buy71.001.37831.33231.3878
82014.04.02 15:15buy81.001.37861.33261.3881
92014.04.02 15:30buy91.001.37781.33181.3873
102014.04.02 16:00buy101.001.37821.33221.3877
112014.04.03 15:30t/p51.001.37151.42701.3715944.84100944.84
122014.04.03 15:30t/p61.001.37151.42701.3715944.84101889.68
132014.04.03 15:30buy111.001.37231.32631.3818
142014.04.03 15:45buy121.001.37271.32671.3822
152014.04.03 16:30t/p41.001.37001.42551.3700944.84102834.52
162014.04.03 16:30buy131.001.37091.32491.3804
172014.04.04 08:15t/p11.001.36981.42531.3698943.12103777.64
182014.04.04 08:15t/p21.001.36981.42531.3698943.12104720.76
192014.04.04 08:15t/p31.001.36981.42531.3698943.12105663.88
202014.04.04 11:30buy141.001.37091.32491.3804
212014.04.04 14:30buy151.001.36941.32341.3789
222014.04.04 17:15buy161.001.36941.32341.3789
232014.04.08 14:30t/p151.001.37891.32341.3789941.94106605.82
242014.04.08 14:30t/p161.001.37891.32341.3789941.94107547.76
252014.04.08 14:30sell171.001.37911.42511.3696
262014.04.08 14:45sell181.001.37871.42471.3692
272014.04.08 15:30t/p131.001.38041.32491.3804937.91108485.67
282014.04.08 15:30t/p141.001.38041.32491.3804941.94109427.61
292014.04.08 15:30sell191.001.38061.42661.3711
302014.04.08 15:45sell201.001.37971.42571.3702
312014.04.09 17:00t/p111.001.38181.32631.3818933.88110361.49
322014.04.09 17:00t/p121.001.38221.32671.3822933.88111295.37
332014.04.09 17:00sell211.001.38231.42831.3728
342014.04.09 17:15sell221.001.38251.42851.3730
352014.04.10 12:15t/p91.001.38731.33181.3873909.70112205.07
362014.04.10 14:45sell231.001.38641.43241.3769
372014.04.10 17:00t/p71.001.38781.33231.3878909.70113114.77
382014.04.10 17:00t/p81.001.38811.33261.3881909.70114024.47
392014.04.10 17:00t/p101.001.38771.33221.3877909.70114934.17
402014.04.10 17:00sell241.001.38801.43401.3785
412014.04.10 17:15sell251.001.38811.43411.3786
422014.04.10 17:30sell261.001.38931.43531.3798
432014.04.15 10:00t/p261.001.37981.43531.3798944.84115879.01
442014.04.15 11:00buy271.001.37961.33361.3891
452014.04.30 11:15t/p241.001.37851.43401.3785919.04116798.05
462014.04.30 11:15t/p251.001.37861.43411.3786919.04117717.09
472014.04.30 12:45sell281.001.38321.42921.3737
482014.04.30 13:00sell291.001.38291.42891.3734
492014.05.06 09:30t/p271.001.38911.33361.3891865.37118582.46
502014.05.06 09:30sell301.001.39081.43681.3813
512014.05.09 11:30t/p301.001.38131.43681.3813941.40119523.86
522014.05.09 11:30buy311.001.38121.33521.3907
532014.05.09 16:45t/p231.001.37691.43241.3769900.12120423.98
542014.05.09 16:45buy321.001.37711.33111.3866
552014.05.13 12:15t/p211.001.37281.42831.3728891.52121315.50
562014.05.13 12:15t/p221.001.37301.42851.3730891.52122207.02
572014.05.13 12:15t/p281.001.37371.42921.3737927.64123134.66
582014.05.13 12:15t/p291.001.37341.42891.3734927.64124062.30
592014.05.13 12:15buy331.001.37231.32631.3818
602014.05.13 12:30buy341.001.37141.32541.3809
612014.05.13 12:45buy351.001.37121.32521.3807
622014.05.13 13:00t/p191.001.37111.42661.3711889.80124952.10
632014.05.13 13:00buy361.001.37151.32551.3810
642014.05.13 13:15t/p201.001.37021.42571.3702889.80125841.90
652014.05.13 13:15buy371.001.37021.32421.3797
662014.05.13 13:30buy381.001.37121.32521.3807
672014.05.13 18:30t/p171.001.36961.42511.3696889.80126731.70
682014.05.13 18:30buy391.001.37041.32441.3799
692014.05.13 19:15t/p181.001.36921.42471.3692889.80127621.50
702014.05.13 19:15buy401.001.36921.32321.3787
712014.07.01 23:59close at stop401.001.36791.32321.3787-327.47127294.03
722014.07.01 23:59close at stop391.001.36791.32441.3799-447.47126846.56
732014.07.01 23:59close at stop381.001.36791.32521.3807-527.47126319.09
742014.07.01 23:59close at stop371.001.36791.32421.3797-427.47125891.62
752014.07.01 23:59close at stop361.001.36791.32551.3810-557.47125334.15
762014.07.01 23:59close at stop351.001.36791.32521.3807-527.47124806.68
772014.07.01 23:59close at stop341.001.36791.32541.3809-547.47124259.21
782014.07.01 23:59close at stop331.001.36791.32631.3818-637.47123621.74
792014.07.01 23:59close at stop321.001.36791.33111.3866-1125.53122496.21
802014.07.01 23:59close at stop311.001.36791.33521.3907-1535.53120960.68