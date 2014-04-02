|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.07.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.07.02)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|Use_TP=true; TP=95; Use_SL=true; SL=460; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=9; Distance=20; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=true; GoldShift1=16; GoldDistancePips1=15; Use_Violet=true; VioletShift1=13; VioletDistancePips1=-165; Use_Chocolate=true; ChocolateShift1=16; ChocolateDistancePips1=-240; Use_White=true; WhiteShift1=11; WhiteDistancePips1=-225;
|Bars in test
|7179
|Ticks modelled
|13352
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100000.00
|Spread
|2
|Total net profit
|20960.68
|Gross profit
|27621.50
|Gross loss
|-6660.82
|Profit factor
|4.15
|Expected payoff
|524.02
|Absolute drawdown
|840.00
|Maximal drawdown
|22528.40 (17.60%)
|Relative drawdown
|17.60% (22528.40)
|Total trades
|40
|Short positions (won %)
|19 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|21 (52.38%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|30 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|10 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|944.84
|loss trade
|-1535.53
|Average
|profit trade
|920.72
|loss trade
|-666.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|30 (27621.50)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|10 (-6660.82)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|27621.50 (30)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-6660.82 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|30
|consecutive losses
|10
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2014.04.02 00:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.3793
|1.4253
|1.3698
|2
|2014.04.02 00:30
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.3793
|1.4253
|1.3698
|3
|2014.04.02 00:45
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.3793
|1.4253
|1.3698
|4
|2014.04.02 01:15
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.3795
|1.4255
|1.3700
|5
|2014.04.02 08:30
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.3810
|1.4270
|1.3715
|6
|2014.04.02 08:45
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.3810
|1.4270
|1.3715
|7
|2014.04.02 14:45
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.3783
|1.3323
|1.3878
|8
|2014.04.02 15:15
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.3786
|1.3326
|1.3881
|9
|2014.04.02 15:30
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.3778
|1.3318
|1.3873
|10
|2014.04.02 16:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.3782
|1.3322
|1.3877
|11
|2014.04.03 15:30
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.3715
|1.4270
|1.3715
|944.84
|100944.84
|12
|2014.04.03 15:30
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.3715
|1.4270
|1.3715
|944.84
|101889.68
|13
|2014.04.03 15:30
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.3723
|1.3263
|1.3818
|14
|2014.04.03 15:45
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.3727
|1.3267
|1.3822
|15
|2014.04.03 16:30
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.3700
|1.4255
|1.3700
|944.84
|102834.52
|16
|2014.04.03 16:30
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.3709
|1.3249
|1.3804
|17
|2014.04.04 08:15
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.3698
|1.4253
|1.3698
|943.12
|103777.64
|18
|2014.04.04 08:15
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.3698
|1.4253
|1.3698
|943.12
|104720.76
|19
|2014.04.04 08:15
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.3698
|1.4253
|1.3698
|943.12
|105663.88
|20
|2014.04.04 11:30
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.3709
|1.3249
|1.3804
|21
|2014.04.04 14:30
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.3694
|1.3234
|1.3789
|22
|2014.04.04 17:15
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.3694
|1.3234
|1.3789
|23
|2014.04.08 14:30
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.3789
|1.3234
|1.3789
|941.94
|106605.82
|24
|2014.04.08 14:30
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.3789
|1.3234
|1.3789
|941.94
|107547.76
|25
|2014.04.08 14:30
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.3791
|1.4251
|1.3696
|26
|2014.04.08 14:45
|sell
|18
|1.00
|1.3787
|1.4247
|1.3692
|27
|2014.04.08 15:30
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.3804
|1.3249
|1.3804
|937.91
|108485.67
|28
|2014.04.08 15:30
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.3804
|1.3249
|1.3804
|941.94
|109427.61
|29
|2014.04.08 15:30
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.3806
|1.4266
|1.3711
|30
|2014.04.08 15:45
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.3797
|1.4257
|1.3702
|31
|2014.04.09 17:00
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.3818
|1.3263
|1.3818
|933.88
|110361.49
|32
|2014.04.09 17:00
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.3822
|1.3267
|1.3822
|933.88
|111295.37
|33
|2014.04.09 17:00
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.3823
|1.4283
|1.3728
|34
|2014.04.09 17:15
|sell
|22
|1.00
|1.3825
|1.4285
|1.3730
|35
|2014.04.10 12:15
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.3873
|1.3318
|1.3873
|909.70
|112205.07
|36
|2014.04.10 14:45
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.3864
|1.4324
|1.3769
|37
|2014.04.10 17:00
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.3878
|1.3323
|1.3878
|909.70
|113114.77
|38
|2014.04.10 17:00
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.3881
|1.3326
|1.3881
|909.70
|114024.47
|39
|2014.04.10 17:00
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.3877
|1.3322
|1.3877
|909.70
|114934.17
|40
|2014.04.10 17:00
|sell
|24
|1.00
|1.3880
|1.4340
|1.3785
|41
|2014.04.10 17:15
|sell
|25
|1.00
|1.3881
|1.4341
|1.3786
|42
|2014.04.10 17:30
|sell
|26
|1.00
|1.3893
|1.4353
|1.3798
|43
|2014.04.15 10:00
|t/p
|26
|1.00
|1.3798
|1.4353
|1.3798
|944.84
|115879.01
|44
|2014.04.15 11:00
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.3796
|1.3336
|1.3891
|45
|2014.04.30 11:15
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.3785
|1.4340
|1.3785
|919.04
|116798.05
|46
|2014.04.30 11:15
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.3786
|1.4341
|1.3786
|919.04
|117717.09
|47
|2014.04.30 12:45
|sell
|28
|1.00
|1.3832
|1.4292
|1.3737
|48
|2014.04.30 13:00
|sell
|29
|1.00
|1.3829
|1.4289
|1.3734
|49
|2014.05.06 09:30
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|1.3891
|1.3336
|1.3891
|865.37
|118582.46
|50
|2014.05.06 09:30
|sell
|30
|1.00
|1.3908
|1.4368
|1.3813
|51
|2014.05.09 11:30
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|1.3813
|1.4368
|1.3813
|941.40
|119523.86
|52
|2014.05.09 11:30
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.3812
|1.3352
|1.3907
|53
|2014.05.09 16:45
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|1.3769
|1.4324
|1.3769
|900.12
|120423.98
|54
|2014.05.09 16:45
|buy
|32
|1.00
|1.3771
|1.3311
|1.3866
|55
|2014.05.13 12:15
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.3728
|1.4283
|1.3728
|891.52
|121315.50
|56
|2014.05.13 12:15
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.3730
|1.4285
|1.3730
|891.52
|122207.02
|57
|2014.05.13 12:15
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|1.3737
|1.4292
|1.3737
|927.64
|123134.66
|58
|2014.05.13 12:15
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.3734
|1.4289
|1.3734
|927.64
|124062.30
|59
|2014.05.13 12:15
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.3723
|1.3263
|1.3818
|60
|2014.05.13 12:30
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.3714
|1.3254
|1.3809
|61
|2014.05.13 12:45
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.3712
|1.3252
|1.3807
|62
|2014.05.13 13:00
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.3711
|1.4266
|1.3711
|889.80
|124952.10
|63
|2014.05.13 13:00
|buy
|36
|1.00
|1.3715
|1.3255
|1.3810
|64
|2014.05.13 13:15
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.3702
|1.4257
|1.3702
|889.80
|125841.90
|65
|2014.05.13 13:15
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.3702
|1.3242
|1.3797
|66
|2014.05.13 13:30
|buy
|38
|1.00
|1.3712
|1.3252
|1.3807
|67
|2014.05.13 18:30
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.3696
|1.4251
|1.3696
|889.80
|126731.70
|68
|2014.05.13 18:30
|buy
|39
|1.00
|1.3704
|1.3244
|1.3799
|69
|2014.05.13 19:15
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.3692
|1.4247
|1.3692
|889.80
|127621.50
|70
|2014.05.13 19:15
|buy
|40
|1.00
|1.3692
|1.3232
|1.3787
|71
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|40
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3232
|1.3787
|-327.47
|127294.03
|72
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|39
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3244
|1.3799
|-447.47
|126846.56
|73
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|38
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3252
|1.3807
|-527.47
|126319.09
|74
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|37
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3242
|1.3797
|-427.47
|125891.62
|75
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|36
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3255
|1.3810
|-557.47
|125334.15
|76
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|35
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3252
|1.3807
|-527.47
|124806.68
|77
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|34
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3254
|1.3809
|-547.47
|124259.21
|78
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|33
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3263
|1.3818
|-637.47
|123621.74
|79
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|32
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3311
|1.3866
|-1125.53
|122496.21
|80
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|31
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3352
|1.3907
|-1535.53
|120960.68