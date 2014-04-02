Strategy Tester Report
R_01
EGlobal-Demo (Build 765)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.07.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.07.02)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersUse_TP=true; TP=95; Use_SL=true; SL=460; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=9; Distance=20; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=true; GoldShift1=16; GoldDistancePips1=15; Use_Violet=true; VioletShift1=13; VioletDistancePips1=-165; Use_Chocolate=true; ChocolateShift1=16; ChocolateDistancePips1=-240; Use_White=true; WhiteShift1=11; WhiteDistancePips1=-225;
Bars in test2550Ticks modelled4094Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100000.00Spread2
Total net profit22736.33Gross profit27720.88Gross loss-4984.55
Profit factor5.56Expected payoff568.41
Absolute drawdown1180.00Maximal drawdown21749.30 (16.82%)Relative drawdown16.82% (21749.30)
Total trades40Short positions (won %)20 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)20 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)30 (75.00%)Loss trades (% of total)10 (25.00%)
Largestprofit trade944.84loss trade-667.47
Averageprofit trade924.03loss trade-498.46
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)30 (27720.88)consecutive losses (loss in money)10 (-4984.55)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)27720.88 (30)consecutive loss (count of losses)-4984.55 (10)
Averageconsecutive wins30consecutive losses10
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12014.04.02 00:00sell11.001.37931.42531.3698
22014.04.02 01:00sell21.001.37951.42551.3700
32014.04.02 02:00sell31.001.37931.42531.3698
42014.04.02 03:00sell41.001.37961.42561.3701
52014.04.02 04:00sell51.001.38041.42641.3709
62014.04.02 05:00sell61.001.38031.42631.3708
72014.04.02 06:00sell71.001.38021.42621.3707
82014.04.02 07:00sell81.001.38061.42661.3711
92014.04.02 08:00sell91.001.38071.42671.3712
102014.04.02 09:00sell101.001.38111.42711.3716
112014.04.03 16:00t/p91.001.37121.42671.3712944.84100944.84
122014.04.03 16:00t/p101.001.37161.42711.3716944.84101889.68
132014.04.03 16:00buy111.001.37201.32601.3815
142014.04.03 17:00t/p21.001.37001.42551.3700944.84102834.52
152014.04.03 17:00t/p41.001.37011.42561.3701944.84103779.36
162014.04.03 17:00t/p51.001.37091.42641.3709944.84104724.20
172014.04.03 17:00t/p61.001.37081.42631.3708944.84105669.04
182014.04.03 17:00t/p71.001.37071.42621.3707944.84106613.88
192014.04.03 17:00t/p81.001.37111.42661.3711944.84107558.72
202014.04.03 17:00buy121.001.37171.32571.3812
212014.04.03 18:00buy131.001.37091.32491.3804
222014.04.03 19:00buy141.001.37231.32631.3818
232014.04.03 20:00buy151.001.37191.32591.3814
242014.04.03 21:00buy161.001.37171.32571.3812
252014.04.03 22:00buy171.001.37171.32571.3812
262014.04.03 23:00buy181.001.37221.32621.3817
272014.04.04 09:00t/p11.001.36981.42531.3698943.12108501.84
282014.04.04 09:00t/p31.001.36981.42531.3698943.12109444.96
292014.04.04 09:00buy191.001.37031.32431.3798
302014.04.04 10:00buy201.001.37021.32421.3797
312014.04.08 15:00t/p201.001.37971.32421.3797941.94110386.90
322014.04.08 15:00sell211.001.37961.42561.3701
332014.04.08 16:00t/p131.001.38041.32491.3804937.91111324.81
342014.04.08 16:00t/p191.001.37981.32431.3798941.94112266.75
352014.04.08 16:00sell221.001.37981.42581.3703
362014.04.08 17:00sell231.001.37931.42531.3698
372014.04.08 19:00t/p121.001.38121.32571.3812937.91113204.66
382014.04.08 19:00t/p161.001.38121.32571.3812937.91114142.57
392014.04.08 19:00t/p171.001.38121.32571.3812937.91115080.48
402014.04.08 19:00sell241.001.37961.42561.3701
412014.04.08 20:00sell251.001.37961.42561.3701
422014.04.08 21:00sell261.001.37941.42541.3699
432014.04.09 16:00t/p111.001.38151.32601.3815933.88116014.36
442014.04.09 16:00t/p151.001.38141.32591.3814933.88116948.24
452014.04.09 16:00sell271.001.38131.42731.3718
462014.04.09 17:00t/p141.001.38181.32631.3818933.88117882.12
472014.04.09 17:00t/p181.001.38171.32621.3817933.88118816.00
482014.04.09 17:00sell281.001.38231.42831.3728
492014.04.09 18:00sell291.001.38151.42751.3720
502014.04.09 19:00sell301.001.38081.42681.3713
512014.05.13 13:00t/p271.001.37181.42731.3718891.52119707.52
522014.05.13 13:00t/p281.001.37281.42831.3728891.52120599.04
532014.05.13 13:00t/p291.001.37201.42751.3720891.52121490.56
542014.05.13 13:00t/p301.001.37131.42681.3713891.52122382.08
552014.05.13 14:00t/p211.001.37011.42561.3701889.80123271.88
562014.05.13 14:00t/p221.001.37031.42581.3703889.80124161.68
572014.05.13 14:00t/p241.001.37011.42561.3701889.80125051.48
582014.05.13 14:00t/p251.001.37011.42561.3701889.80125941.28
592014.05.13 14:00buy311.001.37111.32511.3806
602014.05.13 15:00buy321.001.37261.32661.3821
612014.05.13 19:00t/p231.001.36981.42531.3698889.80126831.08
622014.05.13 19:00t/p261.001.36991.42541.3699889.80127720.88
632014.05.13 19:00buy331.001.37011.32411.3796
642014.05.13 20:00buy341.001.37011.32411.3796
652014.05.13 21:00buy351.001.37011.32411.3796
662014.05.14 01:00buy361.001.37061.32461.3801
672014.05.14 03:00buy371.001.37051.32451.3800
682014.05.14 04:00buy381.001.37091.32491.3804
692014.05.14 05:00buy391.001.37141.32541.3809
702014.05.14 06:00buy401.001.37191.32591.3814
712014.07.01 23:59close at stop401.001.36791.32591.3814-593.44127127.44
722014.07.01 23:59close at stop391.001.36791.32541.3809-543.44126584.00
732014.07.01 23:59close at stop381.001.36791.32491.3804-493.44126090.56
742014.07.01 23:59close at stop371.001.36791.32451.3800-453.44125637.12
752014.07.01 23:59close at stop361.001.36791.32461.3801-463.44125173.68
762014.07.01 23:59close at stop351.001.36791.32411.3796-417.47124756.21
772014.07.01 23:59close at stop341.001.36791.32411.3796-417.47124338.74
782014.07.01 23:59close at stop331.001.36791.32411.3796-417.47123921.27
792014.07.01 23:59close at stop321.001.36791.32661.3821-667.47123253.80
802014.07.01 23:59close at stop311.001.36791.32511.3806-517.47122736.33