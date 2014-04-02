|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.07.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.07.02)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|Use_TP=true; TP=95; Use_SL=true; SL=460; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=9; Distance=20; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=1; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=true; GoldShift1=16; GoldDistancePips1=15; Use_Violet=true; VioletShift1=13; VioletDistancePips1=-165; Use_Chocolate=true; ChocolateShift1=16; ChocolateDistancePips1=-240; Use_White=true; WhiteShift1=11; WhiteDistancePips1=-225;
|Bars in test
|2550
|Ticks modelled
|4094
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100000.00
|Spread
|2
|Total net profit
|22736.33
|Gross profit
|27720.88
|Gross loss
|-4984.55
|Profit factor
|5.56
|Expected payoff
|568.41
|Absolute drawdown
|1180.00
|Maximal drawdown
|21749.30 (16.82%)
|Relative drawdown
|16.82% (21749.30)
|Total trades
|40
|Short positions (won %)
|20 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|20 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|30 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|10 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|944.84
|loss trade
|-667.47
|Average
|profit trade
|924.03
|loss trade
|-498.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|30 (27720.88)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|10 (-4984.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|27720.88 (30)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-4984.55 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|30
|consecutive losses
|10
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2014.04.02 00:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.3793
|1.4253
|1.3698
|2
|2014.04.02 01:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.3795
|1.4255
|1.3700
|3
|2014.04.02 02:00
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.3793
|1.4253
|1.3698
|4
|2014.04.02 03:00
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.3796
|1.4256
|1.3701
|5
|2014.04.02 04:00
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.3804
|1.4264
|1.3709
|6
|2014.04.02 05:00
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.3803
|1.4263
|1.3708
|7
|2014.04.02 06:00
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.3802
|1.4262
|1.3707
|8
|2014.04.02 07:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.3806
|1.4266
|1.3711
|9
|2014.04.02 08:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.3807
|1.4267
|1.3712
|10
|2014.04.02 09:00
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.3811
|1.4271
|1.3716
|11
|2014.04.03 16:00
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.3712
|1.4267
|1.3712
|944.84
|100944.84
|12
|2014.04.03 16:00
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.3716
|1.4271
|1.3716
|944.84
|101889.68
|13
|2014.04.03 16:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.3720
|1.3260
|1.3815
|14
|2014.04.03 17:00
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.3700
|1.4255
|1.3700
|944.84
|102834.52
|15
|2014.04.03 17:00
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.3701
|1.4256
|1.3701
|944.84
|103779.36
|16
|2014.04.03 17:00
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.3709
|1.4264
|1.3709
|944.84
|104724.20
|17
|2014.04.03 17:00
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.3708
|1.4263
|1.3708
|944.84
|105669.04
|18
|2014.04.03 17:00
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.3707
|1.4262
|1.3707
|944.84
|106613.88
|19
|2014.04.03 17:00
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.3711
|1.4266
|1.3711
|944.84
|107558.72
|20
|2014.04.03 17:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.3717
|1.3257
|1.3812
|21
|2014.04.03 18:00
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.3709
|1.3249
|1.3804
|22
|2014.04.03 19:00
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.3723
|1.3263
|1.3818
|23
|2014.04.03 20:00
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.3719
|1.3259
|1.3814
|24
|2014.04.03 21:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.3717
|1.3257
|1.3812
|25
|2014.04.03 22:00
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.3717
|1.3257
|1.3812
|26
|2014.04.03 23:00
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.3722
|1.3262
|1.3817
|27
|2014.04.04 09:00
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.3698
|1.4253
|1.3698
|943.12
|108501.84
|28
|2014.04.04 09:00
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.3698
|1.4253
|1.3698
|943.12
|109444.96
|29
|2014.04.04 09:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.3703
|1.3243
|1.3798
|30
|2014.04.04 10:00
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.3702
|1.3242
|1.3797
|31
|2014.04.08 15:00
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.3797
|1.3242
|1.3797
|941.94
|110386.90
|32
|2014.04.08 15:00
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.3796
|1.4256
|1.3701
|33
|2014.04.08 16:00
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.3804
|1.3249
|1.3804
|937.91
|111324.81
|34
|2014.04.08 16:00
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.3798
|1.3243
|1.3798
|941.94
|112266.75
|35
|2014.04.08 16:00
|sell
|22
|1.00
|1.3798
|1.4258
|1.3703
|36
|2014.04.08 17:00
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.3793
|1.4253
|1.3698
|37
|2014.04.08 19:00
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.3812
|1.3257
|1.3812
|937.91
|113204.66
|38
|2014.04.08 19:00
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.3812
|1.3257
|1.3812
|937.91
|114142.57
|39
|2014.04.08 19:00
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.3812
|1.3257
|1.3812
|937.91
|115080.48
|40
|2014.04.08 19:00
|sell
|24
|1.00
|1.3796
|1.4256
|1.3701
|41
|2014.04.08 20:00
|sell
|25
|1.00
|1.3796
|1.4256
|1.3701
|42
|2014.04.08 21:00
|sell
|26
|1.00
|1.3794
|1.4254
|1.3699
|43
|2014.04.09 16:00
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.3815
|1.3260
|1.3815
|933.88
|116014.36
|44
|2014.04.09 16:00
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.3814
|1.3259
|1.3814
|933.88
|116948.24
|45
|2014.04.09 16:00
|sell
|27
|1.00
|1.3813
|1.4273
|1.3718
|46
|2014.04.09 17:00
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.3818
|1.3263
|1.3818
|933.88
|117882.12
|47
|2014.04.09 17:00
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.3817
|1.3262
|1.3817
|933.88
|118816.00
|48
|2014.04.09 17:00
|sell
|28
|1.00
|1.3823
|1.4283
|1.3728
|49
|2014.04.09 18:00
|sell
|29
|1.00
|1.3815
|1.4275
|1.3720
|50
|2014.04.09 19:00
|sell
|30
|1.00
|1.3808
|1.4268
|1.3713
|51
|2014.05.13 13:00
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|1.3718
|1.4273
|1.3718
|891.52
|119707.52
|52
|2014.05.13 13:00
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|1.3728
|1.4283
|1.3728
|891.52
|120599.04
|53
|2014.05.13 13:00
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.3720
|1.4275
|1.3720
|891.52
|121490.56
|54
|2014.05.13 13:00
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|1.3713
|1.4268
|1.3713
|891.52
|122382.08
|55
|2014.05.13 14:00
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.3701
|1.4256
|1.3701
|889.80
|123271.88
|56
|2014.05.13 14:00
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.3703
|1.4258
|1.3703
|889.80
|124161.68
|57
|2014.05.13 14:00
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.3701
|1.4256
|1.3701
|889.80
|125051.48
|58
|2014.05.13 14:00
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.3701
|1.4256
|1.3701
|889.80
|125941.28
|59
|2014.05.13 14:00
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.3711
|1.3251
|1.3806
|60
|2014.05.13 15:00
|buy
|32
|1.00
|1.3726
|1.3266
|1.3821
|61
|2014.05.13 19:00
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|1.3698
|1.4253
|1.3698
|889.80
|126831.08
|62
|2014.05.13 19:00
|t/p
|26
|1.00
|1.3699
|1.4254
|1.3699
|889.80
|127720.88
|63
|2014.05.13 19:00
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.3701
|1.3241
|1.3796
|64
|2014.05.13 20:00
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.3701
|1.3241
|1.3796
|65
|2014.05.13 21:00
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.3701
|1.3241
|1.3796
|66
|2014.05.14 01:00
|buy
|36
|1.00
|1.3706
|1.3246
|1.3801
|67
|2014.05.14 03:00
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.3705
|1.3245
|1.3800
|68
|2014.05.14 04:00
|buy
|38
|1.00
|1.3709
|1.3249
|1.3804
|69
|2014.05.14 05:00
|buy
|39
|1.00
|1.3714
|1.3254
|1.3809
|70
|2014.05.14 06:00
|buy
|40
|1.00
|1.3719
|1.3259
|1.3814
|71
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|40
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3259
|1.3814
|-593.44
|127127.44
|72
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|39
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3254
|1.3809
|-543.44
|126584.00
|73
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|38
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3249
|1.3804
|-493.44
|126090.56
|74
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|37
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3245
|1.3800
|-453.44
|125637.12
|75
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|36
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3246
|1.3801
|-463.44
|125173.68
|76
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|35
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3241
|1.3796
|-417.47
|124756.21
|77
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|34
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3241
|1.3796
|-417.47
|124338.74
|78
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|33
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3241
|1.3796
|-417.47
|123921.27
|79
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|32
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3266
|1.3821
|-667.47
|123253.80
|80
|2014.07.01 23:59
|close at stop
|31
|1.00
|1.3679
|1.3251
|1.3806
|-517.47
|122736.33