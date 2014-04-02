Strategy Tester Report
R_02
EGlobal-Demo (Build 765)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.07.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.07.02)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersUse_TP=true; TP=180; Use_SL=true; SL=940; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false; MaxOrders=1; Distance=35; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=30; Duplex=false; Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=false; GoldShift1=17; GoldDistancePips1=135; Use_Violet=false; VioletShift1=10; VioletDistancePips1=-120; Use_Chocolate=false; ChocolateShift1=18; ChocolateDistancePips1=-225; Use_White=false; WhiteShift1=14; WhiteDistancePips1=150;
Bars in test2550Ticks modelled4094Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100000.00Spread2
Total net profit119361.30Gross profit119361.30Gross loss-0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff39787.10
Absolute drawdown17892.30Maximal drawdown44104.50 (20.25%)Relative drawdown20.25% (44104.50)
Total trades3Short positions (won %)1 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)2 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade50594.40loss trade-0.00
Averageprofit trade39787.10loss trade-0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (119361.30)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (-0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)119361.30 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12014.04.02 00:00buy stop130.001.38301.28901.4010
22014.04.02 00:00sell stop230.001.37601.47001.3580
32014.04.02 18:00sell230.001.37601.47001.3580
42014.04.02 18:00delete130.001.38301.28901.4010
52014.04.02 18:00buy stop330.001.37971.28571.3977
62014.04.03 15:00buy330.001.37971.28571.3977
72014.05.08 15:00t/p330.001.39771.28571.397749768.50149768.50
82014.05.08 15:00buy stop430.001.39471.30071.4127
92014.06.05 14:00t/p230.001.35801.47001.358050594.40200362.90
102014.06.05 14:00buy stop530.001.36061.26661.3786
112014.06.05 17:00buy530.001.36061.26661.3786
122014.07.01 23:59close at stop530.001.36791.26661.378618998.40219361.30