|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2014.04.02 00:00 - 2014.07.01 23:59 (2014.04.02 - 2014.07.02)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|Use_TP=true;
TP=180; Use_SL=true;
SL=940; AllCloseWithReverseSignal=false;
MaxOrders=1; Distance=35; RSIperiod=14; Delta=0.5; Lots=30; Duplex=false;
Magic=666999; InitialPoint=50; Use_Gold=false;
GoldShift1=17; GoldDistancePips1=135; Use_Violet=false;
VioletShift1=10; VioletDistancePips1=-120; Use_Chocolate=false;
ChocolateShift1=18; ChocolateDistancePips1=-225; Use_White=false;
WhiteShift1=14; WhiteDistancePips1=150;
|Bars in test
|2550
|Ticks modelled
|4094
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100000.00
|Spread
|2
|Total net profit
|119361.30
|Gross profit
|119361.30
|Gross loss
|-0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|39787.10
|Absolute drawdown
|17892.30
|Maximal drawdown
|44104.50 (20.25%)
|Relative drawdown
|20.25% (44104.50)
|Total trades
|3
|Short positions (won %)
|1 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|50594.40
|loss trade
|-0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|39787.10
|loss trade
|-0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (119361.30)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (-0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|119361.30 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|0