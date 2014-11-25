Triple A Investment Services S.A.

Account: 1740520 Name: Imed A Currency: USD Leverage: 1:200 2014 November 28, 19:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
316874352014.11.25 08:00:07buy20.00eurcad1.404170.000000.000002014.11.25 12:15:061.401080.000.000.00-5 484.02
316875172014.11.25 08:01:52buy20.00euraud1.448570.000000.000002014.11.25 13:13:101.455830.000.000.0012 387.45
316961162014.11.25 13:12:37sell30.00eurcad1.400901.407850.000002014.11.26 08:39:261.407850.000.00213.01-18 498.80
317139702014.11.26 07:05:27sell20.00eurjpy146.895146.9870.0002014.11.26 08:23:45146.8920.000.000.0050.95
317143372014.11.26 07:23:16sell10.00eurcad1.403761.407850.000002014.11.26 08:39:261.407850.000.000.00-3 628.79
317167132014.11.26 08:47:50buy20.00eurcad1.407721.401120.000002014.11.26 12:04:121.403780.000.000.00-6 992.57
317169902014.11.26 08:56:45buy20.00gbpjpy185.157185.160186.5502014.11.26 19:50:57185.9880.000.000.0014 118.01
317179182014.11.26 09:19:28sell20.00eurusd1.246200.000000.000002014.11.26 13:02:411.248670.000.000.00-4 940.00
317205792014.11.26 11:05:48buy20.00gbpusd1.572481.572501.583282014.11.26 19:50:581.579740.000.000.0014 520.00
317424652014.11.27 07:14:42buy20.00gbpchf1.518721.518751.522822014.11.27 08:55:551.518750.000.000.0062.30
317426822014.11.27 07:15:55buy20.00gbpchf1.519291.519301.522822014.11.27 08:29:551.519300.000.000.0020.79
317461812014.11.27 09:05:04sell20.00eurusd1.247251.249251.243952014.11.27 13:00:581.249250.000.000.00-4 000.00
317483602014.11.27 10:33:03buy20.00euraud1.455130.000000.000002014.11.27 10:42:191.455250.000.000.00205.64
317674882014.11.28 07:02:29buy20.00eurcad1.414040.000000.000002014.11.28 07:31:031.413620.000.000.00-740.38
317695672014.11.28 08:09:40sell20.00gbpusd1.568540.000000.000002014.11.28 15:44:401.563570.000.000.009 940.00
317714132014.11.28 09:30:06buy20.00eurcad1.415970.000001.422302014.11.28 12:06:361.422300.000.000.0011 117.06
317714422014.11.28 09:31:44sell10.00gbpusd1.570410.000000.000002014.11.28 15:44:371.563550.000.000.006 860.00
317736642014.11.28 10:54:54buy20.00eurusd1.245280.000001.245292014.11.28 11:02:161.245070.000.000.00-420.00
317736802014.11.28 10:55:51sell20.00gbpchf1.514610.000000.000002014.11.28 15:44:391.507670.000.000.0014 393.56
  0.00 0.00 213.01 38 971.20
Closed P/L: 39 184.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
317829042014.11.28 15:53:57sell5.00gbpchf1.508340.000000.00000 1.509350.000.000.00-522.59
317829032014.11.28 15:53:51sell5.00gbpusd1.564580.000000.00000 1.562060.000.000.001 260.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 737.41
 Floating P/L: 737.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 39 184.21 Floating P/L: 737.41 Margin: 5 000.00
Balance: 138 626.83 Equity: 139 364.24 Free Margin: 134 364.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 83 675.76 Gross Loss: 44 491.55 Total Net Profit: 39 184.21
Profit Factor: 1.88 Expected Payoff: 2062.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 26 892.77 Maximal Drawdown: 33 847.15 (31.81%) Relative Drawdown: 31.81% (33 847.15)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (57.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (42.11%)
Largest profit trade: 14 520.00 loss trade: -18 285.79
Average profit trade: 7 606.89 loss trade: -5 561.44
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (28 926.74) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-33 847.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 42 310.62 (4) consecutive loss (count): -33 847.15 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3