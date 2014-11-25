Triple A Investment Services S.A.
|Account: 1740520
|Name: Imed A
|Currency: USD
|Leverage: 1:200
|2014 November 28, 19:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31687435
|2014.11.25 08:00:07
|buy
|20.00
|eurcad
|1.40417
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.25 12:15:06
|1.40108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5 484.02
|31687517
|2014.11.25 08:01:52
|buy
|20.00
|euraud
|1.44857
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.25 13:13:10
|1.45583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12 387.45
|31696116
|2014.11.25 13:12:37
|sell
|30.00
|eurcad
|1.40090
|1.40785
|0.00000
|2014.11.26 08:39:26
|1.40785
|0.00
|0.00
|213.01
|-18 498.80
|31713970
|2014.11.26 07:05:27
|sell
|20.00
|eurjpy
|146.895
|146.987
|0.000
|2014.11.26 08:23:45
|146.892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.95
|31714337
|2014.11.26 07:23:16
|sell
|10.00
|eurcad
|1.40376
|1.40785
|0.00000
|2014.11.26 08:39:26
|1.40785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 628.79
|31716713
|2014.11.26 08:47:50
|buy
|20.00
|eurcad
|1.40772
|1.40112
|0.00000
|2014.11.26 12:04:12
|1.40378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6 992.57
|31716990
|2014.11.26 08:56:45
|buy
|20.00
|gbpjpy
|185.157
|185.160
|186.550
|2014.11.26 19:50:57
|185.988
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14 118.01
|31717918
|2014.11.26 09:19:28
|sell
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.24620
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.26 13:02:41
|1.24867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 940.00
|31720579
|2014.11.26 11:05:48
|buy
|20.00
|gbpusd
|1.57248
|1.57250
|1.58328
|2014.11.26 19:50:58
|1.57974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14 520.00
|31742465
|2014.11.27 07:14:42
|buy
|20.00
|gbpchf
|1.51872
|1.51875
|1.52282
|2014.11.27 08:55:55
|1.51875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.30
|31742682
|2014.11.27 07:15:55
|buy
|20.00
|gbpchf
|1.51929
|1.51930
|1.52282
|2014.11.27 08:29:55
|1.51930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.79
|31746181
|2014.11.27 09:05:04
|sell
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.24725
|1.24925
|1.24395
|2014.11.27 13:00:58
|1.24925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 000.00
|31748360
|2014.11.27 10:33:03
|buy
|20.00
|euraud
|1.45513
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.27 10:42:19
|1.45525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.64
|31767488
|2014.11.28 07:02:29
|buy
|20.00
|eurcad
|1.41404
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.28 07:31:03
|1.41362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-740.38
|31769567
|2014.11.28 08:09:40
|sell
|20.00
|gbpusd
|1.56854
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.28 15:44:40
|1.56357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 940.00
|31771413
|2014.11.28 09:30:06
|buy
|20.00
|eurcad
|1.41597
|0.00000
|1.42230
|2014.11.28 12:06:36
|1.42230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11 117.06
|31771442
|2014.11.28 09:31:44
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.57041
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.28 15:44:37
|1.56355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 860.00
|31773664
|2014.11.28 10:54:54
|buy
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.24528
|0.00000
|1.24529
|2014.11.28 11:02:16
|1.24507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|31773680
|2014.11.28 10:55:51
|sell
|20.00
|gbpchf
|1.51461
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2014.11.28 15:44:39
|1.50767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14 393.56
|
|0.00
|0.00
|213.01
|38 971.20
|Closed P/L:
|39 184.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31782904
|2014.11.28 15:53:57
|sell
|5.00
|gbpchf
|1.50834
|0.00000
|0.00000
|
|1.50935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-522.59
|31782903
|2014.11.28 15:53:51
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.56458
|0.00000
|0.00000
|
|1.56206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 260.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|737.41
|
|Floating P/L:
|737.41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|39 184.21
|Floating P/L:
|737.41
|Margin:
|5 000.00
|Balance:
|138 626.83
|Equity:
|139 364.24
|Free Margin:
|134 364.24
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|83 675.76
|Gross Loss:
|44 491.55
|Total Net Profit:
|39 184.21
|Profit Factor:
|1.88
|Expected Payoff:
|2062.33
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|26 892.77
|Maximal Drawdown:
|33 847.15 (31.81%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|31.81% (33 847.15)
|
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (57.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (42.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|14 520.00
|loss trade:
|-18 285.79
|Average
|profit trade:
|7 606.89
|loss trade:
|-5 561.44
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (28 926.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-33 847.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|42 310.62 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-33 847.15 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3